Today we would like to introduce you to Anna Corson, a photographer who found a brilliant way to upcycle her old cassette tapes. The artist started using them to create unique portraits of her favorite musicians. Corson told us about her inspiration: “This project started almost a decade ago when I was cleaning out my closet and found a bunch of old cassette tapes. With no way to play them anymore, I wondered if they could be used in another way. I picked up a cassette of Bob Dylan’s ‘Blood on the Tracks’ and pulled out some of the tape. It reminded me of his curly hair and the rest is history. I spent the entire weekend making a portrait of Dylan using just the cassette tape and some glue. I then started making other musicians that I’ve admired or have been inspired by, including local musicians. Music, like art, is a powerful force that has the ability to move you, challenge you, and uplift you. I love being able to combine both of these things."

Scroll down to see amazing artwork created by Anna, and to find out more about her project, honoring some great figures of the music industry.

Elton John

Bored Panda contacted Anna Corson to get more information about her work. First, we asked the artist to describe the creative process when making these cassette tape portraits. Anna shared with us: “I start by sketching an outline of the design onto the paper and then cutting each piece of tape to fit exactly where it needs to go and gluing it down. Once the general outline is completed, I add additional tape to give it a 3D-like effect. That’s when the design really starts coming to life.”
John Lennon

Bob Marley

We wanted to know how Corson decides which musicians to portray, and what elements of their music or personalities she tries to capture in her artwork. She said: “Unless it’s a commission piece, I usually portray musicians that I like or that have inspired me. I generally listen to a lot of the person that I’m working on when making each portrait so I like to think that their music, message, and spirit somehow gets absorbed into each piece of tape that I glue down.”
Bob Dylan

Dolly Parton

Next, asked how her artistic style has evolved since she started working on this project, Anna answered: “It’s gotten a lot more detailed. I spend a lot more time in the design process now, trying to construct an image that captures the artist’s personality.”
Tom Petty

Lakota Wolf (she/her)
Lakota Wolf (she/her)
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My lifelong favorite song is (and forever will be) "Free Fallin' ". I only wish I'd gotten a chance to see Tom Petty in concert. <3 RIP, Tom.

Tom Waits

The process of creating intricate portraits using cassette tapes seems time-consuming. We were curious if the artist could share any memorable experience or story from the time she was working on one of her most challenging pieces. Corson told us: “Creating these portraits out of cassette tape is a very time-consuming and meticulous process but it can also be very rewarding. I love a challenge. Tape isn’t always the easiest medium to work with. It takes a lot of time and patience. Glue also doesn’t stick to it very well so I’ve spent a lot of time testing different glues and tape until I found one I was happy with that also gave me the flexibility I needed.”
James Mercer

John Prine

Lastly, we were wondering if there are any other unconventional materials Anna has experimented with in her artwork. We found out that: “Growing up, I made things out of whatever I could find around the house or in nature, making origami paper flowers and gluing them onto branches that I would then put into a vase. Things like that. I love the idea of creating something beautiful out of everyday objects. I think that’s why I keep coming back to the cassette portraits. Being able to use something that someone else may think is worthless and create something of value out of it is an incredible thing. I would love to explore new materials in the future. I’ve been toying around with the idea of creating portraits of actors or directors out of old movie stubs. I think that could be cool.”
Bruce Springsteen

Jerry Garcia

Loretta Lynn

George Harrison

Chris Kasper

Willie Nelson

Merle Haggard

Kyle Swartzwelder

