People appreciate movies for different reasons. Some are in it for the superb cinematography, while others get a kick out of top-notch writing from which memorable and legendary lines emerge.

Regardless of how you enjoy your favorite films, you will likely resonate with these posts from the Moviezar Instagram page. The profile is straightforward: if you love both movies and memes, you will likely enjoy the stuff they put out, as well. With 4.5 million followers, you can guarantee you’re getting quality content. 

Here are some of the posts that stood out from the page, which we are sharing with you in this list. Enjoy and don’t forget to upvote your favorites!

Funny and interesting movie memes showing Superman as president with commentary on crime charges hitting hard.

moviezar

Min
Min
Min
Community Member
1 hour ago

Insert bitter laughter here.

    #2

    Tom Holland’s brother shares plant-based recipes, highlighting funny and interesting movie memes and posts related to films.

    moviezar

    #3

    Meme comparing movie characters with funny and interesting movie memes that highlight celebrity lookalikes.

    moviezar

    Most people watch movies solely for entertainment. Watching films can be a form of escapism, allowing one to forget their daily worries and get lost in a story for a good two hours. They can also shape the way we interpret and make sense of the world. 

    "We can learn a huge amount about certain moments in time or certain perceptions of moments in time,” RMIT University Cinema Studies and Media professor Dr. Adrian Danks told ABC Australia.

    #4

    Meme about James Gunn ignoring bad advice on Guardians of the Galaxy soundtrack, featured in funny movie memes.

    moviezar

    #5

    Actor Jacob Elordi in Frankenstein makeup hugging a dog on set, part of funny and interesting movie memes collection.

    moviezar

    Bani Daniell
    Bani Daniell
    Bani Daniell
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago

    But you didn't have to cut me up….

    #6

    A funny movie meme showing a cup of black coffee and a slice of pie labeled FBI agent breakfast.

    moviezar

    Dr. Danks used Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman as an example of a film that reflects the current social issues. Released in 2018, it is a movie about an African-American police officer who infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan and used footage from rallies during the first Trump Administration. 

     “It's able to bring some of those issues or relationships to connect to something that's happening in the current moment,” Dr. Danks explained.

    #7

    Scene from House meme with doctors discussing rectal bleeding and a man responding humorously in a popular movie memes post.

    moviezar

    #8

    Movie meme highlighting Nani Pelekai as one of the first Disney women to look like an actual human being.

    moviezar

    #9

    Meme about Loki's story concluding in Avengers Secret Wars, shared on a popular movie memes and posts page.

    moviezar

    Indeed, films can provide representation through their charismatic characters. As an article by Cornell University pointed out, 2018’s Black Panther, for example, did exactly that: portraying black people as strong, intelligent, and powerful characters, instead of being cast as villains, hoodlums, or sidekicks. 

    #10

    Meme about MrBeast recreating The Hunger Games with a funny take on movie memes and posts related to films.

    moviezar

    #11

    Funny movie meme about Robert Pattinson being recognized as both Batman and Twilight actor in a humorous post.

    moviezar

    #12

    Young Clark from Superman and Wanda with baby in WandaVision shared in funny movie memes and posts.

    moviezar

    Such representations, albeit through art, are significant in conveying a message to young people. Whether they are portrayals of single moms, struggling immigrants, or members of the LGBTQ community, these films help people in these marginalized groups feel seen, which is a huge deal. 

    “For children and teenagers who were watching and for colored people who had been played down in all aspects of society, this representation was inspiring,” Cornell’s article reads. 

    #13

    Young actor Dominic McLaughlin sharing Harry Potter fan story with funny tweet about his age in movie memes and posts.

    moviezar

    #14

    Meme comparing actor Will Poutler with an animated Toy Story character, highlighting funny movie memes content.

    moviezar

    James016
    James016
    James016
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago

    Well......... It's the eyebrows, it will always be the eyebrows.

    #15

    Meryl Streep smiling at a Cannes event with a tweet about movie memes referencing Batman and James Gunn projects.

    moviezar

    All of you movie buffs out there, we would like to hear from you. Which of these memes spoke to you the most? Why is that? Share your thoughts in the comment boxes down below!
    #16

    Silhouette of Superman meme questioning why he has one foot, posted as a funny and interesting movie meme.

    moviezar

    #17

    Side-by-side images of young and older Leonardo DiCaprio used in funny and interesting movie memes about Titanic character Jack Dawson.

    moviezar

    9points
    #18

    James Gunn meme about 9/11 in the DCU alongside a humorous comment, related to funny movie memes and posts.

    moviezar

    #19

    Movie memes comparing Western European and Eastern European vampire characters showing humor in movie content.

    moviezar

    #20

    Screenshot of a funny movie meme featuring actor Paul Dano with a humorous caption about casting.

    moviezar

    James016
    James016
    James016
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago

    He was the best thing in The Batman by several miles.

    #21

    Movie memes featuring Robert Pattinson in Die My Love with funny commentary on color grading and Twilight comparisons.

    moviezar

    #22

    Meme showing increased Google searches about dog death in Good Boy, included in funny interesting movie memes and posts.

    moviezar

    Shark Lady
    Shark Lady
    Shark Lady
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago

    I'm so glad there is a site where you can check these things. I'm not even a dog person but I can't deal with one dying in a film.

    #23

    Two movie memes showing actors growing up fast, highlighting funny and interesting movie memes and posts.

    moviezar

    #24

    Meme about the Eternals not appearing in Avengers Secret Wars, highlighting funny and interesting movie memes.

    moviezar

    #25

    Maya Hawke shares funny movie meme about advice from Uma Thurman before working with Quentin Tarantino.

    moviezar

    #26

    Funny movie memes showing a split face and dark c*****d face with caption about needing a lobotomy after cursed thoughts.

    moviezar

    #27

    Funny movie meme about Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz returning for a nostalgic new The Mummy film post.

    moviezar

    #28

    Two men in sunglasses laughing at a Super Bowl event meme confused Adam Sandler with Bad Bunny movie memes.

    moviezar

    #29

    Meme about Harry Potter and movie scenes used to make millennials feel old, featuring funny movie memes and posts.

    moviezar

    #30

    Close-up of Tony and Steve’s eyes in a movie meme showing their amazement, part of funny and interesting movie memes.

    moviezar

    #31

    Movie meme showing dual performances with side-by-side comparisons of actors in different movie roles.

    moviezar

    #32

    Three split-screen scenes showing characters from movie memes Hop, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Avengers Doomsday, with drivers in cars.

    moviezar

    #33

    Twitter conversation about the worst TV show ending, highlighting Game of Thrones in funny and interesting movie memes.

    moviezar

    #34

    Movie meme about Julia Garner's name confusion with Julia Roberts and Jennifer Garner, humorously calling her Ruth Langmore.

    moviezar

    #35

    Tweet meme about the animated movie In Your Dreams featuring actors Simu Liu and Sofia Falcone, movie memes humor.

    moviezar

    #36

    Collage showing animated characters and a voice actor, representing funny and interesting movie memes and posts.

    moviezar

    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago

    BEEEENDDERRR!!! B-E-N-D-E-R!

    #37

    Movie meme showing a humorous post about Avatar Fire and Ash using human hair in a funny movie meme.

    moviezar

    #38

    Leonardo DiCaprio meme about feeling emotionally younger with a funny take on movie memes and posts that hit hard.

    moviezar

    #39

    Meme about the movie Shrek 5 delay with funny post on interesting movie memes that hit harder.

    moviezar

    #40

    Sadie Sink reportedly cast as Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man, shared in funny and interesting movie memes and posts.

    moviezar

    #41

    Movie memes featuring Beyond the Spider-Verse and Shrek 5 releasing the same week in 2027.

    moviezar

    #42

    Comparison meme showing influencers from Metropolis and Gotham with a funny movie meme caption about cities close to each other.

    moviezar

    #43

    Movie meme showing a humorous review of the film Weapons with a funny story about a child's reaction.

    moviezar

    #44

    Funny movie memes showing Alien and Ice Age characters humorously suggesting a crossover in movie content.

    moviezar

    #45

    Robert Pattinson playing Antinous in a movie scene, shown in a funny and interesting movie meme format.

    moviezar

    #46

    Collage of funny and interesting movie memes highlighting horror films referenced in popular posts.

    moviezar

    #47

    Meme about Doctor Doom needing armor to survive in Avengers Doomsday, part of funny and interesting movie memes.

    moviezar

    #48

    Man in a blue shirt tagging a badge with palm trees behind, part of funny movie memes and posts about canceled shows.

    moviezar

    TheWickedOne
    TheWickedOne
    TheWickedOne
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago

    Nah, this was actually a good show.. should have got more seasons.

    #49

    Four men sitting at a table in a cafeteria with trays of food, a funny movie meme referencing Stranger Things season 6.

    moviezar

    #50

    Mark Wahlberg meme about MCU costumes with Avengers movie poster, funny and interesting movie memes and posts.

    moviezar

    #51

    Sad actor from Stranger Things meme paired with a funny reaction GIF, showcasing movie memes that hit harder than films.

    moviezar

    #52

    Meme about Twilight movie, highlighting a memorable baseball scene from funny and interesting movie memes.

    moviezar

    Vexed Panda
    Vexed Panda
    Vexed Panda
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Finally watched it this year and was wildly disappointed. Took over half an hour for someone to sparkle.

    #53

    Child running across a wet road at night with reflection, a funny and interesting movie meme capturing relatable moments.

    moviezar

    #54

    Funny movie meme showing a tree shaped like an eagle or tortoise, playing on left and right-brained perspectives.

    moviezar

    Agfox
    Agfox
    Agfox
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    What if you see Godzilla?

    #55

    Warner Bros movie memes featuring parodies of upcoming films including Minecraft, Superman, and Final Destination.

    moviezar

    #56

    Movie memes featuring scenes from Superbad with a nostalgic tribute to classic comedy films by The Degenerate.

    moviezar

    #57

    First look at humorous movie meme showing Zootopia's new mayor as a confident animated horse character with flowing hair.

    moviezar

    #58

    Man and baby with similar expressions sitting in a yellow room, shown in a funny and interesting movie meme post.

    moviezar

    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    And the back of the TV (unless the TV is called Johnny or Franklin, in which case whoosh)

    #59

    Meme showing Johnny Storm with burned face, humorously highlighting funny and interesting movie memes and posts.

    moviezar

    #60

    Movie memes featuring Devon Bostick in War of the Worlds and Oppenheimer, highlighting funny and interesting movie content.

    moviezar

    #61

    Meme collage featuring popular movie characters in a funny and interesting movie memes post.

    moviezar

    #62

    Johnny Depp cast as Ebenezer Scrooge in A Christmas Carol film, paired with a funny movie meme post.

    moviezar

    #63

    Funny movie meme about Jacob Elordi replacing Andrew Garfield in Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein role.

    moviezar

    #64

    Funny and interesting movie meme showing YouTube asking about buying Oscars rights with a call to like and subscribe.

    moviezar

    #65

    Henry Cavill shares a look for Highlander reboot in a funny movie meme with a fan missing his Witcher role.

    moviezar

    #66

    Jackie Chan linked to Spider-Man action guidance in a funny movie meme highlighting popular movie content and posts.

    moviezar

    #67

    Glen Powell humor meme about James Bond role with 007 logo highlighting funny and interesting movie memes and posts.

    moviezar

    #68

    Christopher Nolan portrait and scenes from Aftersun and Past Lives, featured in funny and interesting movie memes and posts.

    moviezar

    #69

    Tweet announcing Freddie Stroma returning as Vigilante in Man of Tomorrow, with funny movie memes and posts reacting.

    moviezar

    #70

    First look meme of Whiplash 2 with a younger and older man highlighting funny and interesting movie memes.

    moviezar

    #71

    Meme about Robert Pattinson playing peak roles in Dune 3 with funny movie memes and posts commentary.

    moviezar

    #72

    Funny movie meme about the Harry Potter TV series running 10 years but fans expecting only 2 seasons.

    moviezar

    #73

    Screenshot showing a low Rotten Tomatoes score for War of the Worlds meme in a funny movie meme post.

    moviezar

    #74

    Disney logo with a castle at sunset, highlighting movie memes about Hollywood and Gen Z original film ideas.

    moviezar

    #75

    Movie memes showing a humorous tweet about the budget and earnings of Now You See Me 2 debuting worldwide.

    moviezar

    #76

    Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher season 4 meme highlighting movie memes that hit harder.

    moviezar

    Bani Daniell
    Bani Daniell
    Bani Daniell
    Community Member
    35

    No one can take over for Henry.

    #77

    Movie memes showing iconic superhero scenes and characters, highlighting funny and interesting movie moments.

    moviezar Report

    #78

    Tom Ellis auditioning for Reed Richards with a funny movie meme about Lucifer and Mr. Fantastic stretch.

    moviezar Report

    #79

    Scarlett Johansson at premiere and Avengers cast making funny faces, capturing movie memes and posts about films.

    moviezar Report

    #80

    Jeremy Renner not returning as Hawkeye in Avengers films with meme comment on character crossover ideas.

    moviezar Report

    #81

    Scene from a movie meme showing John Cena flexing in superhero costume, highlighting funny and interesting movie memes.

    moviezar Report

    #82

    Meme about Daniel Radcliffe declining a cameo in the HBO Max Harry Potter series, featured in funny movie memes.

    moviezar Report

    #83

    Tweet about Disney+ and Hulu merging into a unified streaming app, featured in funny and interesting movie memes.

    moviezar Report

    #84

    Image showing a tribute to Chadwick Boseman with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star and a touching movie meme post.

    moviezar Report

    #85

    Dark eerie image of Frankenstein character with social media post joking about watching Guillermo del Toro's movie twice, movie memes concept.

    moviezar Report

    #86

    Funny and interesting movie memes showing excited reactions about Scary Movie 6 comeback with the Wayans involved.

    moviezar Report

    #87

    Funny and interesting movie memes showing Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence rivalry for the Oscars in a humorous way.

    moviezar Report

    #88

    Funny movie meme showing Batman silhouette and text about Batman Part II in a red background, highlighting movie memes content.

    moviezar Report

    #89

    Tweet about new movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence with funny movie memes and posts reaction included.

    moviezar Report

    #90

    Comparison of final and plate VFX shots from The Fantastic Four showing CGI in hair, featured in funny and interesting movie memes.

    moviezar Report

    #91

    Movie memes post shows Peacemaker Season 2 debuting with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and Marvel firing James Gunn reaction.

    moviezar Report

    #92

    Movie meme showing Netflix film Steve starring Cillian Murphy and a humorous post about playing multiple roles.

    moviezar Report

    #93

    Movie memes showing MCU characters with humor about Reed's stretching powers in funny and interesting movie content.

    moviezar Report

    #94

    Funny MCU movie meme about the Marvel Studios reset erasing events from the Infinity Saga timeline.

    moviezar Report

    #95

    Hailee Steinfeld discusses recording for Beyond The Spider-Verse in a funny movie meme about Miles recordings.

    moviezar Report

    #96

    Screenshot of a movie meme celebrating Arcane Season 2 winning Best Animated Series with fans cheering.

    moviezar Report

    #97

    Leonardo DiCaprio meme joking about kids watching The Wolf of Wall Street like a Pixar classic movie meme.

    moviezar Report

    #98

    Tweet showing actors in movie costumes posing humorously, highlighting funny and interesting movie memes and posts.

    moviezar Report

    #99

    Meme comparing wrestlers turned actors ranked by The Hollywood Reporter with funny movie memes and posts.

    moviezar Report

    #100

    Diagram showing best movie theater seats for sound near center about two-thirds from screen for optimal audio experience and movie memes.

    moviezar Report

    #101

    Couples from different cinematic universes shown in funny movie memes highlighting DCU and other film characters.

    moviezar Report

    #102

    Movie memes showing Thanos turning into a skeleton after Doctor Doom defeats him in a humorous Avengers Doomsday post.

    moviezar Report

    #103

    Four movie stills in a funny movie memes post discussing high quality leaked scenes from popular films.

    moviezar Report

    #104

    Portrait of Joe Caroff who designed the iconic James Bond 007 logo, featured in funny and interesting movie memes.

    moviezar Report

    #105

    Movie memes featuring Spider-Man characters and SpongeBob with a caption about fitting in for funny and interesting movie content.

    moviezar Report

    #106

    Twitter post featuring humorous movie memes with people dressed as The Incredibles, highlighting funny and interesting movie memes.

    moviezar Report

    #107

    Funny movie meme showing a horse with one realistic scene and a simple drawing to depict story building in films.

    moviezar Report

    #108

    Peacemaker Season 2 ranks as highest rated live-action superhero show on Rotten Tomatoes in movie memes and posts.

    moviezar Report

    #109

    Movie memes featuring unusual characters assembling a team, highlighting funny and interesting movie content posts.

    moviezar Report

    #110

    Tweet about funny movie memes featuring scenes from Madame Web and Spider-Man in urban settings.

    moviezar Report

    #111

    Tom Cruise praises GodzillaMinusOne movie meme, calling it perfect, shared in a funny and interesting movie memes post.

    moviezar Report

    #112

    Eric Kripke shares movie memes about The Boys Season 5 editing and production updates with humorous posts.

    moviezar Report

    #113

    Images showing Emma Stone with a shaved head in the movie Bugonia, part of funny and interesting movie memes.

    moviezar Report

    #114

    Movie memes highlighting Eternals release with scenes and a tweet praising its real cinema impact.

    moviezar Report

    #115

    Man in green suit surrounded by cloaked Doctor Doom figures, highlighting funny and interesting movie memes and posts.

    moviezar Report

    #116

    Funny and interesting movie memes showing Peaky Blinders sequel announcement with Cillian Murphy on Netflix post.

    moviezar Report

    #117

    Movie memes and posts featuring The Perks of Being a Wallflower scenes with a quote about films that stay inside you.

    moviezar Report

    #118

    Punisher fan theory meme with Spider-Man on van, shared among funny and interesting movie memes that hit harder.

    moviezar Report

    #119

    Tweet showing movie meme about Zach Cregger’s horror film 'WEAPONS' with box office success and audience reactions.

    moviezar Report

    #120

    Timothée Chalamet meme about wrapping DUNE filming with a funny movie meme highlighting the spice universe reference.

    moviezar Report

    #121

    Man looking out from a helicopter door at city under attack with helicopters, movie memes about new World War Z film.

    moviezar Report

    #122

    Actors from Jumanji 3 standing in an urban setting with text meme about concrete jungle, part of funny movie memes and posts.

    moviezar Report

    #123

    Funny movie meme showing The Rock praised for a film with a standing ovation and an Oscar statue next to him.

    moviezar Report

    #124

    Social media post featuring a funny movie meme with a robot and the question would you call him a clanker.

    moviezar Report

    #125

    Meme comparing Peacemaker and Superman as top HBO Max shows with a humorous caption about movie memes.

    moviezar Report

    #126

    Funny movie meme about Sabrina Carpenter starring in Alice in Wonderland, questioning Disney's ownership of the film.

    moviezar Report

    #127

    Movie memes highlighting Avatar Fire & Ash runtime with epic length and James Cameron's vision for Pandora trilogy.

    moviezar Report

    #128

    Christian Bale as Frankenstein’s monster in movie meme highlighting funny and interesting movie moments that hit harder.

    moviezar Report

    #129

    Actor Nicholas Hoult shaving his head for a new movie role, featured in funny and interesting movie memes and posts.

    moviezar Report

    #130

    Two young female characters smiling similarly in a funny movie meme about sibling resemblance and smiles.

    moviezar Report

    #131

    Gaten Matarazzo meme on GTA 6 delay with Stranger Things reference, highlighting funny movie memes and posts about film delays.

    moviezar Report

    #132

    Superman movie crossing $600M worldwide with funny movie memes highlighting superhero fatigue and box office success.

    moviezar Report

