Woman Sends Insane List Of Demands For A Puppy And People Say She Shouldn’t Be Allowed To Have Dogs
29points
Animals, Dogs6 hours ago

Woman Sends Insane List Of Demands For A Puppy And People Say She Shouldn’t Be Allowed To Have Dogs

Rokas Laurinavičius and
Kotryna Brašiškytė

Owning a dog is a big responsibility that requires time, money, and energy. Not only do you have to provide for their basic needs such as food, toys, and exercise, but also veterinary care, grooming, and training. Understanding the specifics of the breed you are considering, as well as the general needs of all dogs, will ensure that you are able to provide the animal with the best possible life. But sadly, it’s just too much to ask from some people.

Last week, Reddit user Tozz– uploaded submitted a post to the platform’s community ‘Choosing Beggars.’ In it, there’s a screenshot of a message that one woman has sent to, most probably, a French bulldog breeder with a list of requests for a puppy that screams “I have no idea how to look after them.” her outrageous ignorance serves as a reminder

This woman wants to get a French bulldog for herself and her toddler

Image source: Graham Holtshausen (not the actual photo)

But her understanding of dog care shows that she should not be allowed anywhere near one

Image source: Kha Ruxury (not the actual photo)

Image source: Toz–

After her message was leaked online, people had a lot to say about it

Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Kotryna Brašiškytė
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Kotryna is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Graphic Design. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a freelance graphic designer and illiustrator. When not editing, she enjoys working with clay, drawing, playing board games and drinking good tea.

Molly Whuppie
Molly Whuppie
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

the woman says "lighter colored eyes are a sign of satan" and everyone is like "yeah, she wants it trained at 10 weeks? what a crazy person!" lol wtf

2
2points
reply
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These expectations are so unreal I almost snorted

1
1point
reply
Alina Mihai
Alina Mihai
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It is my sincere hope that this woman or her kid never go near another dog for as long as they live. Sign of Satan? Look in the mirror, Karen.

1
1point
reply
