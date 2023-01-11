Woman Sends Insane List Of Demands For A Puppy And People Say She Shouldn’t Be Allowed To Have Dogs
Owning a dog is a big responsibility that requires time, money, and energy. Not only do you have to provide for their basic needs such as food, toys, and exercise, but also veterinary care, grooming, and training. Understanding the specifics of the breed you are considering, as well as the general needs of all dogs, will ensure that you are able to provide the animal with the best possible life. But sadly, it’s just too much to ask from some people.
Last week, Reddit user Tozz– uploaded submitted a post to the platform’s community ‘Choosing Beggars.’ In it, there’s a screenshot of a message that one woman has sent to, most probably, a French bulldog breeder with a list of requests for a puppy that screams “I have no idea how to look after them.” her outrageous ignorance serves as a reminder
This woman wants to get a French bulldog for herself and her toddler
Image source: Graham Holtshausen (not the actual photo)
But her understanding of dog care shows that she should not be allowed anywhere near one
Image source: Kha Ruxury (not the actual photo)
Image source: Toz–
the woman says "lighter colored eyes are a sign of satan" and everyone is like "yeah, she wants it trained at 10 weeks? what a crazy person!" lol wtf
These expectations are so unreal I almost snorted
It is my sincere hope that this woman or her kid never go near another dog for as long as they live. Sign of Satan? Look in the mirror, Karen.
