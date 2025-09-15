Mom Makes Shocking Confession After Anonymously Bullying Daughter For A Year

ADVERTISEMENT

Kendra Licari, the mother at the center of the Netflix documentary Unknown Number: The High School Catfish, made a startling admission about participating in the film.

The documentary focuses on Kendra’s daughter, Lauryn, who began receiving lewd and hateful messages from an unknown number when she was in high school.

Kendra collaborated with law enforcement to find the culprit, but in an unexpected twist, the FBI eventually traced the device’s IP address back to her.

In 2023, the disgraced mother pleaded guilty to two counts of stalking a minor, receiving a maximum sentence of five years. She was released in August 2024, but isn’t allowed to see Lauryn due to her plea deal.

Woman making a shocking confession about anonymously bullying daughter for a year, sitting in a cozy living room.

Share icon Director Skye Borgman revealed Kendra Licari was initially hesitant to participate in the documentary about her daughter



Image credits: Netflix

The story of the mother from the small town of Beal City, Michigan, sending threatening messages to her own daughter gained global attention with the release of the Netflix documentary, which has reportedly been viewed for nearly 42 million hours worldwide.

Director Skye Borgman told Variety that the mother was initially unsure about partaking in the documentary after what she had done to her child.

“She was nervous about going on camera, because just sitting down and telling your story is a nerve-racking thing sometimes,” Skye said.

Mom making shocking confession while hugging daughter looking upset after anonymous bullying revealed at home.

Share icon

Image credits: Netflix

However, she ended up “really loving the experience,” the filmmaker added.

“At the end of it, she said it was kind of fun.”

Kendra “laughed about things” while being interviewed for the documentary, Skye said, noting that the film offered the mother an “opportunity” to reflect on her actions in greater depth.

Kendra sent her teen daughter Lauryn extremely aggressive texts from an unknown number during high school

Woman making a shocking confession about anonymously bullying her daughter for a year in a home office setting.

Share icon

Image credits: Factual America Podcast

“Every time I would ask a question, she would really have to think about some things, and I think that was really good for her.”

The director previously told Tudum that getting Kendra to sit in front of the camera was “a long process.”

Woman in dim light with a serious expression, reflecting on anonymous bullying and a shocking confession moment.

Share icon

Image credits: Netflix

Eventually, she agreed to the request because she wanted to “tell her story from her perspective and that Lauryn [could] see her do that.”

Skye concluded: “She wanted to do it, I think, for her daughter.”

Teenage girl and boy smiling outside a house, related to mom makes shocking confession about bullying daughter.

Share icon

Image credits: Netflix

In the anonymous messages, Kendra pretended to be one of Lauryn’s classmates, telling her to break up with her then-boyfriend, Owen McKenny, and claiming that she was secretly sleeping with him.

The sender repeatedly insisted that Owen liked her better, telling the teenager, “We’re both DTF” and “He will be with me while your lonely ugly a** is alone.”

In many messages, Kendra called Lauryn by “Lo,” a nickname only used by her close friends and family.

In 2023, Kendra pleaded guilty to two counts of stalking a minor

Woman quietly confronting daughter, illustrating mom anonymously bullying daughter, highlighting emotional family conflict.

Share icon

Image credits: Netflix

The messages caused Lauryn and Owen to break up after two years of dating, as the young couple hoped they would stop if they separated.

Still, the harassment continued, and Lauryn began receiving messages reading “k*ll yourself now b****” and “his life would be better if you were “d*ad.”

The local authorities got involved in January 2022. A month later, they called in the FBI for reinforcements.

Close-up of a woman expressing remorse, related to a mom making a shocking confession about anonymously bullying daughter.

Share icon

Image credits: Netflix

The FBI liaison working on the case, Bradley Peter, explained that some of the texts were sent through an app that disguises phone numbers.

When he submitted a search warrant to the app, he identified some numbers from Verizon, a telecommunications company. After submitting a search warrant to Verizon, he discovered that Kendra’s phone number kept appearing.

The case was the focus of the Netflix documentary The High School Catfish , released in August

Woman making shocking confession about anonymously bullying daughter, sitting in a living room with concerned expression.

Share icon

Image credits: Netflix

The local sheriff was baffled by this twist, as the mother had been repeatedly checking in with authorities about the status of the investigation into her daughter’s cyberstalker.

When police arrived at the Licari home in August 2022 with a search warrant, Kendra admitted almost immediately to sending the aggressive text messages.

Woman making shocking confession after anonymously bullying daughter for a year, looking reflective and somber in a gray sweater.

Share icon

Image credits: Isabella County Sheriff’s Office

Before her sentencing, Kendra expressed remorse for her actions, telling Judge Mark Duthie that she was “ashamed” and “embarrassed.”

“I actually look forward to continuing my work and continuing my progress daily. I have caused a lot of damage to my family,” the mother said during her tearful statement.

In the documentary, Kendra explained that she began sending the messages “in the thoughts of needing some answers” and that once she started, she didn’t know how to stop.

Kendra later described filming for the documentary as “fun” and said she “loved” the experience

Family posing outdoors with a young girl holding a trophy, related to mom anonymously bullying daughter story.

Share icon

Image credits: Netflix

“I was somebody different in those moments. I was in an awful place mentally,” she said. “It was like I had a mask on or something, I didn’t even know who I was.”

The mother, who shared that she was r*ped at 17, said her behavior was influenced by unresolved trauma and a desire to keep her daughter close to her.

“As my daughter was hitting those teenage years, I got scared,” she admitted. “I was afraid of letting her grow up, want[ed] to protect her and keep her safe.”

Woman with long dark hair and a serious expression in a dimly lit room, representing anonymous bullying by mom.

Share icon

Image credits: Netflix

Comparing the incident to a DUI case, Kendra also tried to argue that everyone makes mistakes and that “realistically, a lot of us have probably broken the law at some point or another and not gotten caught.”

The mother will remain under supervision until February 2026. Lauryn expressed that she wants to see her “when the time is right” and hopes that she can “get the help that she needs.”

“Being without that relationship is really hurting me,” the 18-year-old said. “I think rebuilding our relationship will help both of us a lot. I love her more than anything.”

“I hope they choose to protect this child from her forever,” one commenter wrote

Screenshot of a Facebook comment expressing shock about a mom anonymously bullying her daughter for a year.

Comment on social media discussing a mom’s shocking confession after anonymously bullying her daughter for a year.

Facebook comment from Lakecia Wills-johnson reacting to a shocking confession about anonymously bullying daughter for a year.

Comment reading This was a complete shocker in a social media post about a mom’s shocking confession after anonymously bullying daughter.

Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Tammy Hines about the dangers of untreated mental health issues.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a mom’s shocking confession after anonymously bullying her daughter for a year.

Comment by Autumn Rose in a social media post expressing a personal opinion about seeking fame.

Comment from Rikki Smith Killough expressing concern about protecting a child from harm related to bullying and mental illness.

Comment by Michelle Bourke expressing shock and calling the mom a very sick woman after anonymously bullying daughter.

Comment discussing a mom's disturbing excuses and hugging her daughter after anonymous bullying was revealed.

Comment by Angel Isla discussing a mother making a shocking confession about anonymously bullying her daughter.

Facebook comment by a user expressing disbelief about a daughter's behavior connected to anonymous bullying by mom.

Comment expressing disbelief and sadness about a mother anonymously bullying her daughter for a year.

Comment by Jenni Bond McLean discussing a possible family agreement related to a documentary about anonymous bullying.

Comment highlighting fears about an innocent-looking mom involved in anonymous bullying and its impact on the daughter.

Comment saying the mom seems weird while watching a video, related to anonymous bullying and shocking confession.

Comment from Shaheema Jackson suggesting the mom may have a mental health condition or personality disorder after bullying daughter.

Screenshot of a Facebook comment expressing heartbreak over a mother anonymously bullying her daughter for a year.

Comment expressing shock and confusion over a mom anonymously bullying her daughter for a year and the daughter's reaction.

Alt text: Facebook comment discussing mother daughter relationship in a shocking confession about anonymous bullying incidents.

