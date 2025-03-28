Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“The Best Revenge Is Living Well”: Woman Turns Life Around After Getting Kicked Out By Her Mom
Family, Relationships

“The Best Revenge Is Living Well”: Woman Turns Life Around After Getting Kicked Out By Her Mom

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

33

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s not uncommon for parents to use tough love to help their children or to teach them a valuable lesson. But some might take their teachings too far, often only making things needlessly difficult for their child.

One redditor recently opened up about her experience with a parent ‘teaching them a lesson.’ The netizen’s mother decided that it was time for her “to experience the realities of the world,” so she kicked her daughter out on the streets. But the OP didn’t let the realities or their mother’s negativity bring her down and created a life worth living for herself.

RELATED:

    Some parents focus a little too much on the ‘tough’ part when it comes to tough love

    Image credits: GaudiLab (not the actual photo)

    This woman kicked her daughter out of her home to teach her a lesson

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Feisty_Review_9130

    Fellow netizens shared their thoughts in the comments, the OP replied to some of them

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some people called the woman out on certain comments she made

    A few people believed that the mother might have ended up doing her daughter a favor

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    33

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    33

    Open list comments

    1

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

    Read less »
    Miglė Miliūtė

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So you won the partner lottery in which they had money. Congrats! That really reflects on you, your education and your worth as a person. Totally worth bragging about. /s

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So you won the partner lottery in which they had money. Congrats! That really reflects on you, your education and your worth as a person. Totally worth bragging about. /s

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda