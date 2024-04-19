Mother Who Had To Choose Between Saving Herself And Her Baby Passes Away At 33

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman named Azzurra Carnelos passed away after deciding to stop the chemotherapy for her breast cancer treatment to give birth to her son.

In 2019, Azzurra received the devastating news that she had breast cancer after a “premonitory” dream had prompted her to get a check-up. In her dream, her grandmother, Nori, who died from this form of cancer, suggested she go to the doctor for a mammogram.

Following her diagnosis, the Italian woman started undergoing chemotherapy.

At the time, the treatment proved successful, and Azzurra was put in remission.

She and her husband, Francesco Favero, shared the dream of forming a family. Their wish came true in 2022 when Azzurra learned she was expecting a baby.

Sadly, after another medical examination, the senior financial analyst discovered, the following year, that the cancer had returned, this time with a more aggressive nature.

She was then faced with a heartbreaking decision: continue with the treatment that would put her baby’s health at risk or stop it and risk her own life. Azzurra decided on the latter option and suspended her chemotherapy at her 32nd week of pregnancy.

“She was only given drugs that did not harm the fetus, but then she had to stop those too,” Francesco, who gave up his job to be alongside his wife during her last days at the hospital, told La Repubblica.

After successfully undergoing chemotherapy in 2019, Azzurra faced the devastating news of her cancer coming back four years later during her pregnancy

She had to choose between continuing the treatment that would put her baby’s health at risk or stop it and risk her own life

Doctors from the neonatology service of the Ca’ Foncello hospital in Treviso had advised her to bring the birth of her baby forward so she could resume treatment as soon as possible.

According to CancerResearchUK, chemotherapy should stop 3-4 weeks before delivery. This is because the treatment can lower a patient’s white blood cell counts, which can increase the risk of infection in both the mother and the baby around the time of delivery.

“She was happy like this, despite everything. With her sacrifice, she gave us life,” Azzurra’s husband, Francesco Favero, said

Azzurra gave birth to Antonio in August 2023.

Unfortunately, despite the medical efforts, her cancer had progressed too far for the treatment to be effective.

On Saturday (April 13), she passed away in her home in Oderzo, Italy, at 33 years old. Her funeral was held on Thursday (April 18) at Oderzo Cathedral.

“She faced every moment with courage and conviction. I still remember her smile when our baby started saying ‘mommy.’ She was happy like this, despite everything. With her sacrifice, she gave us life,” Azzurra’s husband said.



