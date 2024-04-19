Mother Who Had To Choose Between Saving Herself And Her Baby Passes Away At 33

A woman named Azzurra Carnelos passed away after deciding to stop the chemotherapy for her breast cancer treatment to give birth to her son.
In 2019, Azzurra received the devastating news that she had breast cancer after a “premonitory” dream had prompted her to get a check-up. In her dream, her grandmother, Nori, who died from this form of cancer, suggested she go to the doctor for a mammogram.
- Azzurra Carnelos passed away at 33 after stopping chemotherapy to protect her baby's health.
- Azzurra was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019 after a "premonitory dream" prompted her to get a check-up.
- Despite medical efforts, Azzurra's cancer advanced too far, leading to her passing in April.
Following her diagnosis, the Italian woman started undergoing chemotherapy.
At the time, the treatment proved successful, and Azzurra was put in remission.
Azzurra Carnelos, a woman who stopped her chemotherapy treatment to protect her baby, has passed away at 33
Image credits: stock.adobe.com
She and her husband, Francesco Favero, shared the dream of forming a family. Their wish came true in 2022 when Azzurra learned she was expecting a baby.
Sadly, after another medical examination, the senior financial analyst discovered, the following year, that the cancer had returned, this time with a more aggressive nature.
She was then faced with a heartbreaking decision: continue with the treatment that would put her baby’s health at risk or stop it and risk her own life. Azzurra decided on the latter option and suspended her chemotherapy at her 32nd week of pregnancy.
“She was only given drugs that did not harm the fetus, but then she had to stop those too,” Francesco, who gave up his job to be alongside his wife during her last days at the hospital, told La Repubblica.
After successfully undergoing chemotherapy in 2019, Azzurra faced the devastating news of her cancer coming back four years later during her pregnancy
Image credits: Azzurra Carnelos/LinkedIn
She had to choose between continuing the treatment that would put her baby’s health at risk or stop it and risk her own life
Image credits: Fabrizio Carnelos
Doctors from the neonatology service of the Ca’ Foncello hospital in Treviso had advised her to bring the birth of her baby forward so she could resume treatment as soon as possible.
According to CancerResearchUK, chemotherapy should stop 3-4 weeks before delivery. This is because the treatment can lower a patient’s white blood cell counts, which can increase the risk of infection in both the mother and the baby around the time of delivery.
“She was happy like this, despite everything. With her sacrifice, she gave us life,” Azzurra’s husband, Francesco Favero, said
Image credits: Fabrizio Carnelos
Azzurra gave birth to Antonio in August 2023.
Unfortunately, despite the medical efforts, her cancer had progressed too far for the treatment to be effective.
On Saturday (April 13), she passed away in her home in Oderzo, Italy, at 33 years old. Her funeral was held on Thursday (April 18) at Oderzo Cathedral.
“She faced every moment with courage and conviction. I still remember her smile when our baby started saying ‘mommy.’ She was happy like this, despite everything. With her sacrifice, she gave us life,” Azzurra’s husband said.
People commented on Azzurra’s “beautiful and selfless” act
I don’t think this is heartwarming at all. Nor (I will get downvoted for this I am sure) do I think it is sensible.
Everybody weighs risks and consequences differently.... My weighing system seems to go in the same direction as yours. Wishing no "your mum died for you"- effect to the child.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
How does 'he died for his mum' sound any better??
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
Well you chose that for a reason. Read what you wrote.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
You agreed with the guy who didn't think the opposite view was sensible. To be clear, how do you see the opposite situation?
I said I have seem to have the same way to think as Limey (I don't know them) as to risk taking in this situation. How do I see the opposite situation? Fact would be the mother lives for some time (I don't know how long, I have even less info than her doctor(who can't predict the future either)), and I'd wish her not to suffer from "I killed my baby"-effect.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
Thanks for the clarity!
Agreed. The child won’t have a mother. Her family has lost her. Her husband is now a single parent. This feels like another story where the life of an unborn child is valued above the life of a woman.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
That sounds callous. Though how dare an unborn baby have agency at the mother's behest!
I am of your opinion. If the baby would have been smaller, I would have saved my own life. But she was in week 32 when she stopped the treatment, because it could endanger them both. I think I would have done the same in this situation. I would have encouraged a c section to get the baby out as soon as possible, so I could resume treatment though. Which we don‘t know if she did that. Although it sounds like she could have taken more aggressive meds in the first place. So, I would have stopped the pregnancy in early stage and done a real chemo treatment. For background: I‘ve lost my first born in week 38 and have now 2 children. I don‘t know what I would have decided while pregnant, what with hormones raging, but this is my opinion now.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
It does feel a bit as if you're not doing the right thing if you prioritise your own life.
Alexandra, don’t you think it’s sad that only one survived? The baby will never get to know it’s mother and truly know how much she sacrificed for it. The husband will have to go through baby’s first word and baby’s first steps alone, instead of a moment to be shared with his wide.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
Are you suggesting this is the opposite of Roe vs. Wade or whatever with that wording?? I'd say it's got nothing to do with that at all. She sacrificed her own existence to give to another. That's love there, real love. Who could say we'd all do it?? I hope we would when push came to shove.
Wow. Well that sucks for everyone.
I don’t think this is heartwarming at all. Nor (I will get downvoted for this I am sure) do I think it is sensible.
Everybody weighs risks and consequences differently.... My weighing system seems to go in the same direction as yours. Wishing no "your mum died for you"- effect to the child.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
How does 'he died for his mum' sound any better??
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
Well you chose that for a reason. Read what you wrote.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
You agreed with the guy who didn't think the opposite view was sensible. To be clear, how do you see the opposite situation?
I said I have seem to have the same way to think as Limey (I don't know them) as to risk taking in this situation. How do I see the opposite situation? Fact would be the mother lives for some time (I don't know how long, I have even less info than her doctor(who can't predict the future either)), and I'd wish her not to suffer from "I killed my baby"-effect.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
Thanks for the clarity!
Agreed. The child won’t have a mother. Her family has lost her. Her husband is now a single parent. This feels like another story where the life of an unborn child is valued above the life of a woman.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
That sounds callous. Though how dare an unborn baby have agency at the mother's behest!
I am of your opinion. If the baby would have been smaller, I would have saved my own life. But she was in week 32 when she stopped the treatment, because it could endanger them both. I think I would have done the same in this situation. I would have encouraged a c section to get the baby out as soon as possible, so I could resume treatment though. Which we don‘t know if she did that. Although it sounds like she could have taken more aggressive meds in the first place. So, I would have stopped the pregnancy in early stage and done a real chemo treatment. For background: I‘ve lost my first born in week 38 and have now 2 children. I don‘t know what I would have decided while pregnant, what with hormones raging, but this is my opinion now.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
It does feel a bit as if you're not doing the right thing if you prioritise your own life.
Alexandra, don’t you think it’s sad that only one survived? The baby will never get to know it’s mother and truly know how much she sacrificed for it. The husband will have to go through baby’s first word and baby’s first steps alone, instead of a moment to be shared with his wide.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
Are you suggesting this is the opposite of Roe vs. Wade or whatever with that wording?? I'd say it's got nothing to do with that at all. She sacrificed her own existence to give to another. That's love there, real love. Who could say we'd all do it?? I hope we would when push came to shove.
Wow. Well that sucks for everyone.
28
39