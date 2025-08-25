Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Stepdad And Mom Face Felony Charges After 11-Year-Old Gives Birth At Home Without Medical Assistance
Mugshot of a man facing felony charges related to an 11-year-old giving birth at home without medical assistance.
Crime, Society

Stepdad And Mom Face Felony Charges After 11-Year-Old Gives Birth At Home Without Medical Assistance

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

32

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Cherie and Dustin Walker, the mother and stepfather of an 11-year-old girl from Muskogee County, Oklahoma, are facing felony child neglect charges after prosecutors say the child was forced to give birth to a full-term baby inside her home without any medical assistance.

The horrifying ordeal came to light on August 16, when the young girl was rushed to a hospital after delivering the baby. According to investigators, the girl had not seen a doctor in more than a year and received no prenatal care during her pregnancy.

Highlights
  • The 11-year-old girl reportedly delivered a full-term baby at home without medical assistance.
  • Parents Cherie and Dustin Walker are facing felony child neglect charges in Muskogee County.
  • Prosecutors are awaiting DNA results to determine the baby’s paternity and possible further charges.

“I was horror-stricken,” Muskogee County Assistant District Attorney Janet Hutson said. 

“Not only because it was an 11-year-old little girl who’s given birth, but because she had no medical care, and she had no one to be with her.”

BP Daily - Your Source for Balanced News

    The parents of an 11-year-old girl forced to give birth alone are now facing felony child neglect charges

    Blue house exterior with porch and open door, related to stepdad and mom felony charges after home childbirth by 11-year-old.

    Image credits: KJRH -TV | Tulsa | Channel 2 / YouTube

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Prosecutors allege that both Cherie, 33, and Dustin, 34, failed at nearly every level of parental responsibility

    They are accusing them not only of ignoring their daughter’s worsening physical state during pregnancy, but of allowing her to endure the traumatic process of childbirth completely alone.

    Mugshot of man facing felony charges related to 11-year-old giving birth at home without medical assistance.

    Image credits: KJRH -TV | Tulsa | Channel 2 / YouTube

    The girl, who was 36 weeks pregnant, reportedly delivered the baby at home without any professional assistance, pain relief, or adult guidance.

    The case was described by authorities as one of the most “horrific” examples of neglect and ab*se they’ve ever seen, with Hutson explaining the life-altering consequences of the incident.

    Woman in an orange jumpsuit in a mugshot, related to stepdad and mom facing felony charges after home birth without medical help.

    Image credits: KJRH -TV | Tulsa | Channel 2 / YouTube

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “This child is traumatized,” the attorney said. “She’s been through a horrific ordeal. Not only has somebody gotten her pregnant, but she gave birth at home without medical assistance. 

    “This will be her life for the rest of her days.”

    Comment on social media questioning paternity in a case involving stepdad and mom facing felony charges after 11-year-old gives birth at home.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Shannon Dale Ippolito-Cross about homeschool children needing a liaison for home visits or video calls with schools.

    Authorities confirmed that the girl had not seen a doctor in more than a year.

    More than that, she had been completely isolated from anyone who could’ve helped her. There was no prenatal care, no school enrollment, and no guardian to take care of her, even as her body changed over the course of nine months.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Despite this, both Cherie and Dustin Walker tried to defend themselves by claiming they were “unaware” of their daughter’s pregnancy.

    The parents claim they were unaware of their daughter’s pregnancy, even as her body dramatically changed

    Muskogee County sheriff vehicle parked in forested area with emergency lights on after felony charges incident.

    Image credits: Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office / Facebook

    The claim was immediately met with disbelief by both prosecutors and the public.

    “Why would they not immediately take that child to the emergency room or call an ambulance when they saw something happening to her if they didn’t know she was pregnant?” a reader asked. 

    “She had to be screaming in pain. They were trying to cover it up.”

    Woman with glasses and white hair outdoors, addressing stepdad and mom felony charges after home birth without medical assistance.

    Image credits: KJRH -TV | Tulsa | Channel 2 / YouTube

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Now, the girl’s siblings have been removed from the household, and authorities are investigating whether the family had intentionally kept the children out of school in an effort to avoid scrutiny. 

    Homeschooling, if confirmed, may have created an environment where no outsiders were able to detect the ab*se or intervene.

    District attorney office window with wooden frame and signage related to felony charges and legal proceedings.

    Image credits: newson6

    “We rely on teachers, medical professionals, people in the community to be those people who stand up and say something,” Hutson added. 

    “But if a child isn’t going to school, if they’re not seeing a doctor, if they’re cut off from those safety nets, it becomes much harder.”

    Muskogee County Courthouse directory sign, related to stepdad and mom felony charges after 11-year-old birth at home.

    Image credits: newson6

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Authorities are still waiting on paternity test results to determine who fathered the baby, and whether further criminal charges are warranted. 

    Hutson, however, believes the truth is already lurking in plain sight: a truth the child may be too afraid or too broken to voice, but one she carries with her every moment.

    “I do anticipate filing additional charges,” she said. “And amending that information shortly.”

    Investigators are awaiting DNA test results to determine whether additional charges are warranted

    Facebook comment from Sarah Mulford McGuire expressing outrage about stepdad and mom felony charges after home birth of 11-year-old.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Facebook comment discussing the stepdad and mom facing felony charges after 11-year-old gives birth at home without medical help.

    Still, not everyone believes the Walkers are guilty of deliberate neglect. 

    Michelle, the maternal grandmother of the child, has publicly defended her daughter and son-in-law, describing them as loving parents caught in a massive misunderstanding.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman in a gray blazer discussing felony charges involving stepdad and mom after 11-year-old gives birth at home without medical help.

    Image credits: newson6

    “They’ve made my daughter and my son-in-law a monster. They are not,” Michelle told local media.

    “They love those children. They love them. I just want people to know, we did not know this was happening. None of us.”

    Courthouse exterior with columns and steps, related to stepdad and mom facing felony charges after home birth incident.

    Image credits: newson6

    Hutson, on the other hand, called the case one of the most disturbing she’s seen in her career, and took the chance to issue a reminder to the public:

    “There are resources available. You can reach out to law enforcement, to the Department of Human Services, or to the district attorney’s office if you see something that might be ab*se or neglect.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Cherie and Dustin Walker are due in court on Wednesday, September 3.

    “They must rot in jail.” Netizens were horrified by the incident, and called for justice to be served

    Comment on homeschool laws emphasizing the need to prevent abuse after stepdad and mom face felony charges.

    Comment expressing concern over failure to seek medical help after 11-year-old gives birth at home without assistance.

    Comment mentioning DNA test involving stepdad, child, and baby related to stepdad and mom felony charges case.

    Comment by Dani O'Brien expressing suspicion about paternity related to stepdad and mom felony charges after 11-year-old birth.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text message from Jennifer Brooke Adair expressing fear about giving birth at 11 years old at home without medical assistance.

    Social media comment highlighting complicated family dynamics related to stepdad and mom felony charges after 11-year-old birth.

    Comment box showing a person named Elva A Gross expressing concern about a little girl and a poor baby related to stepdad and mom felony charges.

    Facebook comment saying Praying for that poor child with a praying hands emoji, related to stepdad and mom felony charges.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment praising Oklahoma for support of education and women's rights in response to stepdad and mom felony charges after 11-year-old gives birth.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to felony charges involving stepdad and mom after an 11-year-old’s home birth without medical help.

    Comment by Lesley Curry-Wiley discussing child neglect as abuse and trauma, emphasizing its seriousness.

    Comment stating probable stepdad's baby in a social media post about stepdad and mom felony charges after 11-year-old gives birth.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Facebook comment by Rowan Fletcher questioning neglect charges related to an 11-year-old giving birth at home.

    Facebook comment by Julissa Petersen expressing confusion about women prioritizing men over their children.

    Facebook comment by Billie Jan Stewart expressing frustration about taking out the trash related to stepdad and mom felony charges.

    Facebook comment highlighting shock over an 11-year-old girl being pregnant, related to stepdad and mom felony charges.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media comment stating both stepdad and mom should face consequences after 11-year-old birth without medical help.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    32

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    32

    Open list comments

    3

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If the child is at home all the time, how could she have gotten pregnant other than by the stepdad? This is horrible. My granddaughter just turned 10 and I can't imagine a girl of her age going through this.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Definitely something I'm sure they are investigating, but just because she was kept away from mandated reporters doesn't mean she was only in contact with her household. Someone at church, or in the neighborhood, maybe a sibling, there's no published clues to who the a****r was. Best thing we can do for kids is make sure they understand their bodies and consent. Give them confidence to tell someone if a person is pushing their boundaries.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They've taken all the safeguards away for homeschooling. In the 80s and 90s students still needed to come into the school for grade level testing and so someone had seen them in the last semester. Bush dismantled it and no one has done anything since. If she hadn't gotten pregnant there would have been no intervention for these kids at all. Shame on society.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If the child is at home all the time, how could she have gotten pregnant other than by the stepdad? This is horrible. My granddaughter just turned 10 and I can't imagine a girl of her age going through this.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Definitely something I'm sure they are investigating, but just because she was kept away from mandated reporters doesn't mean she was only in contact with her household. Someone at church, or in the neighborhood, maybe a sibling, there's no published clues to who the a****r was. Best thing we can do for kids is make sure they understand their bodies and consent. Give them confidence to tell someone if a person is pushing their boundaries.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They've taken all the safeguards away for homeschooling. In the 80s and 90s students still needed to come into the school for grade level testing and so someone had seen them in the last semester. Bush dismantled it and no one has done anything since. If she hadn't gotten pregnant there would have been no intervention for these kids at all. Shame on society.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Crime
    Homepage
    Trending
    Crime
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Crime Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    Arrow point to left Arrow point to right
    ADVERTISEMENT