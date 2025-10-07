Some cat lovers who truly trust their feline buddy feel that even if they do destructive things, they’ll try to show how sorry they are. This idea is debatable among pet owners, and the stories in this list show exactly why.

Cats are notoriously known as evil masterminds because of the mischief they get up to while also knowing how to tug on their human’s heartstrings. That’s why every feline owner knows they’re in for trouble when they get a pet kitty, but they still can’t resist the charms of these wonderful creatures.

#1 She sat on my laptop - it woke up, started beeping because of the password being wrong.



Her response was to bite the corner of the screen (cracking the lcd) and start peeling keys off.



$1200 damage.

#2 I have a stuffed squirrel that I've had since I was 3 years old. My favorite aunt gave it to me, and she died when I was 10, so even though it has no real value, it has sentimental value to me. My cat stole it. She has little hiding spots all over the house and we don't even know where they all are. I checked all of them I know and couldn't find it and cried because this little stuffed animal means the world to me. She saw me crying tried to cuddle to make me feel better (which didn't work) and a little while later, she returned the squirrel, my missing hair brush (that I gave up on finding, and which she apparently drags along by the bristles), a tube of neosporine that disappeared off my bathroom sink, and my missing sock that I gave up trying to find 6 months ago. Who knows what else she has stashed away 😂.

#3 Mine jumped on the stove to get to her favorite perch on top of the fridge and turned on the gas. No flames but the second I opened the door it was obvious the house was filled with propane. Luckily she was fine.



She was not supposed to eat before her spay appointment. Came home from work the morning of her appointment to find her had opened the big pitcher of dry food and fed herself. Had to reschedule and the vet got a good laugh out of it.



Out on a walk, encountered another cat, also leashed, who was lying on his doorstep. They approached one another with all signs of a friendly encounter, tails and ears up. He said “hello, new friend” and she said “I WILL END YOU” in a flash. I grabbed her (don’t do this) so she didn’t k**l him. She scratched me, bit my right hand and punctured a vein in my wrist. It took me half an hour to get her home, a block and a half, she was fully weaponized and freaked out. Absolutely fine the second we got home. There was blood everywhere and had to go to urgent care to get antibiotics for the bite. She never got to the other cat, he’s fine.

Having a pet is a big responsibility, and whether you get a cat or a dog, you need to be prepared for some chaos and messiness. Just like you might have noticed from this list, cats are more prone to jumping on stuff, biting things, or scratching whatever they can find, whereas dogs might get restless, drool on furniture, or break bigger items. It’s truly difficult to decide which kind of pet is more destructive, but animal experts state that a dog might get into more trouble, purely out of boredom. Since felines require a lot less attention and seem to enjoy their own company much more, they might not engage in as much mischievous behavior just for attention; however, most cat parents might disagree.

#4 Maybe not the type of destruction you'd think about when it comes to cats but I think it fits here...



My cat texted "😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘" from my husband's phone to a potential high dollar customer. My husband apologized and tried to explain that it was the cat but we never heard from the guy again. It is/was of course hilarious but we do fully believe we lost the customer solely because he was creeped out. It would've been a $500k+ job😬



Our cat looked very proud, we laughed so hard we had tears in our eyes, we still laugh years later. What else can you do🤷.

#5 Had a very sweet young Siamese boy named Boomer; he was chasing a fly in the kitchen and somehow managed to bring down an open shelf with a lot of antique porcelain and ceramics on it. Everything got destroyed. The other two cats came running to see what had happened; he knew what he had done and hid. But I couldn't be mad at him, he was just too cute.

#6 Many years ago someone put yarn on a wall shelf above a TV. Based on what I saw when I came into the room in the aftermath two of the cats tried to get to the yarn, the shelf could not hold their weight, and it crashed down into the TV, putting a hole in it. It was an old CRT TV I had put off replacing until the cats left me no choice.



The cats were unharmed and one of them is still with us and about to turn 19 years old.

Every cat lover knows that they need to keep delicate items out of reach of their mischievous feline or else it’s going to get knocked over. These destructive behaviors might seem random at first, but they give a lot of insight into how the cat is feeling. To understand more about this, Bored Panda reached out to Jennifer Van de Kieft, the founder of ‘Cat Advocate.’ She said that “most of the time, knocking items off of tables is related to boredom. Indoor cats need a lot of exercise and enrichment to meet their needs.” If the cat keeps knocking trinkets off shelves and tables, it might mean that they need more activities to do, such as food puzzles, play, and maybe even clicker training. Jennifer also added that “scratching is a very normal cat behavior and should be encouraged. When cats scratch, they are marking territory, leaving visual and scent marks, massaging back muscles, grooming nails, and releasing emotional tension.” Pet owners can get scratching posts to help meet their cat’s needs, while also protecting their furniture.

#7 With the help of a small dog knocked a Thanksgiving turkey off the stovetop and ate it.

#8 My boy got the zoomies and I happened to be in his path. He used my face as a jump pad with his claws out trying to get to a shelf above my head and gave me a gash across my nose. Alot of blood. Would not stop making biscuits on me afterward.

#9 He knocked coffee on the iPad pro

A very costly mishap.

Even though a lot of crazy cat behavior can be attributed to boredom or their need for fulfillment, it might still be quite troublesome for their owners to deal with. It may only be worth it if felines show some kind of remorse for their actions or try to “apologize” for what they’ve done, which the OP assured folks her cat definitely does. ADVERTISEMENT Jennifer Van de Kieft, the cat behaviorist, told us that “remorse is a more complex emotion that cats are not likely capable of. I do not think cats apologize since they are not doing anything wrong from their perspective.” When felines scratch things or knock stuff off, they only do it to entertain themselves or get attention, and might not consider it to be anything wrong. That’s why Jennifer added that “if you yell at them or spray them with water, they may appear fearful or anxious. That's because they don’t understand why doing something they consider normal is being punished.”

#10 My Hollie broke 3 flat screen tellies



She almost caused a fire by pulling a tablecloth that had a cake with candles



And every birthday for the blessed 5 years we had her, my kid didn't have a cake that wasn't molested.



But we couldn't be angry and now she's gone we laugh about her



She was a wickedly bad cat, full of chaos and mayhem A menace.

#11 My husbands cat has chewed through a many cords, his favorite has been his brand new PS VR headset.

#12 Ripped my n****e piercing 2/3 the way out. He didn't mean to, but I screamed so loud from the pain that he and the other cat hid for a good bit. I never held it against him.

Despite all the crazy shenanigans cats and dogs seem to get up to, pet owners still adore them with all their hearts. Studies have even shown that people who have pets report lower levels of cholesterol and blood pressure, and also seem to be less stressed. This could be because they find their feline or canine to be a source of comfort for them during difficult times. ADVERTISEMENT It’s also important to pick a pet that suits your personality and energy levels so that you can get along with it better. Cat owners might prefer the nonchalant nature of their little buddies, whereas dog owners may love the excitable nature of their canine companions. Whichever one you choose, you’ll definitely have a friend for life.

#13 It’s not monetarily destructive, but my cat has figured out that if she head bonks/rubs the upper corners of my touchscreen Chromebook exaaaaactly right from behind, random tabs will close and my data will disappear. Jumping on the keyboard also sometimes makes strange and terrible things happen, but she prefers the sneak attack from behind the screen. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been almost done entering grades just to have them all disappear.

#14 Cost my ex his dignity. Got out and ran down the street, forcing my ex to search for him. The cats name was Hemorrhoid and my ex was a big, tall bearded man.

#15 In the middle of the night they knocked the TV off the dresser but not all the way... the cord got stuck halfway out of the outlet... and they knocked the change jar over... one penny landed perfectly on the plug that was half in the outlet. The whole house lost power, thankfully my dad's an electrician he came over the next morning.. none of them tried to apologize also thankfully none were hurt either.

All of the cat lovers in this list can surely agree that they sometimes have to struggle to keep up with the naughty nature of their felines. Despite that, all of the love they have for their furry friend will never go away, even if they don’t explicitly seem sorry for what they’ve done. Have you ever known your feline buddy to “apologize” for their actions? If so, we’d love to hear your story. You can even go crazy like a cat and share all of the ways they’ve been a menace.

#16 I had my sons cat while he was deployed. Young cat, very active and curious - chewed multiple charging cords, so we slowly replaced all of them to the kind wrapped in fabric. He got in the garage and knocked over a bottle of fuel stabilizer, thankfully not on himself. He missed a jump to a windowsill, fell into the kitchen garbage can, which then shut, trapping him inside. While exploring a shelf, he knocked over a coffee can filled with screws right into the baseboard heater. I wanted to keep him, but he really loves my son, who got him as a tiny kitten.

#17 My cat pee'd on my homework. My mother wrote me a letter but the teacher looked appalled. Sorry, I had an elderly cat?



She didn't care 😄.

#18 Puck was about 1 at the time, he knocked over one of my photography light tripods and all four LARGE bulbs shattered. I shouted at him, mostly out of fear he'd walk on the broken glass.

Little guy meeped and ran away, but immediately returned to stand outside the door of the room, looking hang dog and guilty. Big eyes looking at me with a furrowed brow, tucking into himself.



I cuddled him and told him it was OK, but FFS don't do that, and cleaned up the area.



He was so careful around my photo equipment after that, really dainty and kept his distance.



He's such an intuitive sweet guy. Unless it's past feeding time. Then all bets are off.

#19 No monetary value but certainly a huge clean up and another cat was injured. One of my cats decided to leap over my laptop. A cup was behind that laptop and shattered on the floor. Another cat stepped on the broken glass and there was bloody footprints across the whole house before I could react. Thankfully didn't require a vet visit, but it was a significant cleanup. I hope she apologised to her sister.

#20 Our cat climbed on our hanging light fixture and swung on it like Tarzan until it got disconnected from the ceiling and was only hanging by wires. We didn't actually witness this, but we heard a loud sound and saw one very terrified looking cat and insulation everywhere lol we live in an apartment, so maintenance came to fix it pretty quick and we asked them to hang the light up higher where he can't reach. No issues since then.

#21 I took Treacle to the vet, where she behaved APPALLINGLY. She's my rescue who gets stressed very easily and going to the vets is not fun. We've now got pills to give her before we go, to calm her down a bit.





This time though, she really scratched up my arm, making me bleed and burst out in bruises where she punctured the skin. I had to get antibiotics. As soon as we got home Treacle purred and purred and rubbed up against me, as if she was saying "sorry mum". I couldn't be mad at her, but boy did it hurt!

#22 Not very destructive, but one of the ONLY things he's ever broken is my favorite hand made ceramic mug that he knocked off of the counter. It's been five years and I still can't forgive him..

#23 One cat ruined my record collection. Another chomped the corner of a monitor so hard she broke it.

#24 My one cats pees on anything soft that is on the floor - or my bed. Or a shelf. Clean clothes and blanket are his favorite thing to pee on. I wish I knew why he does this. He shows no signs of being sick and I’ve changed the type of litter plus the boxes.

#25 My cats didn’t care. One has a major attitude and the other one is dumb as a rock (we love her though). They destroyed my couch.

#26 The most destructive thing any cat ever done in my life was chew the lamp cord. Over and over, I said “NO” and even covered the cords.



One day when I was out of the house, my Baby Boy chewed the cord again.



He didn’t live long enough to be apologetic. I miss him and cry for him almost every day, 20+ years later. I’ve never cared one bit about anything they broke.

#27 My cat knocked down all the contents of our kitchen top that were in his reach and caused chaos in the kitchen. In the same sitting he also ripped open a packet of his cat food and it spilt everywhere. He will do it again!

#28 Triggered the SimpliSafe and police came , jerk didn’t apologize.

#29 This guy started a fire in his quest to get to the cat treats.

#30 I have a tall vintage lamp there’s several kinds of lights all with a lot of glass. It’s a nice piece well it was. Two of my four b**t heads were chasing each other playing I was in the bedroom talking to my fiancé and heard crash. He checked it out and glass was everywhere they knocked it over and it shattered. I had to wrangle the beasts cause they kept wandering where the glass was and my fiancé cleaned up the glass. So much for my cool lamp.

#31 Bit and [damaged] my phone screen.

Brand new company iPhone.

#32 After I had my son, my Filthy Queen decided that she needed to "help" me during pumping time. She ate through 4 sets of breast pump tubing in 3 days. By the time I was done, I had one functional set left and she was to be in a separate room from me as to leave the dang hoses alone.

#33 My void reached up and began playing with the stove knobs. Turned the burner on and set a box of soup mix on fire at midnight. Thank the gods I was awake and heard the gas still clicking over (the flame was HUGE when I got down there) and bolted downstairs to the kitchen before the house went up in flames.



They now sleep locked in my bedroom with me and I make sure to never have knobs attached. They get out in a drawer when not in use.

#34 I had a cat who was a very adventurous, rambunctious kitten. She had a never ending well of energy. My mom was painting some new furniture she’d gotten, and the spray paint can was left out in the living room. Well, Miss Missy (one of her many nicknames) was heard running around, then she suddenly jetted away like a lightning bolt, and there was a loud hissing noise. She had knocked the can down and broke it, so the paint was spraying out as the pressure was being relieved. She had very avant-garde taste lol.



Not destructive, but hilarious: my boy Romulus, whose personality greatly takes after Miss Missy above, was a stray we took in during COVID. I had just moved back in with my mom for a few months, as I’d been laid off, so we glommed onto each other. Anyway, my job called me back in the spring of 21. The Sunday after my first week back, I was taking a shower before bed, and I’d put my glasses on the counter like I always do. About midway through, I heard him push the door open, saunter in, and jump up on the counter. Something hard and made of plastic hit the floor, followed by the sound of him thudding down onto the floor, and digging furiously in his litter box for about a minute. When I got out, my glasses were nowhere to be found, and I was freaking out. Both my mom and I searched every inch of the bathroom and did not find them. The thought occurred to me that Romulus might have had something to do with it, but I thought, ‘no, even for *him,* that’s too weird!’ But after we both searched, I told my mom my theory, and she took one for the team and checked his litter box. She walked out, glasses in hand, barely controlling her shock and laughter. She thoroughly disinfected them and all was well. Poor little boy was having separation anxiety! After all, he was still a little baby!

#35 Paint all over my hardwood floors. I take partial blame. 🙄.

#36 My cat isn’t really destructive. i can’t remember her ever breaking or severely damaging anything. she can’t jump for s**t so it’s very easy to keep things out of reach and she doesn’t typically knock stuff over anyways. she does love to chew on plastic though and she is never sorry about it. she’ll chew anything plastic she can get to, especially if she wants food or attention.



the criminal in question:



https://preview.redd.it/skwadcu81wve1.jpeg?width=3024&format=pjpg&auto=webp&s=d6a5a6112e34a95200c39169527292113351c3d9



the crime: chewed up another bag of my floss picks (gross!).

#37 Mine left a huge scar on my face. It was partly my fault as well . I should have been careful.

#38 Years ago we had a giant tabby named Buddy. He was 28 lbs. he was cute af but an absolute a*****e

We had to shop at the big and tall kitty section for him (aka dog section) for a cat door to the basement and a harness.



He broke most of the Denby dishes I got at when I got married.

He would open the freezer door all day.

He could open Tupperware.



He knew he was an a*****e too. And cute.

He died at 18 🥺.

#39 The stray I was caring for had been getting ready to run after and attack the neighbors cat and I stupidly interfered by grabbing the stray and he latched onto my arm and bit and clawed it. He didn't thrash around but he was glued to me.



I very calmly said his name and he let go. I ran to wash it out and asses the damage. And wrapped it up and went back to him where he sat at my side and rubbed his head on my arm and licked my hand.



He definitely apologized for it. If I had tried to grab him off of me or yelled or screamed it could have been worse. He hasn't done it again thankfully.

#40 Stinker stole my necklace ,took my t v controller also the little clepto



https://preview.redd.it/hb227gtnyvve1.jpeg?width=3060&format=pjpg&auto=webp&s=d393da8ae610d60cfd978ecc9f7a6b80cd021b65.