ADVERTISEMENT

Enough of the cat content… said who? Yeah, nobody! We can never get enough of funny, relatable cat stuff. That’s exactly why we’ve put together a selection of the best comics by Lingvistov, who, like no one else, captures all the quirky shenanigans we, as happy feline parents, experience every day.

The artist is already well known to our community, so this time we’ve chosen only the most upvoted strips from previous Bored Panda features. For some of you, these comics will be a fun reminder worth laughing through all over again. For others who may have missed our earlier posts, it will be a first-time discovery – and we’re sure it’ll be love at first sight. So, without further ado, scroll down and enjoy what our Pandas found the most relatable about living with cats!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | lingvistov.com