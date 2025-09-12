ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone has a somewhat objective idea of what “good” looks like. Most can probably agree that, say, Superman or Captain America are good guys. But in the real world, sometimes it feels like things are more complicated. So, hopefully, to help stimulate some creativity, we’ve gathered pictures from this group dedicated to “chaotic good” moments.

So get comfortable as you scroll through, maybe take some notes if what you see inspires you, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below down below.

#1

F****g Comrade Madlad

Member of Parliament in Mexico protests shirtless, highlighting social injustice in a chaotic good act during a parliamentary debate.

wildcardcameron Report

    #2

    Pretty Wholesome

    Reddit post sharing a chaotic good story of a man marrying his best friend for housing and healthcare benefits.

    Manictree Report

    federicocantoni avatar
    Jrog
    Jrog
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Considering the new persecutions on gays in the military, I wonder how this turned out for him.

    #3

    They Are F****g Ice!

    Social media post describing a chaotic good individual who confronts ICE agents by following their vehicles.

    HverdagsHeksen , cactuscloudsart Report

    The phrase "chaotic good" gets thrown around on the internet quite a bit nowadays, usually to describe individuals engaging in something mischievous but ultimately good. Think of someone defying a silly rule to help out somebody, or manipulating social norms in a way that's more humorous and for the better, not the worse. But to truly understand why people love these stories, it helps to know where the term comes from in the first place.

    "Chaotic good" is derived from the alignment system in "Dungeons & Dragons", the classic tabletop role-playing game that's been around since the 1970s. The system has two axes, law vs. chaos, good vs. evil, to map out different personality tendencies and moral compasses.
    #4

    Madlad

    Chat message sharing a story of helping LGBTQ+ youth embrace their identity, reflecting chaotic good actions.

    Serious-Ad-8168 Report

    #5

    Iranian Women Standing In Front Of A F****g Hijab Poster

    Woman wearing a black leather jacket and boots posing defiantly next to a sign about observing Islamic hijab rules.

    SeaWolf_1 Report

    #6

    This Could Help F**k S**t Up

    Protestors using chaotic good tactics in Minsk to resist control by grouping across local boroughs, evading police forces.

    Level-Interaction573 Report

    DH
    DH
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is the thing about oppression. There is never enough oppressors to oppress everyone. They need people to fall in line on their own and help police their neighbours.

    At one end, you’ve got lawful good characters like Superman, they play by the rules and always try to do the right thing. On the other end, you’ve got chaotic evil villains who thrive on destruction and selfishness. Straddling the middle is chaotic good, people who care about doing good, but don't mind bending a few rules, subverting expectations, or leaving a trail of destruction in their wake to do it.
    #7

    *definitely Not* Taking Any Notes At All…f*****g

    Protest in Scotland with trans women challenging indecent exposure laws, showing chaotic good actions for their rights.

    Mcall315 Report

    Sofia
    Sofia
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I will never understand why a woman in topless is indecent and a man is not...

    #8

    Teddy Had Had Enough Of Racists’ S**t

    Black female postmaster pressured out of position, Theodore Roosevelt reroutes mail to support her in a chaotic good act.

    lmeads Report

    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If she'd been Native American he would have just shot her and moved on. Don't pretend his legacy is less than aggressively racist.

    #9

    F**k, I'm Down For This

    Twitter post encouraging getting library cards to support funding, illustrating chaotic good actions in a unique way.

    SunnyRolls Report

    Undercover
    Undercover
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have a library card to read my fav magazines online for free.❤️

    That's why the internet has latched onto the concept. Chaotic good moments are essentially fun to watch or read about, because they marry rebellion with niceness. It's the kid who breaks open a vending machine to give treats away to everyone in school. It's the cubicle worker who finds an exception to a trivial company rule and takes advantage of it to make others' days easier. It's the friend who awkwardly embarrasses himself to break up an awkward situation and make everyone comfortable. They're small acts of defiance, but they feel a sense of pleasure and correctness about them that's endlessly satisfying.
    #10

    F**k! Why Didn’t I Think Of That

    Commenter shares how they put a Mexican flag sticker on their truck to waste ICE's time, showing chaotic good behavior.

    DenialNode Report

    Ripley
    Ripley
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "You should remove that sticker". "Why? Is there a law against stickers?"

    #11

    An Attempt To Mislead Public Opinion! S**t

    Twitter conversation debating housing market and rent prices, illustrating chaotic good actions and opinions on the issue.

    Realistic-Plant3957 Report

    #12

    Sometimes Action Can Speak Louder Than Words Ever Can. S**t

    Two photos showing people painting murals on opposite sides of a border wall, highlighting chaotic good actions.

    Realistic-Plant3957 , CalltoActivism Report

    Part of the delight is that crazy good moments are what many of us secretly wish to do. Most people comply with rules out of habit, politeness, or fear of consequences, even though the rules themselves don't necessarily add up. Watching individuals joyfully break them in a way that makes life better, not worse, gratifies that urge we all possess to distort the world towards justice, no matter how much chaos it may take to get there.

    #13

    This F****g Madlad

    Woman covered with a shawl sitting and looking away in a news setting, illustrating chaotic good actions.

    BananaBinary Report

    #14

    One Of The Brave Few To Stand Up Against F****g Dictators

    Reporter holding microphone in a red coat, embodying chaotic good by standing up for justice during a live broadcast.

    front_ukrainian , front_ukrainian Report

    #15

    Mango Mussolini Can F**k Right Off…

    Comparison of quotes on presidential criticism featuring Stephen Miller and Theodore Roosevelt, highlighting chaotic good perspectives.

    bwildcat Report

    Sofia
    Sofia
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    when in italy we had fascism, there was a slogan "mussolini ha sempre ragione" (mussolini is always right). Guess what...

    Another reason that these instances speak to our hearts is because they remind us that kindness doesn't have to be stodgy or saintly. Being good is not always about solemn sacrifice, but occasionally it's about being playful, creative, even a little raucous. Chaotic good people don't ask permission to be of assistance and are not deterred by convention or reputation. They simply see a chance to make something better and take it, often accompanied by a smile and an air for drama.
    #16

    Sydney Opera House F****g Celebrates Pride:

    Sydney Opera House lit up with rainbow projections at night, symbolizing chaotic good and unique acts of kindness.

    Brent_Fox Report

    #17

    I'm Saying It's F****g Right

    Man arrested for food stamp hack seen as chaotic good figure by online commenters supporting his actions.

    tomplahorny Report

    #18

    Tiny Child + Tiny Ducks = F****g Chaos

    At a wedding, a 5-year-old hid 100 tiny ducks in guests’ bags and pockets, causing playful chaos and confusion.

    AtRaffy Report

    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What a great way to include a child in the wedding, and help him from having a meltdown!

    That's why listicles of disorganized good moments are so addictive. They're short peeks at mankind at its most strange and fantastic. They're about breaking rules not for selfishness, but for fun, fairness, and sheer enjoyment of toppling things for the common good. In a world that can sometimes feel too formal and solemn, these stories are a reminder that sometimes the best sort of good is the kind served up with a spoonful of mayhem.
    #19

    Epstein Files Are F****g Invisible

    Person wearing pages as camouflage to hide from armed officers, illustrating chaotic good acting in a unique way.

    sovalente Report

    #20

    Madlad F****g Made Things Change!

    Reddit user shares how wearing a kilt led to changing office dress code for business casual shorts.

    reddit.com Report

    lindacowley avatar
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Plot twist: OP actually prefers a kilt and will continue to wear one...

    #21

    Pretty Sure This Fits Here, No S**t

    Princess Diana broke royal rules by joining her son’s school Mother’s Day race, showing chaotic good actions in her own way.

    mbrown0412 Report

    #22

    Epstein Victim Maria Farmer Is Painting The F**king Predators

    Colorful chaotic good artwork on a wall depicting surreal scenes and faces with handwritten notes above and below the painting.

    RatioApprehensive712 Report

    #23

    F**k, This Is The Pure Embodiment Of Cg

    Two members of the Red Warriors punk group from the 80s standing with weapons showing chaotic good rebellious spirit.

    JBUD12345 Report

    #24

    Protesters Repaint Pulse Memorial Rainbow Crosswalk After The F****s In Florida Removed It

    People creating a colorful street chalk mural, expressing chaotic good values through creative public activism.

    holyfruits Report

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    F****g Good

    Screenshot of a social media post about a man released after throwing a sandwich, reflecting chaotic good actions.

    SoCoGrowBro Report

    #26

    College Professors Are Funny?

    College professor humorously rebels by taking an office printer to oppose paperless initiative in a chaotic good way.

    DocumentDeep1197 Report

    #27

    I Made Some More F****g Uncommissioned Public Art Recently

    Graffiti art showing three pig faces with one wearing an ICE hat, alongside a rebellious chaotic good message on a brick wall.

    TheOverUnderAchiever Report

    #28

    "Even If It’s My F****g Grandmother, Justice Comes First"

    Two men talking in a car, one wearing a red cap, sharing a chaotic good moment with humor and smiles.

    lail918 Report

    #29

    Newsom F****g Destroys Fox News Again

    Screenshot of a chaotic good social media post where Gavin Newsom responds humorously to Fox News obsession with him.

    Scary_Firefighter181 Report

    #30

    Talk About Bad F**king Faith. One Is To Stop The Spread Of Disease And The Other To Shield Your Guilty Face From The Crimes Against Humanity You Are Committing

    Reddit post discussing masks and ICE usage, reflecting chaotic good actions in complex social and political situations.

    wiseoldmeme Report

    federicocantoni avatar
    Jrog
    Jrog
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Incredible how ICE masks do not "restrict breathing" and are not a "limitation of personal liberty". /s

    #31

    Texas Dems F****g Punching Back Hard

    Screenshot of a social media post highlighting chaotic good actions in political resistance to unjust laws.

    BluesPunk19D Report

    #32

    F**k Maga's Tender Fee-Fees

    Man holding a sign with a humorous message reflecting chaotic good actions in a public outdoor setting.

    East-Beyond3494 Report

    #33

    Do You Want Me To Make It Sound More Comedic Or More Serious. F**k White Supremacy

    Protesters holding a chaotic good Cat Lovers Against White Supremacy banner with Rick and Morty cartoon meme below.

    Mcall315 Report

    #34

    It Would Sure Piss Off Governor Abbott If You Rickrolled Him On His Snitch Line

    Tweet from Isaiah Martin about Texas Republicans setting up a tip line, showcasing chaotic good actions with humor and critique.

    WhataboutBombvoyage Report

    #35

    Tesla Takedown Has A F****g Impact In Berkeley

    Spirit Halloween opening soon sign held outside Tesla store, showcasing chaotic good people doing the right thing in their own way.

    moodood01 Report

    federicocantoni avatar
    Jrog
    Jrog
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Latest market data from the ACEA (the association of automobile manufacturers) recorded a 40% drop in Tesla registration across Europe in the last year. They lost over 20% market share in the EV category. They sell about 8000 cars (any model) per month in the continent, a number that should be in the ballpark of the results expected for a single model in a single country. They lost $3.2B on a single quarter, despite running schemes to pre-register unsold cars in order to get regulatory credits revenue. The upcoming third and fourth quarter reports are expected to be a m******e, since the loss of the tax credit in USA (thanks to Trump's Big Beautiful Bill, nonetheless) and tariff impact is going to be harsh. Time to short sell Tesla.

    #36

    F**king Oregon Representing

    Church sign showing a humorous message, reflecting chaotic good actions that challenge traditional teachings creatively.

    MongerNoLonger Report

    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To save anyone else wondering: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alligator_Alcatraz

    #37

    F**k Ice

    Person holding a sign with a satirical message about I.C.E. hiring, reflecting chaotic good actions in protests.

    East-Beyond3494 Report

    #38

    South Park Tells F****g Homeland Security To 'Eat A Bag Of D***s'

    South Park characters in a chaotic scene inside an ICE vehicle, representing chaotic good actions in their own way.

    Capable_Salt_SD , SouthPark Report

    federicocantoni avatar
    Jrog
    Jrog
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    South Park was mercilessly mocking the idiots, and the idiots unirocnically thought it was a compliment, up to using shots from the episode on their tweet.

    #39

    Claim Humnity

    Protesters wearing Guy Fawkes masks holding signs that say this is resistance and claim humanity during a chaotic good demonstration.

    wrapityup Report

    #40

    South Park Creators Change Facebook And X Account Profile Picture To Noems Melting Face F**k

    South Park profile picture showing a distorted police character in chaotic good style, highlighting unique creative expression.

    mc_petersonishsonson Report

    #41

    Complying With The F****g Laws Now

    Age verification notice explaining UK law requirements with options to confirm if user is in the UK or not, chaotic good theme.

    crysal0 Report

    #42

    F**k A Duck, A Dublin Bus Vpn Ad Has More Ethical Awareness Than The Great Dictators

    Bus stop ad with a message against mass surveillance, highlighting chaotic good people doing the right thing their own way.

    AtacamaCadlington Report

    #43

    Two Can Play At This F****g Game

    Pickup truck covered with Gavin Newsom campaign stickers and flags promoting chaotic good political support.

    A-Helpful-Flamingo Report

    #44

    Like My New F****g Hat?

    Red baseball cap with the phrase release the Epstein files held by a person on tiled floor, showcasing chaotic good attitude.

    zR0B3ry2VAiH Report

    #45

    Growing W**d At A F****g Prison

    Black cannabis evidence bag with label supporting prison reform from Last Prisoner Project for chaotic good actions.

    ustup Report

    #46

    I F**king Love This Image

    Man with blurry face in a video call with text about American politics, illustrating chaotic good doing right in their own way.

    Flakonciks Report

    #47

    Ryan, You Were F**king Caught

    News headline about Oklahoma official's TV incident with text commentary on political scandal and conspiracy theories.

    4Waleedamer Report

    #48

    Have You Been Called A F**king N*zi Lately? Well, Here's Your Sign

    Man holding a microphone and pointing, illustrating chaotic good attitude of doing the right thing in his own way.

    gavinmartin123 Report

    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ask Zelensky this question, then. Hate speech is hate speech, regardless.

    #49

    Whats The Maga Catchphrase Again? Oh Yea, Cry Harder Snowflake!!! (F**k)

    Woman with long brown hair speaking seriously at a microphone, representing chaotic good people doing the right thing their own way.

    serious_bullet5 Report

    #50

    Straight Up S**t Posting

    Mount Rushmore featuring George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, Abraham Lincoln, and an added "chaotic good" figure.

    Nisi-Marie Report

    #51

    A F****g Phone Number. On A F****g Billboard. For People To F****g Call. You Know What To F****g Do

    Billboard featuring two conflicting ads with health and chaotic good themes, representing people doing the right thing their own way.

    kx_2fiddy Report

    #52

    Something, Something, Camel, F****g Needle…

    Images of Eric Trump and Senator Jon Ossoff with quotes highlighting political and social commentary, chaotic good theme.

    Visible_Iron_5612 Report

    #53

    Google Maps Has Fallen, Bing Maps Has Fallen But Mapquest Is Holding The F****g Line

    MapQuest showing a map of the Gulf of Mexico and nearby regions with local dining options featured on the side.

    hueylewislikespizza Report

    #54

    F****g L.A. Bringing The Good Trouble

    Large crowd of protestors marching through Los Angeles streets, demonstrating chaotic good actions in their own way.

    ayejulien Report

    #55

    Newsom F****g Owning The Con Snowflakes

    Screenshot of a chaotic good social media exchange involving political figures and press office interactions.

    Scary_Firefighter181 Report

    #56

    Alice Roosevelt Should Be F****g Posted Here More

    Alice Roosevelt in vintage attire, known for chaotic good actions by standing up for herself in a tense situation.

    jmh2222 Report

    #57

    Epic F****g Trolling

    Governor Newsom sitting with three men placing hands on his shoulders, depicting chaotic good support and guidance.

    Nisi-Marie Report

