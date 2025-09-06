ADVERTISEMENT

The internet never fails to surprise us. One moment you’re reading a doctor’s confession, and the next, you stumble across something as oddly delightful as wholesome vandalism. Yes, you read that right, vandalism that doesn’t destroy, but instead makes you smile.

Over on r/wholesomevandalism, people are sharing funny, clever, and downright heartwarming examples of mild vandalism spotted in everyday places. From cheeky graffiti to witty sign edits, these little acts of rebellion prove that sometimes, a splash of humor is all it takes to brighten someone’s day. Scroll on to see some of the most creative finds!

#1

The Best Vandalism

Sticker vandalizing public property, covering offensive graffiti with a picture of a cat on a black pole outdoors.

jruv Report

    #2

    Struck Me Hard

    Graffiti on a wall questioning if the cure for cancer is trapped in the mind of someone without education in public property vandalism.

    daintyoracle Report

    #3

    Yes!

    Graffiti vandalizing public property with a political message at sunset along an empty paved path.

    OrphicStone Report

    When it comes to graffiti or any form of street art, perspectives can vary wildly. What one person considers vandalism, another sees as a vibrant expression of creativity.

    This duality is what makes graffiti so fascinating and often controversial. Some view it as an eyesore that defaces public spaces, while others admire the skill, thought, and social commentary behind it. Understanding this difference is key to appreciating why people risk judgment to create it. 

    #4

    Someone Vandalized These Parked Cars

    Four cars covered in snow with vandalized funny cartoon faces drawn on their hoods in public property vandalism.

    reddit.com Report

    #5

    Dog

    Dog's head peeking through vandalized public property fence with peace sign, hearts, and stay safe humans message.

    Lazer_EyeZ Report

    #6

    Darn Snakes

    Yellow caution sign vandalized with a humorous note about snakes, showcasing creative public property vandalism.

    IAmBoredRightNovv Report

    To get a deeper understanding of how graffiti captures attention, we spoke with Amey Piranker, a portrait sketch artist who has been practicing for over eight years. While Amey primarily works with sketches, he has observed the evolving debate around graffiti.

    “Graffiti can be controversial,” he shares. “Some count it as vandalism, while others see it as an art form that gives voice to communities.” Amey emphasizes that intention matters. Artists use public spaces to tell stories that might not be heard otherwise. This distinction between creativity and destruction is central to appreciating street art.
    #7

    From @heart_reacts_only On Instagram

    Graffiti alters Nike billboard to say being nice is so easy, showcasing creative vandalized public property on a city street.

    Hisbaan Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It really is. I can’t imagine living inside some people’s heads with all the anger

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #8

    Do It

    Old public payphone with vandalized red handset engraved with message telling someone to confess love.

    KOMpushy Report

    #9

    The Stalls In The Girls Bathroom At My School

    Whiteboard vandalized with positive messages and doodles, showcasing creative public property vandalism and inspiring quotes.

    Lonely_Dino_ Report

    From an academic angle, Professor Andrew Kulman, from the School of Visual Communication at Birmingham City University, offers insight. “The key question is whether graffiti desecrates or enriches public property,” he explains.

    “Many artists view public walls as the perfect platform for their message, particularly for social or political commentary.” Kulman notes that context and execution define perception. Graffiti can either challenge societal norms in a constructive way or appear as a mindless act of defiance. It’s not inherently negative; society simply evaluates the intention and impact.
    #10

    Gary’s Support Continues!

    Graffiti on white bathroom tiles with playful vandalized public property messages about Gary and bugs.

    im_a_pigeon Report

    #11

    If They Don’t Deserve You, Leave Them

    Graffiti message on a metal public utility box advising to stay away from people who make you feel hard to love.

    Cjinator11 Report

    #12

    Hood Motivation💪💪

    Chase bank building with graffiti vandalism reading "YO DREAMS" on public property near traffic lights and trees.

    treeman4545 Report

    Amey notes that public perception has changed significantly over the years. “Cities now often host street art tours and proudly display murals,” he says. “Graffiti is no longer just rebellious; it’s a celebrated part of cultural expression in some communities.” However, he adds, artists are often judged unfairly due to careless vandals. One poorly done tag can overshadow the thoughtful works of dozens of skilled creators. It’s an ongoing challenge to separate art from nuisance.
    #13

    It Really Does!

    Graffiti vandalized public property with a motivational message spray painted in red on a white wall under a wooden ceiling.

    eriksoad Report

    #14

    Canadians Are Nice

    Bathroom stall vandalism with positive messages saying your mom is a nice lady and your father is proud of you, lighthearted public property vandalized

    gfody_5674 Report

    #15

    Found In Oulu, Finland, On The Side Of A Shop

    Graffiti vandalism on public property with red spray paint message protecting trans kids on a beige wall.

    the_gay_snowflake Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Please do! Trans kids are already struggling in ways the rest of us don’t really understand. They need love and support like any other kid. Not hate and discrimination

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    Responsibility is central to street art. “No true artist wants to destroy property,” Amey says. “We aim to transform blank walls into engaging, meaningful visuals. The process requires skill, creativity, and patience.” Artists must respect space while conveying their message effectively. It’s a delicate balance between freedom of expression and community responsibility. True street art encourages discussion rather than disdain.
    #16

    Me Too

    Graffiti vandalism on public property expressing a desire for a kinder world with red handwritten text on a white wall.

    jcarunningman Report

    #17

    Some Pretty Cute Spray Paint In The Stairwell Of My Parking Tower On Campus

    Stencil graffiti of a playful cat on a worn concrete wall next to dirty stairs, a clever example of vandalized public property.

    DefinitelyNotANewt Report

    #18

    New Zealand Getting Into The Festive Spirit

    Vandalized public property showing a For Lease sign altered with tape to spell Navidad creatively.

    stay_sweet Report

    “Artists often reflect societal issues through their work,” Amey continues. “From environmental concerns to political commentary, the medium gives voice to those who might otherwise go unheard.” This is why some neighborhoods embrace murals and even commission street artists. Art in public spaces can provoke thought, inspire dialogue, and add visual vibrancy to otherwise dull walls. It’s an example of how creative expression can benefit the wider community.
    #19

    I Am Grout

    Close-up of bathroom tile grout with vandalized text humorously stating I am grout, showcasing creative public property vandalism.

    aliceevaa Report

    #20

    This Trash Bin

    Blue trash bin with googly eyes and a cookie, a creative example of vandalized public property art.

    reddit.com Report

    #21

    Jellyfish!

    Hand dryer with humorous vandalism and a note saying applaud the jellyfish, showcasing creative public property vandalism.

    VasiliKolovsky Report

    Yet, Amey acknowledges the challenges artists face. “It’s frustrating when people judge all graffiti by the mistakes of a few,” he explains. Spray paint can be misused, leaving random scribbles that detract from serious works.

    Artists often have to work harder to prove their intentions are genuine. Public education about street art helps, as does highlighting the skill and vision behind it. Ultimately, graffiti is more than just paint on walls; it’s a form of communication. “We want to engage, provoke thought, and leave a lasting impression,” Amey says. 
    #22

    As Seen In My Neighborhood! :) (40 Years Ago, Klan Members Held Meetings At The Neighborhood Clubhouse.)

    Street sign vandalized to read no racism any time, showing creative public property vandalism against hate.

    Fun_Delight Report

    #23

    Some Wholesome Vandalism Found Under A Bridge

    Handwritten vandalism on wall saying it's okay to fall apart, blending humor with relatable public property graffiti.

    Tomboy25525 Report

    #24

    Saw This While Out Today And It Made My Day

    Sticker vandalism on a street pole shows a cartoon goat with the message it's okay to not know what comes next.

    EEEEEEEEEKKCCHH Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sometimes I think if we knew what came next we wouldn’t do anything

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply

    Whether you love it or hate it, graffiti is here to stay. As Amey notes, “We don’t aim to destroy; we aim to create and inspire.” It can be playful, political, or emotional but above all, it’s about expression. Appreciating the nuance between art and vandalism allows communities to embrace the positive while managing the negative.

    #25

    There Are Always Going To Be Enough Seats At The Table For All Of Us

    Positive and playful public property vandalism featuring compliments and a small angry face drawn on a wall.

    jcarunningman Report

    #26

    In Charlotte, Nc Airport

    Positive vandalism message written on public property encouraging people to hang in there and kick today's ass.

    robrobrob3 Report

    #27

    Positive And Temporary. Here’s To Better Days Ahead

    Chalk graffiti on sidewalk reflecting on 2020, a creative example of vandalized public property with a positive message.

    evilw Report

    These posts show that mild vandalism can sometimes be clever, creative, and spot-on. Which one of these caught your eye the most? Share it with a friend!
    #28

    Let Boys Cry

    Graffiti on a street utility box reads Let Boys Cry, an example of creative public property vandalism.

    catmasterfunk Report

    #29

    Projection

    Handwritten vandalism on public property stating a message about guilt and pretending someone is a bad person.

    KustomKonceptz Report

    #30

    Blm

    Pedestrian signal creatively vandalized to show a raised fist instead of the usual stop hand on a city sidewalk.

    Stevenwernercs Report

    #31

    My High School Bathroom Is Pretty Wholesome :)

    Graffiti vandalized public property with an encouraging message and a small crown drawn on a wall.

    sortofgay Report

    #32

    Ol' Mum

    Graffiti on a brick wall reading against all authority except my mom, a creative example of vandalized public property.

    Dafracturedbutwhole Report

    #33

    Helping People Quit

    Graffiti vandalism on public property with a clever anti-smoking message sprayed on a green utility box outdoors.

    TotallyLoveExisting Report

    #34

    Wholesome Graffiti In London

    Graffiti on white wall promoting kindness, solidarity, and support for elderly and workers as creative vandalized public property.

    Everything4Everyone Report

    artturf avatar
    XenoMurph
    XenoMurph
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Shoplifters should steal the cheap bread and meat tho. Especially from smaller shops. The big ones can afford to lose the branded stuff maybe. But don't be greedy even if you need the food.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #35

    In An Underpass In Kassel, Germany

    Colorful public property vandalized with graffiti art of a unicorn and motivational messages promoting kindness and positive thinking.

    siebdrucksalat Report

    #36

    We All Need To Hear This From Time To Time

    Graffiti on public property reads you will hurt you will heal, an example of creative vandalized public property.

    BashSomeNerds Report

    #37

    A Helpful Vandaliser!

    ATM with handwritten vandalism directing users to free nearby cash machines at Tesco and Londis Garage locations

    ColemanOtis Report

    #38

    *Clap Clap*

    Sign instructing employees to wash hands with added vandalism text saying clap for bubbles on a public property wall.

    noellealexis Report

    #39

    All Dawgs Go To Heaven

    Colorful graffiti on a truck with the phrase all dawgs go to heaven as a creative example of vandalized public property.

    FunWithAPorpoise Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cats better go too. I want all the snuggles with all my kitties in the afterlife

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #40

    One Of My Favourites

    Chalk graffiti on pavement reading this city is a library you are the heart surrounded by autumn leaves, public property vandalized.

    ispyky Report

    #41

    Seen On A Park Picnic Table

    Graffiti vandalism on a concrete surface with playful and colorful text as public property art.

    sstaygldn Report

    #42

    Hospital Bathroom Inspiration

    Graffiti on public property wall with messages about beating cancer and expressing gratitude, showing unique vandalized public property.

    queenofchindia Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I beat it too. Wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy. Cancer can go die in a hole

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #43

    Godzilla

    Graffiti vandalism on a concrete wall near a roadside, creatively altering the text to include Godzilla reference.

    Dafracturedbutwhole Report

    #44

    Found In A Carrel In My Schools Library

    Handwritten message vandalizing public property with a James Baldwin quote about disagreement and humanity.

    caraknowsbest Report

    #45

    Someone Is Putting Googly Eyes On The Walls At A Children’s Hospital 😊

    Googly eye added to a colorful bird wall decal, showing creative and amusing vandalism on public property.

    ladywandertramp Report

    #46

    A Beach In Vancouver

    Graffiti on a stone wall reads support your grand, an example of creative vandalized public property art.

    DaaannnC Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Support your gay whatever. It’s not something they chose. It’s what they are

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #47

    I Found This In Brigus, Nl Today :)

    Graffiti on a concrete wall near rocks reads Mental Health matters, an example of vandalized public property.

    itragida Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It really does. Body can be healthiest ever but if brain isn’t healthy, life isn’t good

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #48

    Call Gramma

    Chalk drawing vandalism on pavement showing a vintage phone and message to call grandma, playful public property art.

    hattifattenerrs Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Please call gramma. Life is short. One day, you won’t be able to call gramma

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #49

    Found At Pike Lake, Wisconsin On An Observation Tower

    Graffiti on public property reads don't jump you a queen, showcasing creative vandalized public property message.

    RingOfChains Report

    #50

    The Hardest Forgiveness Can Be The Most Freeing. Seeing This Made My Heart Smile Today

    Vandalized public property with stencil graffiti saying Forgive someone who isn't sorry on a concrete wall outside.

    visalecm Report

    suzannevandoorn avatar
    Mommy Panda
    Mommy Panda
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Forgiving someone is not just for the other person. It is also to let go of the power someone holds over you by keeping a grudge.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #51

    Aren't We All

    Tire with graffiti saying I am tired leaned against a fence, a creative example of people vandalizing public property.

    mikeygrass Report

    #52

    Found In A Bathroom Stall

    Graffiti on public property reads love is not a reason to tolerate disrespect with a small reply written above.

    Death_On_A_Stick Report

    #53

    I Absolutely Will!

    A public property sign altered to read Hug Someone Today in front of a restaurant with mountains in the background.

    BlackCrownBoar Report

    #54

    You're Good Enough!

    Graffiti vandalized public property with positive message I think you're good enough on a brick wall outdoors.

    BaronVonBardvaark Report

    #55

    I Will Be Ok

    Minimalist vandalized public property with a hopeful message saying i will be ok written in black on a white wall.

    one-thousand-bees Report

    #56

    In One My College’s Bathroom Stalls :)

    Wall vandalized with encouraging graffiti messages about following dreams and dropping out, showing creative public property vandalism.

    tasharact Report

    #57

    Found It At A Coffee Shop In Co

    Graffiti on public property saying make art, take naps, stay groovy, showcasing creative vandalism with positive messages.

    Nico_v95 Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Naps are important. Sadly, I’m at the age where naps are almost guaranteed to be followed by nights of staring at the ceiling at 2am

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #58

    On The Wall Of An Elementary School In Vancouver, Canada

    Graffiti on a brick wall with a thoughtful message, showing creative vandalism of public property in an outdoor setting.

    Don_Keeballs42 Report

    #59

    This Is Nuts!

    Creative vandalized public property showing a squirrel drawing interacting with a faucet as its head in a bathroom sink.

    PotterSharma Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Always felt bad for scrat. All he wanted was the d**n acorn

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #60

    Saw This A Few Weeks Ago

    Graffiti vandalism on a stone wall with a tribute message to Bob Ross in a residential neighborhood.

    MrTechRelated Report

    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mmm... That looks a lot like the UK. Me? Definitely in the UK, and I'd never heard of Bob Ross until I'd started reading BP.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #61

    Wholesome Snow Vandal

    Snow-covered stop sign vandalized by scraping letters, showcasing creative public property vandalism in a snowy suburban neighborhood.

    violenciarivas Report

    #62

    Work In A Cashroom. Some May Not Consider It Vandalism But Technically It Is Defacing Government Property. Also The Misspelling Made Me Chuckle

    Ten dollar bill with handwritten message vandalized on public property seen in a person's hand on a wooden surface.

    RingOfChains Report

    #63

    Queens, New York

    Sidewalk vandalism with spray paint asking what happened to slow slow dancin, showing creative public property vandalized.

    picnicandpangolin Report

    #64

    In The Handicap Stall In The Seatac Airport Women’s Bathroom

    Sign at Seattle airport declaring a safe space with vandalized graffiti, highlighting public property vandalized humorously.

    Oceanshimmy Report

    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Warning: tasteless joke ahead. Hold on, what? Séxual ássault on *airplanes* is a crime? How do you séxually ássault an airplane? No, don't answer that question. I don't want to know. (yes I know what the sign's about and that it's a deadly serious matter - still...)

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #65

    Very Wholesome Bridge

    Graffiti vandalized on a public bridge beam with love message visible under blue sky and metal structure.

    ryanfrench11 Report

    #66

    Internet Archive Office Was Vandalized

    Graffiti vandalism on office wall praising effort to make the internet available to everyone in a kind way.

    saheroz Report

    #67

    Helpful Information, Found In A High School

    Bathroom stall lock vandalized with white marker writing that humorously points out the lock does not work.

    ScarletF Report

