67 Times People Vandalized Public Property, But You Can't Even Be Mad About It
The internet never fails to surprise us. One moment you’re reading a doctor’s confession, and the next, you stumble across something as oddly delightful as wholesome vandalism. Yes, you read that right, vandalism that doesn’t destroy, but instead makes you smile.
Over on r/wholesomevandalism, people are sharing funny, clever, and downright heartwarming examples of mild vandalism spotted in everyday places. From cheeky graffiti to witty sign edits, these little acts of rebellion prove that sometimes, a splash of humor is all it takes to brighten someone’s day. Scroll on to see some of the most creative finds!
The Best Vandalism
Struck Me Hard
When it comes to graffiti or any form of street art, perspectives can vary wildly. What one person considers vandalism, another sees as a vibrant expression of creativity.
This duality is what makes graffiti so fascinating and often controversial. Some view it as an eyesore that defaces public spaces, while others admire the skill, thought, and social commentary behind it. Understanding this difference is key to appreciating why people risk judgment to create it.
Someone Vandalized These Parked Cars
My 20 yo nephew does this everytime we have snow...
Dog
To get a deeper understanding of how graffiti captures attention, we spoke with Amey Piranker, a portrait sketch artist who has been practicing for over eight years. While Amey primarily works with sketches, he has observed the evolving debate around graffiti.
“Graffiti can be controversial,” he shares. “Some count it as vandalism, while others see it as an art form that gives voice to communities.” Amey emphasizes that intention matters. Artists use public spaces to tell stories that might not be heard otherwise. This distinction between creativity and destruction is central to appreciating street art.
From @heart_reacts_only On Instagram
It really is. I can’t imagine living inside some people’s heads with all the anger
Do It
The Stalls In The Girls Bathroom At My School
From an academic angle, Professor Andrew Kulman, from the School of Visual Communication at Birmingham City University, offers insight. “The key question is whether graffiti desecrates or enriches public property,” he explains.
“Many artists view public walls as the perfect platform for their message, particularly for social or political commentary.” Kulman notes that context and execution define perception. Graffiti can either challenge societal norms in a constructive way or appear as a mindless act of defiance. It’s not inherently negative; society simply evaluates the intention and impact.
Gary’s Support Continues!
If They Don’t Deserve You, Leave Them
Hood Motivation💪💪
Amey notes that public perception has changed significantly over the years. “Cities now often host street art tours and proudly display murals,” he says. “Graffiti is no longer just rebellious; it’s a celebrated part of cultural expression in some communities.” However, he adds, artists are often judged unfairly due to careless vandals. One poorly done tag can overshadow the thoughtful works of dozens of skilled creators. It’s an ongoing challenge to separate art from nuisance.
It Really Does!
Canadians Are Nice
Found In Oulu, Finland, On The Side Of A Shop
Please do! Trans kids are already struggling in ways the rest of us don’t really understand. They need love and support like any other kid. Not hate and discrimination
Responsibility is central to street art. “No true artist wants to destroy property,” Amey says. “We aim to transform blank walls into engaging, meaningful visuals. The process requires skill, creativity, and patience.” Artists must respect space while conveying their message effectively. It’s a delicate balance between freedom of expression and community responsibility. True street art encourages discussion rather than disdain.
Me Too
Some Pretty Cute Spray Paint In The Stairwell Of My Parking Tower On Campus
New Zealand Getting Into The Festive Spirit
“Artists often reflect societal issues through their work,” Amey continues. “From environmental concerns to political commentary, the medium gives voice to those who might otherwise go unheard.” This is why some neighborhoods embrace murals and even commission street artists. Art in public spaces can provoke thought, inspire dialogue, and add visual vibrancy to otherwise dull walls. It’s an example of how creative expression can benefit the wider community.
I Am Grout
This Trash Bin
Jellyfish!
Yet, Amey acknowledges the challenges artists face. “It’s frustrating when people judge all graffiti by the mistakes of a few,” he explains. Spray paint can be misused, leaving random scribbles that detract from serious works.
Artists often have to work harder to prove their intentions are genuine. Public education about street art helps, as does highlighting the skill and vision behind it. Ultimately, graffiti is more than just paint on walls; it’s a form of communication. “We want to engage, provoke thought, and leave a lasting impression,” Amey says.
As Seen In My Neighborhood! :) (40 Years Ago, Klan Members Held Meetings At The Neighborhood Clubhouse.)
Some Wholesome Vandalism Found Under A Bridge
Saw This While Out Today And It Made My Day
Sometimes I think if we knew what came next we wouldn’t do anything
Whether you love it or hate it, graffiti is here to stay. As Amey notes, “We don’t aim to destroy; we aim to create and inspire.” It can be playful, political, or emotional but above all, it’s about expression. Appreciating the nuance between art and vandalism allows communities to embrace the positive while managing the negative.
There Are Always Going To Be Enough Seats At The Table For All Of Us
In Charlotte, Nc Airport
Positive And Temporary. Here’s To Better Days Ahead
Let Boys Cry
Blm
My High School Bathroom Is Pretty Wholesome :)
Helping People Quit
Wholesome Graffiti In London
In An Underpass In Kassel, Germany
We All Need To Hear This From Time To Time
A Helpful Vandaliser!
*Clap Clap*
All Dawgs Go To Heaven
Cats better go too. I want all the snuggles with all my kitties in the afterlife
One Of My Favourites
Seen On A Park Picnic Table
Hospital Bathroom Inspiration
I beat it too. Wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy. Cancer can go die in a hole
Godzilla
Found In A Carrel In My Schools Library
Someone Is Putting Googly Eyes On The Walls At A Children’s Hospital 😊
A Beach In Vancouver
Support your gay whatever. It’s not something they chose. It’s what they are
I Found This In Brigus, Nl Today :)
It really does. Body can be healthiest ever but if brain isn’t healthy, life isn’t good
Call Gramma
Please call gramma. Life is short. One day, you won’t be able to call gramma
Found At Pike Lake, Wisconsin On An Observation Tower
The Hardest Forgiveness Can Be The Most Freeing. Seeing This Made My Heart Smile Today
Forgiving someone is not just for the other person. It is also to let go of the power someone holds over you by keeping a grudge.
Aren't We All
Just roll with the punches. Good times wheel come back around.
Found In A Bathroom Stall
I Absolutely Will!
You're Good Enough!
I Will Be Ok
In One My College’s Bathroom Stalls :)
Found It At A Coffee Shop In Co
Naps are important. Sadly, I’m at the age where naps are almost guaranteed to be followed by nights of staring at the ceiling at 2am
On The Wall Of An Elementary School In Vancouver, Canada
This Is Nuts!
Always felt bad for scrat. All he wanted was the d**n acorn
Saw This A Few Weeks Ago
Mmm... That looks a lot like the UK. Me? Definitely in the UK, and I'd never heard of Bob Ross until I'd started reading BP.
Wholesome Snow Vandal
Work In A Cashroom. Some May Not Consider It Vandalism But Technically It Is Defacing Government Property. Also The Misspelling Made Me Chuckle
Queens, New York
In The Handicap Stall In The Seatac Airport Women’s Bathroom
Warning: tasteless joke ahead. Hold on, what? Séxual ássault on *airplanes* is a crime? How do you séxually ássault an airplane? No, don't answer that question. I don't want to know. (yes I know what the sign's about and that it's a deadly serious matter - still...)