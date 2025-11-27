Sounds like a pretty serious accusation, doesn't it? Well, its seriousness actually depends on what exactly you did, but it all still falls under this name. And turns out people can be rather creative when it comes to committing it. So, let's jump in to see that, shall we? Just maybe don't try out these ideas at your workplace.

Have you ever done something at work that shouldn't be really done and hoped that no one would learn about it? Well, even if actually no one ended up learning about it, it still counts as employee misconduct.

#1 I was friends with a guy in the 1990s who was a federal worker, and I won't say which department, but he worked with a department you have heard of. He was part of a contract with a union, and within months of being hired for the equivalent of a director's position, they rearranged how direct reports worked, and he never got any employees. The previous guy who had his position had retired, so he didn't really know how to do his job, and with no underlings to help him, he was kind of stuck. BUT, his contract prevented him from being fired. So the union said, "just show up to each Foobarbaz meeting and do what they ask you to do and we'll figure it out. We're always looking for new people to help out."



The Foobarbaz meeting was quarterly, and then after one year, they changed it to annually. They never asked him to do anything or help out, and he stopped asking after 3 years. Because of his contract, he had two things: one, annual pay raises. Two, a small and modest budget, the minimum any division has since he was division manager, even though his division was squeezed out, but not eliminated because it still had a manager (him). I don't remember his budget, but it would probably be the equivalent of $6k in 2025. And, of course, if he didn't spend it, it got flagged as surplus, which was a no-no. All government logic.



So what do you buy when you have $6k you MUST spend in the early 90s to a techie before the internet? He set up a multiline BBS. And ran that thing for I don't know how long (possibly until 2000). He was only available during work hours to chat, and boy, he wanted to chat. He was so bored. Sometimes, he'd invite one of his users to lunch. I had lunch with him a few times at his work (they had a cafeteria in the basement of this building). I visited the BBS, which was a 386dx2 or something, a real powerhouse full tower monstrosity, with 4 modems and a "big" (for the time) 19" EGA monitor. He connected via null modem to a terminal on his desk.



His biggest gripe was how BORED he was.

#2 I worked at a call center where you could force your system to crash and it would just keep you in whatever status you were in at the time as far as the dialer was concerned. So you crash it when on a call, be it an answering machine, disconnected number recording, whatever and just walk away for a while. The system just shows you're on a long call and doesn't serve you another one.



We had a guy who would come in, knock out a sale, do this and go smoke or get a coffee or whatever. Come back, re-engage for a bit, maybe make another sale (the guy was a great salesman) then do it again. He worked probably 2 honest hours of an eight hour shift.



After a few weeks of this, his manager caught on. Talked to HR and the decision was made to terminate. Manager goes to tell him *hey HR needs to talk to you* and the guy says he's just on his way to an appointment over lunch and he'll come see the manager and HR as soon as he gets back.



Comes back from lunch with a doctor's note putting him on leave.

#3 I had a 3-month consulting gig back in the 90s… just helping get a pretty sophisticated project over the finish line.



I was contracted, not an employee… but after the three months were up, they asked me if I could stick around “loosely” in case something came up. Sure, no problem. No official contract, but they would just pay me a bit to keep me around “on call”.





A few little things came up, requiring a total of about two hours a month of my time for the first couple of months… and then things tailed off, but the cheques kept coming.



After a couple more months of free money and me doing nothing for them, I called them up to let them know that perhaps this wasn’t necessary to keep going. “No no, it’s all good — we know”.



Six months later, I called them up to let them know the exact same thing, and got a very similar answer.



Periodically, I would get in touch with them and hear the same thing. I ran into a couple of the guys from the company on the street more than once, and heard the same thing in person.



Then, some 2 1/2 years later, the cheques simply stopped coming.

When you enter a workplace, there are always certain rules and expectations you have to adhere to. No matter what kind of company you work for, it will definitely have its own policies, ethical standards, and legal regulations. And if you want to remain an employee in that place, you have to stick to all of them, but that’s common sense, isn’t it? And yet, from time to time, a thing called “employee misconduct” happens. Essentially, it’s when an employee deliberately disregards all these standards of the workplace. It can range from something minor, like being late to work, especially on a constant basis.

#4 Educator who had access to the school's tax-free account number, due to the authority to make occasional purchases that were work-related and duly qualified as tax-free, who went off the rails with it and started using it to make larger and larger personal purchases up to and including some items for a personal home renovation. By the time they were caught they had shirked tax payments on over $25,000 worth of personal purchases that were not school-related. It ended up being a felony that got pled down to a much lesser offense but also resulted in a licensure revocation.

#5 Got sacked by the CEO for sitting on a pile of pallets in the yard smoking. CEO had asked him if he had nothing to do, he replied ‘no not really’. CEO took him into the office to do the paperwork and told HR to sort it.



HR discovered he didn’t actually work there. He was a freelance lorry driver waiting for his lorry to be loaded.

#6 This was years ago when Amazon just sold books and I worked for a big telcoms company on their head office.



In the room next to my office there was this guy that was responsible for sending out by DHL office supplies etc to all the remote employees and other branches round the country, guy was a very religious Ned Flanders type of guy.

One day the cops came and took him away, turns out his daughter had been running a mail order stationary business for many years and dad was fulfilling the orders via DHL from the company supplies 🤣.

Then, it can be serious, like bullying or damage to company property. The final level is gross misconduct, which would be violence, theft, and other criminal behavior. Besides these theoretical and rather common examples, sometimes misconduct happens in more creative ways. That’s what today’s list is all about. As you will see in it, people can be very creative when it comes to misbehaving at work, as stories range from pure entertainment to kind of worrying stuff. The reason why employees tend to commit misconduct can vary. From impractical company rules to personal reasons, for example, burnout. At the same time, the punishment for that misconduct can vary too, usually depending on the type of misconduct it was.

#7 I was hired as a Citrix consultant to migrate a customer from on prem to nutanix cloud. After my half day of onboarding the manager I was supposed to report to had a medical thing and forgot about me for about 6 months. I was expected to report every day remotely at 6am, be on their on call paid each week , and participate in meetings. I soon realized that no one called on me in those meetings so started to just use ai to summarize them and didnt attend beyond logging into the call and off. I literally did nothing for 6 months. Was never at my computer. Used a jiggler. Every week was overtime so about 55 hours a week mandatory for this huge client. Anyways this went on for 6 months. When they finally realized I was not being assigned a thing they ended my contract and fired the dude who was supposed to be managing the efforts and me. He was just auto approving my timesheets. I was thanked for my time and asked to send in my laptop. It was a really nice asus strix laptop. Pretty high end. They still haven’t sent me a label for it a year and a half later. Easiest 175k I ever made.

#8 Owners installed a camera in the side of the building where line cooks smoked illegal substance, we would be open till like four in the morning and the cooks were not happy about losing there smoke spot, rather than face a revolt the night manager kept destroying the cameras but making it look like rats were chewing up the wires inside. Pretty soon they just stopped buying replacements.

#9 I feigned incompetence at a bank when rates were raising after COVID. I ran their pricing, nothing got implemented, rates stayed low. You’re welcome, consumers.

If it’s anything in the small category we discussed previously, it can be handled with a simple verbal or written warning. Yet, if it’s anything more serious than that, again, depending on the scale of it, more significant consequences can be faced. That entails suspension (with/without pay) to even termination. When we describe these misconduct situations, it might seem that they aren’t such a common occurrence. And yet, that would be rather a miscalculation. You see, according to 2023 data, around 52% of employees tend to be impacted by it in one way or another.

#10 I knew a dude who managed to build himself a little "hut" in the back of the warehouse. He found a shelf of pallets of things which had not been moved in LITERALLY YEARS (it was all super-dusty etc so it was obvious), a bunch of like, obscure heavy parts for machinery at the other plants etc, which rarely were necessary so they just sat forever.



This guy found a little hole about 6'x8' and brought himself a little folding table, a chair, a radio, etc, and would just go "into the back to get something" and vanish for hours, and then come back empty-handed but the bosses had enough peoploe to keep track of, they never noticed that this one guy was never around, and since he wasn't someone they saw a lot, they never noticed he was gone, self-fulfilling prophecy!



He managed to ghost himself out of like 80% of his job by simply ghosting and not doing his job in a way that people forgot he was supposed to be tehre, doing a job. Really a quite impressive psychological move, but super risky if anyone ever did a roll-call.

#11 Working remote full-time for three employers at same time.

#12 I was a commission apparel sales person…things were ok, but I took a full time buying job to see if I could do both. The new job needed apparel made. I suggested my other company. I issued PO’s to essentially myself at my commission job. It was super clean as I controlled the communication on both ends. It was like sign stealing in baseball. I built a strong product line, sourced it competitive, and made great margins. It’s easy when you play both sides.



Three years. I stopped after the Covid shutdown but I had double dipped enough for three years to pay off my mortgage early and retire. Very high risk high reward situation.



I was salesman of the year in 2018-20.

Of course, the specific statistics would differ from company to company, but what this data shows is that it is way more common than one might think. In order to minimize such numbers, companies need to put the work towards employee handling. And it doesn’t mean making the rules harsher, which would likely end up only in bigger percentages of misconduct in the long run. Most work can be done when it comes to serious misconduct, like harassment or bullying. The company needs to take them seriously, to show examples that such behavior will not be tolerated.

#13 The city of Notfolk VA had a worker who was sent home for disclosing private client information and having a weapon on city property.



They sent her home, then forgot about her. Twelve years later an audit revealed that not only was she still employed, but she had gotten annual raises and healthcare. And she hadn't shown up since the day they sent her home.

#14 Ex Brother-in-law worked for a major utility company doing job site safety training and equipment ordering and was part of a hugw construction division. It was reorganized and the new bosses were in a different office in another part of the state and didn't really know much about his job so pretty much ignored him. Consequently no one knew or cared when he was actually working and where so he could take the day off or go on vacation and as long as he checked his emails and voice mail once a day, no one would know. He'd just claim to čbe in the field teaching". He also got them to pay for him to recertify as a paramedic, a very expensive class.



Then he formed a safety training and supply company in his father's name and resold things he bought wholesale to himself and the company at above retail. In addition if there was a "tailgate" class to be taught in some remote location he didn't want to go to khe was a bit of a priss), he'd just tell the requesting person that he was booked that day and to contact the approved vendor (his own company) to send someone else out to do the class.



It was quite the scam and once he was caught after a handful of years, they just basically told him to go away but didn't tell payroll that he had been stealing time so he got paid for several years of unpaid sick and vacation time! Jerk always running the grift and never having to pay.

#15 Coworker treated business trips like holidays and simultaneously claimed 8 hours overtime per day spent on a business trip. Not super creative but very bold. Was found out eventually, but it seems their supervisor who should have noticed that kind of behavior didn't want to look bad for letting this kind of thing slide, so the coworker in question never faced any consequences for their actions.

Needless to say, even smaller misconducts that don’t impact other employees directly (like theft) shouldn’t be brushed under the rug either. To deal with them and the previously mentioned ones, companies should strive to clearly communicate their policies and make them easily accessible. They also need to make sure to properly train both employees and their management, and if needed, embark on training for, let’s say, anti-harassment. Have you ever witnessed or even participated in any creative employee misconduct yourself? How did the company handle it? Please, share your stories!

#16 I have a job title but am not formally in any particular “bucket” of roles, i.e. operations, engineering, sales, support, etc. Additionally, my title on Teams is different from my title in payroll. And for the longest time, I was listed as working in a whole different building (where I have never worked). I complained a couple times, but nobody cared until I framed it as a safety issue.



Everyone knows me, though, so I could never do the clipboard thing. But I wonder if it would help me escape a layoff, if one ever happens, because if they target by function, I won’t show up on any list.



Edit: this is not anyone’s misconduct, just an error that I think is funny.

#17 Someone frosted an entire empty room in an empty wing of the building with human feces.





Then they did it again





And again. And again.





The poopetrator was never caught brown-handed, but was finally narrowed down through reviewing schedules, fired immediately and never seen again by anyone.





It turned out to be the very last person we ever imagined, someone everyone liked and who was great at the job. Always well dressed, very neat, and even smelled great. But somehow, some way, for reasons unfathomable, they would find a way to sneak into the empty wing nearly every thing.





We were genuinely, deeply worried about whatever compulsion led them to do this over and over. After finding the second poocasso a coworker said gravely "someone really needs help".





I hope they eventually found the help they needed.

#18 Me, again. In our school system, there was a fellow who became the “Specialist “ for computer studies, half-time. This was 35+ years ago. He taught business subjects for the other half of his timetable. In addition, he taught two courses at night school and was “principal of night school as well. 4 jobs so far. Then my hairdresser, who was working on her high school diploma at night school complained that he insisted that students enrol in math first, insisting that it was required. IT WAS NOT. But..he taught it and wanted to be sure of full enrolment. I was really annoyed because I knew that folks starting on the journey of finishing a diploma would have been better served by beginning with just about any other credit, since so many folks have math phobia. Now, here comes the fun part. My daughter and her friends signed up for Spanish because it was not offered at our small school. The parents took turns driving them to the city every Thursday night. When it was my turn to drive, I wandered around the school during the class. There was a lineup of 6 or 7 adults outside the main office. Curious, I struck up a conversation with one. They were there for PRIVATE tutoring in math. You-know-who was in the Principal ‘s office, meeting each adult student for 25 minutes of help on the lesson. Paid for by them! Folks who worked hard for every penny and took the time and effort to better themselves. He would go to his class, get them started on the work, and then slip out to his. side job.

#19 I worked as an occasional teacher and home/hospital tutor for students with long-term absences. My husband was head of student services, guidance. He had a fellow in his department who never interviewed the students he had been assigned. Cancelled any appointments my husband scheduled. Didn’t even show up to the office. One day, I was in the storage room, copying lessons for my student. The culprit came in and didn’t see me at the copier in the corner. He was furtive, so I became nosy. He grabbed a sheaf of paper, clutched it to his chest, and scuttled out. I waited a bit, then followed. The school was a quadrangle. He walked to the corner, turned into the next hallway. I hurried to the corner in time to see him duck into the alcove outside the washrooms. He waited a bit, then walked to the next corner. Repeated the journey. I returned to the storage room, chuckling as I spied him walking past, around and around for the entire period. He was well padded for his “work”.

#20 During covid, had a colleague who just didn't care. Had "tech issues" for 2 years, literally did nothing for 2 years because they "couldn't do anything", never bothered calling tech, his video chat didn't work, only way to call him was on his cellphone. Took them 2 years to sack him.

#21 I had a corner of a store room which was loaded with cardboard boxes. Made myself a hollowed out area, just big enough to sit in. Spent probably two hours a shift playing Mario kart on my DS in there.

I left in a hurry, very messy end to that job (lesson: don’t date the owners daughter).

I didn’t have a chance to go and undo my little cosy spot, by which point also includes a one cup brewer… I can’t imagine it took my replacement long to find… I just hope the DS I kept there had enough battery to tempt them into carrying on this secret spot.

#22 I had a job like this once, it was a night shift janitor job, we had a whole team of janitor staff.....and eventually my assigned tasks just became nothing



I would still help out here and there....but out of an 8 hour shift I did maybe 2 hours of work, if I wanted to I got away with 0 hours work, but id get bored



Eventually I got tired of having nothing to do, I left after 8 years, mainly seeking better pay, but the boredom was a factor too



Sometimes I still think maybe I was an idiot for abandoning it, it only paid 800-900 biweekly full time, now I make 1k a week, so I guess the move was worth it, but now I actually have to work and get stressed out daily.

#23 Creative *accusation*. I had a manager have me sit through a disciplinary for racism for using the expression *we pay peanuts and get monkeys*. The manager was a white lady, obviously.

#24 A guy I worked with would get caught napping in his cubicle every once in a while, when confronted he would just claim it was his blood pressure medication made him feel drowsy. HR gave him wide birth because it was a medical condition.



He always had the little 8 oz Costco water bottles and claimed he had to hydrate because of the medication he was taking.



One day they just canned him and it turned out that those water bottles were filled with vodka and he had been drinking on the job in plain sight for years and in the afternoon nodding off due being drunk.

#25 I worked at a school for low income children where we had had an after school program for homeless kids. It was fully funded and the kids had games, dinner, and homework help. Two of the ladies running it would frequently go around town asking for all kinds of donations, mostly food and gift certificates. None of it was for the kids, they kept it all. They were turned in to the principal multiple times but he did nothing because they are big gift givers of whiskey and cigars to him. Turned in to school district but since it’s something they did outside of school time it was never really pursued. They’re still at it as far as I know.

#26 One of my old boyfriends worked for the CRA in a department that does property tax. Essentially his job was to visit locations and audit them, but like audit their property lines or what types of buildings were there or something like that to make sure they were paying the correct amount of property taxes - not audit their paperwork. Work from home for the most part, only going into the office every now and then to make an appearance. He’d be assigned a property and then given a deadline.



We were only seeing each other for a couple of months but he didn’t work a single day the entire time. He’d figured out that if he had a certain news website running on his computer it looked like he was working from his home office, and the assignments he had usually only took a couple of days to complete - one day to visit the site and another day to write up the report, but he’d be given months before his deadlines. Made absolute bank as well! Rich af and tonnes of time to enjoy it.

#27 I worked for a company a long time ago where production workers clocked in by a machine. There was a case where a guy found an unplugged machine at the back of a shed set at 7:29 am, at that time production started work at 7:30am. As there was a fixed lunchtime there was no need to clock in for the afternoon.



He would come in around 9:30am, clock himself in at 7:29 and then go home, his job meant that he walked around different production departments so his absence was never noticed.



He did this for around 18 months whilst he was growing his own business at home. It was discovered when someone became suspicious that the time he clocked in was ALWAYS 7:29. He got fired with no other consequences because it would be too embarrassing to admit in court that it took so long to find out he wasn’t working.



By this time his home based business was profitable so he wasn’t affected by being fired.

#28 Sorry, hit “reply” too soon to finish. Made an error. Not 25 minutes, but 15. The final chapter occurred months later. For the first time, a major Toronto newspaper printed a list of the highest paid employees of each Ontario school board. Guess who was on the top of the list for our county. He made more than the administrators. Collected as a half-time Specialist, half-time classroom teacher, Principal of night school, and night school teacher. His PRIVATE earnings as a math tutor, which was lucrative because he imposed the rule that anyone returning to school begin with math, naturally were not included in the calculations. The end.

#29 Towards the end of the last century, I took a job while still in college. The office that I'd joined was a startup aiming to be a computer education institute and a software development house. The owner was a freshly retired brigadier from the army. He may have gotten out of the uniform but he aimed to run his office like a military unit. Extreme discipline was to be observed by every employee, failing which they would be given a brutal tongue lashing.



He required his employees, who were all fresh hires, to sign a bond that they would not leave before two years. One of the employees realised soon after joining that he wasn't cut out for that environment. Yet, he did not know how to make his way out because he had committed himself for two years. So, he came up with an interesting idea.



The next morning, the boss walked in at his usual time of 8:55 AM. As soon as he entered, the first thing he saw was the disgruntled employee sitting in lotus posture on top of the reception counter. The boss took one look at him and went into his office. At about 9 AM, the renegade received his letter of termination.



Incidentally, I'd refused to sign that bond while joining and the boss had been ok with it. I'd stayed for a couple of months before resigning.

#30 Ten years ago, I worked at a small call center startup selling services B2C.

We had to hit 300 call minutes a day and got loads of leads from different online providers.

After closing a sale, we were supposed to take the customer’s credit card details and charge a small deposit. Sometimes, though, we offered a 30-day invoice instead, no upfront payment needed.



There was this guy on our team, a top performer. He had found a glitch in the system. He’d close huge deals every day, almost every call, and somehow, all his clients paid by invoice. He always had a convenient explanation for it.



A few months later, management noticed something strange. None of his clients had paid a single invoice, and none could be reached.



When they checked his records, there weren’t even any call recordings.



They soon discovered he had made everything up, fake leads, fake emails, fake addresses.



He’d been sitting there pretending to talk to customers while logging phony details and “closing” the deals himself.



They were supposed to handle it descretely but his direct manager, feeling betrayed and wanted him to go down hard, decided to call him out during the monthly all-hands meeting with around a hundred people watching. Total silence. The guy stood up, grabbed his bag, and walked out.



The company never pressed charges but immediately disabled the 30-day invoice option, locking it behind manager approval.



I ran into him a few years later. Still job-hopping every few months. And that call center job? Nowhere on his resume lol.

#31 Former manager would leave early, had baby etc. He never took PTO . We were on salary . He was gone for two weeks and told me if boss was to call, just give the boss my managers cell phone, but don’t tell him that manager was at home. Manager would leave for hours on end during the day to take family to medical appointments; said to me to tell his boss that manager was out seeing clients.



I was laid off in August. When we were taking about processing pto for severance, he’d mentioned that he’d had 180 hours to pay out. Just felt really dishonest.

#32 Classic double-dip: Sales rep took a bunch of us to dinner, said he couldn't put it on his expenses because we weren't customers. No problem...we gave him our share in cash. He put the whole thing on his card and then yep! Submitted an expense report but changed all our names to Korean--this was during the Seoul Olympics in 1986. Yes, he got reimbursed. And then he turned in his notice and was never heard from again.

#33 I had been made redundant So I was attending interview's at employment in the same field but continued to see my friends from old job socially. I mentioned to one of my friends that I had noticed one of her team members at a other bank He seemed happy there. She was stunned as he was on long term sick leave due to being too depressed and anxious at work and dealing with mental health issues. He ended up being terminated from both jobs.

#34 I was working as a photographer for a company that distributed parts for commercial vehicles, semis and tractors and such. While on a remote location the Warehouse manager showed me a "cave" that one of his employees had built out of empty boxes, right in the middle of a small warehouse. He had even stolen one of the break room chairs to put in it. They had fired him the morning I showed up.

#35 I can't remember if it was WoW or everquest, but it is all one person did for months. They had screenshots of their apps they were supposed to be logged into as their wallpaper, so if someone came by, Win-M and it appeared they were working.



They weren't discovered until a network audit discovered a user was using remote admin tools to log into their home PC offsite.

#36 During the 70's and 80's it was common to hear when workers went on strike and replaced by management it was discovered that no one could figure out what some of the striking workers did.

#37 As a student I used to work in a brewery. The warehouse had beercases stacked high, a lot of them. So what the students did was stack them high in rectangle with 1 row of cases left out in the back, this made kind of a doorway, almost a little maze and if you went around 2 corners, there was an open area where the guys would sit on beercases, drink beer and have fun.





It also had a punchcard for hours and if you wanted ypu cpuld do extra hours as much as you wanted, so someone would cime in early, punch my card, I would stay late and punch out his card.





We didn't make huge amounts of money because we were payed peanuts. But at that time it was awesome. .

#38 Was sent to a military base for a job change. It was horribly ran, after completing my class I somehow fell through the cracks and reported to no one. Months went by before heading home. I had no formations, inspections, reviews. I just played World of Warcraft while eating for free at the chow hall.

After getting home, the people on base were unhappy after realizing their mistake, so they decided to say I was never there. I still got paid, but wasn't allowed back to that certain base. I had to go take the same class. This time in California for 3 months instead of dealing with Wisconsin winters.