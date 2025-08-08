Bored Panda has scoured the internet and found the most brutal rejection stories that people have shared on Reddit. From childhood crushes and sibling affairs to divorces and first dates – rejection is lurking for us everywhere, it seems.

When you're a kid, you're not used to hearing the word 'No' often. As you grow older, it becomes more and more familiar. You get rejected after a job interview, for a scholarship, and, of course, even during a date .

#1 I was friends with this girl who was a grade above me in high school. We were friends on facebook and one day she listed me as her brother. (._.).



mini-actualsize:



She could be into that sort of thing, I mean some girls are into weird stuff.

#2 I was in fourth grade. It was my first (and last for many years) time asking someone out. I wrote him a letter (do you want to be my boyfriend?)



He showed at least ten people, they all laughed as I walked away and one of them made sure to point and stare as he laughed. He crumpled up the paper and smirked as he handed it to me.



Not gonna lie... Still hurts a little.



Anon:



What's up with all these girls asking guys out... That never happened to anyone I know... Maybe cause I was hideous as f**k at the time.

#3 Many years ago, after getting divorced at 30, I hit the online dating scene. I had essentially never dated as an adult having met my ex-wife in college. I was not prepared for how brutal online dating was. This was in the match/eharmony days, not the apps. First online date, we meet up at a restaurant. She walks in, sees me, and says "Oh, you are much uglier in person" and walks out. Doesn't even sit down.



Everything turned out fine, been happily married for 10 years again. But I thought that was pretty unnecessarily brutal and strange. Dodged a bullet there.



Lvcivs2311:



Dodget a bullet, was my thought. Who would want to date someone like that? At least you found out quickly before she ruined your life or something. Good for you and many happy anniversaries.

#4 Standing in the rain at night, after two years of dating, I think she is about to tell me that she loves me. Nope. She tells me that she is in love with my brother and has been dating me to get closer to him. I told my brother and he said "Hell no!".



Anon:



Something tells me you ignored two years worth of signs and whatnot. Must have been very blinded. Happens to the best of us :/

#5 I got rejected when I wasn't even trying to hit on the guy. A few years ago in December, I was at a bar with a friend when a guy dressed as Santa Claus was walking around. He walked up to my friend and said something like "Santa's giving out gifts, and all the pretty girls get one for free!" and handed her a trinket.



Then he looked at me up-and-down and added, "Yeah, you'd have to pay.".



CornbreadMonsta:



You missed out on the gift of STD's he was offering. Shame.

#6 Got dumped by the girl I was going to propose to in a foreign city, halfway through a two week vacation. She just disappeared on me. Knew something was up when her luggage disappeared from our hotel room, she ignored every text I sent her, didn't hear from her for six months when she finally sent me a message: "How are you doing?"



I guess she got concerned, or as concerned as a heartless reptile can be, when I stopped updating Facebook, Instagram, and changed all my statuses. She never got a response from me, and went on permanent block. She then tried to blow up my Facebook, until I unfriended her. I may have talked to her had she provided an explanation, but she never did.

#7 Maybe not BRUTAL, but it definitely makes me laugh in hindsight.



Met up with a girl from Match and we sat down at a restaurant and grabbed the first round of drinks. So far, so good. Decent conversation ten minutes in. She then asks if she can excuse herself a second while she goes to the bathroom. No problem. She walks away and two minutes later, the waitress comes over with the check. I gave her a confused look. Waitress says that she thought we were leaving because my date just walked out the front door and got in her car. Sure enough, ten minutes in was all this woman needed to decide to just back out, not even have the human decency to finish her drink and just run away.



Never even bothered to text her to ask what was up. Finished her drink and then headed back home.

#8 Kid I was low key crushing on in elementary school said, "Hey, Hyde, you're pretty." Followed swiftly by, "Pretty *ugly*." Pretended it was hilarious.



F**k you, Will.

#9 Dude I was friends with in my teens reached out to me when we were both adults. Flirted, told me he could see something real with me. Invited me out to his place for a weekend. Felt me up, kissed me, told me how much he loved my b***s and spending time with me.



Halfway through I asked what this meant for us (relationship wise) and he said “sorry but you just need to get hotter. I want a trophy wife and you are too fat.”



Broke my heart, since years prior I was bulimic and nearly k**** myself (he knew).



Well, now I’m no longer fat, and he’s happy with some girl.

#10 I had someone come up to me and say they liked me. I smiled, then they said "hahahaha just kidding. You're a loser."



That s**t stings for months, man.



Edit: I was 11. Although I still know people who would do this.

#11 In third grade I wasn't very popular. I was the skinny white kid that wore what his mother made him wear and had no confidence. The bullies were real.



I had two girls in my class suddenly come up to me one day, link arms with me on each side and tell me how 'cute' I was and how they both wanted to be my girlfriend. This went on for days. I was so happy and surprised that any girl liked me, let alone two. We would go to recess together, eat lunch, talk about our day, it was great. I vividly remember both of them mentioning wanting to 'have s*x with' me once. All of this came crashing down though when the girls original boyfriend announced to them their work was done and everyone proceeded to laugh at me while they left and went with him. He had set me up with them just for this moment of humiliation. The girls took turns saying things like 'you think any of us would like you?'



Looking back it was very traumatizing and I'm surprised this occurred at such a young age. It wasn't until I was a junior In highschool that I actually gained some confidence and self worth.

#12 I posted this story in an AskReddit regarding the most cringe worthy thing that's happened to you. Here goes:



Me and my best guy friend at the time were planning on going to the movies to see Deadpool last year. We lived on different sides of campus, so we planned on meeting at the theater. I thought this was going to be like a date, so we split a popcorn and grabbed seats. We chatted a bit, and once the previews started, he leaned in towards me and I definitely thought he was going in for a kiss. I went for it, only to be met by his hand on my mouth pushing me away and a weirded out look on his face. Turns out he was trying to ask me to move down a seat because he had decided to invite his new gf (who I had never met/knew about) and he wanted to sit by her. Not only was I mortified, but he kept the popcorn for himself and this chick. First and last time I initiate plans.

#13 I was going through a real tough spot emotionally after my wife left me, and after a few weeks of pouting alone in my apartment I got talked into going out to a dance club with some friends. One of my friends found this group of girls who were all pretty and we all danced together until we closed the place down. There was one girl that I liked in particular and she seemed to like me too... We danced a lot. Even when the DJ played a slow dance song. After we all closed the place down I asked if we could see each other again and she said, "Sure! I bowl every Wednesday night at the bowling alley". We had talked earlier and had a love of bowling in common, so this was great. I told her I'd meet her there a 7pm and we went our separate ways.



Wednesday night I get to the bowling alley, and she's on lane 17 with like 4 other girls and two guys. I walk over with my bowling ball bag and stand near her until she makes eye contact, and when she does it conveys a look of *who the f**k are you?*



ME: Hi Emily

Her: Hi?

**awkward silence**

ME: It's Michael. We met at the dance club last Saturday...

Her: Oh, how are you?

ME: Good, ready to bowl!

Her: Actually, we don't want any other people on our lane because we won't be able to get two full games in if we do. Why don't you get the lane next to us?

ME (already starting to dread this): OK.



So I go up and pay the hourly rental fee for lane 18, get a pitcher of beer and head back. As I'm entering my name a bowling alley employee came up and said, "Sir, we cannot have just one person on a lane, there's a two person minimum, and a larger group just came in. I need you to bowl on another lane, or ask the group waiting if you can join them".



ME (looking at Emily): Emily, would you like to bowl on this lane with me? Apparently the other guy at the counter made a mistake. It's a two person minimum per lane.

Emily: Ummm, no, I came here to bowl with my friends, I don't think it'd be right to leave them... Sorry.

Me: Ok, maybe another time.



I got my things together, and told the employee that the new group could apply my paid lane fee to their bill, and offered them my unpoured pitcher of Mack and Jack's African Amber beer (it's delicious).



I was completely emotionally broken AGAIN for a while, and it led to spending a lot of time looking out of my apartment bedroom window overlooking a Kmart parking lot.

#14 Not me but I was setting up a female friend of mine with a guy I knew and I got her to agree then I told him and he said "Did you send her a picture of me?"

I hadn't, because he's a normal looking guy and she'd already agreed. Then I sent her a picture and she responds "Left swipe".

#15 History class in 6th grade. teacher made the class pair up for an assignment. i was paired with this girl who looked at me and immediately put her hands near her upper chest and went "eeeeeeeeeew" like she just saw a mouse run by. i was chubby and wore s****y clothes so it wasn't confusing as to why.

#16 In middle school, there was this morbidly obese girl that liked me and was aggressive about it. I tried to be polite about my disinterest. It wasn't just her size but her personality as well. She was crass and rude and talked about idiotic and disgusting things and just not someone I wanted to associate with. We had the same group of friends and she constantly wrote me notes and hung around my locker and tried to be everywhere I was while pawing at me and putting her arms around me and telling everyone how much she wanted to be my girlfriend. The whole time I never lost it and I just tried to be nice and keep distance between us and let my disinterest be known. It sorta became a joke amongst my friends with them always ribbing me about it.



Flash forward and I move to where I go to a different local high school than most of the kids in my middle school and lost touch with many of them when this girl drives by my new place one weekend and sees me hanging out front and stops and tells me that there is a party at her house and most of my old friends are there and she was just driving to pick up a friend who ended up not being able to come. I think about it and decide I really want to see my old friends (including a couple of girls I *did* have crushes on) so I jump in her truck and go with her as I didn't have a car yet.

When we get there no one else was there and she keeps telling me they were coming as the party is supposed to start later and I am just very early. It was mid afternoon so it was kinda believable. Her parents were gone and she kept trying to give me more and more alcohol while becoming more and more aggressive. She would sit next to me and start touching me inappropriately and I would politely move and she would then try to sit on me (dear god). No matter where I moved she was on top of me and she was a little drunk making her that much braver and inappropriate to where I finally asked where the restroom was and went in and locked the door and climbed out the window and walked home. As I climbed out the window she was knocking on the door asking me to hurry because she had a surprise for me. To this day I shudder to think what it was. I sprinted the first several blocks and then winded my way through odd streets afraid she would show up in her truck. I felt bad about it. For dissing someone so hard for just liking me but realized it was more than that.



I didn't see her for years after that until one night I was in a club and the waitress kept bringing me drinks from someone but would not say who. Drinks with names like Sloe Comfortable Screw and Orgasm and S*x On The Beach with the waitress making a note of the name of the drink when she dropped it off. The hint was very clear albeit very forward. I scoured the place hoping to get a clue who was flirting with me to no avail. Finally after no one revealed themselves I figured it was just some shy girl being bold with her flirtations or a joke of some kind so I got ready to leave and she showed up looking and acting the same and said it was her (I have no idea where she was that I didn't see her but this was a two story club) and wanted me to go home with her to which I made excuses and left. I have never seen or heard from her since.



TLDR: Climbed out a bathroom window to get away from an admirer.

#17 Took a girl out on a date. She had a great time and said she'd like to go out again (she brought it up). Asked her to homecoming a few days later and she said "oh, yeah, about that. I kind of already have a boyfriend".

#18 I've told this story in other threads, but perhaps this is the most appropriate of them all.



Ask female friend of mine to be my date to an upcoming dance, she declines, and I don't see it as big of a deal. In the coming days, I found that she and her friends had spread gossip/rumors about me being a creep/stalker, even to the point where women I had never even spoken a word to gave me a disgusted snarl if I so much as glanced at them.



Of course, the salt in the wound is that literally every single one of my friends were able to snag dates, and I was literally the only guy among that group of friends to never get asked to the next dance (a dance where the tradition had the girl asking the guy to be her date).



Needless to say, it shattered whatever confidence I may have had, and has me rolling my eyes at "The worst she can do is say no"



Don't get me wrong, I wouldn't have said yes to me either back then. I was a desperate kid just wanting to be accepted and not be treated like I was some sort of monster. A simple "no" would have sufficed however.

#19 I applied for a job, the interview went really well, and I was told to ring in two days for the results.

I rang and gave my name and explained why I was calling. His reaction was, and I quote:

"Hahaha, it ain't you,"

Then he hung up.

#20 When I was eight I was on a road trip with my family and my dad got lost. He got REALLY angry when he got lost. So to vent his frustration, he pulled over to a Jack in the Box, had me come in with him (he demanded that only I come with him-- no one else) and to relieve his tensions he sat me down and told me for ten minutes why he didn't like me. From the way I cleaned my room, to the way I did in school, to the way I SPOKE-- he told me how he despised everything about eight year old me. I'll never forget him saying, "I don't like a g*****n thing about you." Hard to take when you're eight and your dad is still Superman to you.

#21 More "weird and funny" in hindsight, but felt weird and brutal at the time:



University years, I'm nerdy, loser-y girl, in a hopeless crush, yadda yadda. Then, suddenly, one guy asks me on a date. And on a second one. I almost start thinking that maybe I'm not that much of a loser.



Then he - a bit arbitrary - asks me what is my Rh factor. I have no idea and reply, "negative". He sighs, "you know you gonna have pregnancy problems if your man is Rh-positive, right?"

I'm trying to process that a random guy plans my pregnancy. What? Should I joke? Should I run? He continues:

"Oh well. You know, actually, I have a girlfrend, sorry, let's just be friends".



We never talked again, so, alas, I still don't know whether he actually cared about Rh-factor or maybe he just likes weird excuses.



Or maybe he's a vampire of very particular tastes. Who knows.

#22 *“I fell in love with the idea of you.”*



-My ex long-distance boyfriend after a little over two years of an off and on relationship, right before breaking up with me.

#23 She smiled so pleasantly at me. Paused for a second and when the smile faded she let out the sternest and most blankly faced… “NO”.

#24 I was at a party in high school and I made a move on my crush at the time. She turned me down quickly, and that was that...until the next school day. She apparently went around telling everyone that we hooked up, but I had a tiny p***s and I had trouble getting it up.



She not only refused my request, but assured no one at the high school would ever think about getting with me.

#25 High School dance, I decided to try to put together a little get together with some friends and some friends of the girl I was taking to the dance. Had numerous people say they were going to come by and thought everything was solid.



After dinner and the dance, she said she wasn't feeling well and I took her home.



I went home to prepare for the guests because I figured this would still be an OK evening.



Not a single person showed up.



I found out later that the girl wanted to go do something else afterward with another guy, and everyone just had something else (better) to do.



I felt like I was rejected by the girl and numerous friends, and it felt like a gut punch.



I went to a dark place for a while after that, and haven't really had any significant friendships since then.



I am currently happily married, have a great family, and may do some after-work stuff with co-workers, but I still don't have any significant friendships that I could call dependable.



Still quite happy though.

#26 For me, it is "ghosting" because it still feels open, long after the point that it shouldn't anymore.

#27 This is kind of off but still relevant. I had low self esteem in early high school so one day at lunch I was like, "I'm going to ask the first OK looking girl who comes around that corner out and they'll say no." So, the first person to walk around the corner is a pretty girl. I ask her out and without hesitation she says "sure." Now, I was 100% expecting to be shot down so I caught myself unprepared. I kind of studdered, "Haha just kidding" then I walked away and face palmed. In short, some girl got asked out, said yes, only for the guy (me) to awkwardly say, "haha just kidding" and walk away. I shot myself in the foot hard, and it still haunts me.

#28 He looked me up and down, said, "Pass", and then walked away.

#29 He asked me to open the window that I was sitting by on the bus because he was hot (he was on the row opposite me) and I said no I want to keep it shut. I didn't like having it open because my hair always flies out the window. He looked at me, said "whatever, you're ugly anyway" and reached over and opened my window.

#30 Not sure if this counts as rejection because I didn't even ask her out.



In middle school I had a crush on this one girl for a while. One day she pulled me aside and said, "Hey so I know you have a crush on me and I just don't feel the same way so can you stop liking me please?"



I didn't even ask her out and I got rejected by her.

#31 We had been friends with benefits for 4 years, I sent him a n**e (as always) on my birthday! He the proceeded to tell me that he had found someone else and they were getting serious but that he still considered me as a friend, but he stopped talking to me after that.

#32 In Junior High, during lunch, I had a group of guys take me aside and say that one of the really pretty girls liked me and that I should ask her out. I knew it was the usual teasing, since I've had lots of this sort of thing (being asked out on a dare, or as a prank, etc.), so I thought nothing of it.



About 2 minutes later, I see her walk up to me, and loudly exclaim "I AM NOT INTO YOU. I DON'T WANNA DATE YOU. AT ALL" and run away. I actually kinda had a crush on her, too.



feelsbadman.

#33 Was hanging out after school one day, getting ready to go workout. Just talking in a group of some friends along with 4 or 5 cheerleaders who were also getting ready for practice.



I turned to one of the cheerleaders, a tall, beautiful blond - definitely the hottest girl in school - and asked her out. We had several classes together and we got along great. I figured what was the worst that could happen? With confidence I asked if she wanted to maybe go out for dinner sometime - maybe even catch a movie [This was before Netflix and chill].



She looked at me right in the eyes in front of the whole group and said, "Sorry, You're too short for me"



Those words haunted me for a LONG time. We graduated a year later and went our separate ways for college.

That occurred over 15 years ago.





**Now, me and that same girl are engaged & getting married this November :D**.

#34 In 7th grade, I asked a girl out in front of her friends in the hallway after school so I guess she decided to have some fun. She said she had a boyfriend named Waikiki. I was kind of bummed but I gracefully walked away and thought that was that. Then, she later revealed, in front of the whole class, that he was made up (guess the name should have given it away) and that I was a total loser she didn't want in her life period.





I would not relive elementary or middle school even if I was offered a trillion dollars. Kids can be the most vile creatures in the world before they develop empathy.

#35 I once agreed to meet a woman I'd met online at a nightclub. After saying hello and telling me how cute she thought I was she proceeded to start sucking face with some other guy. I just laughed.

#36 Was told we should just be friends. A week later I was told we should be the type of friends that don’t talk to each other.

#37 I asked someone for a smoke once and he pointed to my stomach and said...nah, you shouldn't if you're pregnant.



Yeah I was not pregnant, just a sloppy, fat 20 year old. Who is no longer fat or a smoker, thankfully.

#38 Oh man… so before I was bartending I also worked in alcohol retail supervising a liquor department. There was this cute redhead who would come in a couple days a week after she got off work, and would literally spend thirty minutes or more talking to me every time. Tons of questions about life in general, shared a bunch of her personal problems etc. if I was on lunch, I’d always eat my lunch on the bench outside in the shade, and she would even come sit by me there (literally asking people inside where I was) and talked up a storm.



After a few months, I figured, what the hell, ask her out. She literally laughed, and said, “oh, (more laughing again) nooooo, not you, no, no way.”



The kicker? *she kept coming in for about another year* trying to chat me up. I was literally the most confused I’d ever been in my life.

#39 Going out with my school girlfriend for 4 years. she left 1 year, came back and we got back together. things were doing great. and then I asked her what she thought about us being more than just boyfriend/girlfriend, we were 22 at the time.

she laughed , looked at me straight in the eyes and pierced my heart with a dagger saying "you thought I would marry you?" while continuing laughing.



I couldn't live near the thought of her anymore, moved to Paris and then moved 2000mi away across the Atlantic.

#40 Dated a girl for one month. She started saying and showing she really was into me. Two days later when she went to a festival she fell in love with a new guy and just said: Sorry, I met someone else on the festival. It was nice with you. Wish you all the best.

#41 An ex broke up with me on Valentine’s Day.



I had bought her 3 bouquets of flowers and planned to cook dinner for us lol



This same ex had once asked me never to break up with her on a holiday or her birthday, and also insisted that a breakup should be done in person if possible, but over the phone at the least.



Yet, she attempted to break up with me via text.

#42 Wrote poetry to a girl in the grade above me. When I finally admitted it was me who was writing them, all she said was “Oh.” I was so crushed I stopped.



Two decades later I found out from someone that the “oh” wasn’t disinterest. It was that she knew it was me and didn’t realize I thought I’d kept her in the dark. She’d actually loved getting my little letters in her locker and would read them to the other girls who’d all be jealous. If I’d known she knew I would’ve never stopped.

#43 I was once looking for a job. I had been looking for a long time and I received yet another rejection email.



But!



I immediately received a follow up from the organization asking that I disregard the prior message as it was sent in error and that I would receive the correct message shortly!



The subsequent email was a differently worded rejection letter.



Brutal.

#44 One time I was short 15 cents on an ice cream at 7/11 and the guy didn’t just let me have it.

#45 So this one is weird. I was never going to ask this girl out as she was way out of my league. But we were in a group project together in college. So I asked what she was doing one night the next week. She says nothing why. But her body language? Took a step back, had the most disgusted look on her face I've ever seen on someone. And when I said it was a group meet up she just relaxed and was all happy. I was like wtf.

#46 Told a girl once that I had a crush on her, she replied "don't worry, it happens". Never talked again.