Man Gets A Knock At His Door At 7 AM, Turns Out It Was His Boss Who Came To Fire Him

All sorts of things can happen during your employment! Office pranks, odd coworkers, mystery food thieves, awkward elevator silences, and perhaps even bosses of financially struggling companies that decide to turn up at your door uninvited at 7 in the morning claiming to bear “bad news” and then proceeding to fire you.

Intrigued? Well, this is exactly what happened to the author of today’s post!

Man gets a surprise visit from his superior at 7 in the morning

The boss greets the worker, says he’s got “bad news” and then proceeds to fire him

“At 7 in the morning, someone knocks on my door… It’s my boss” – this internet user took to one of Reddit’s communities dedicated to work-related struggles, to tell its members a tale of how his now ex-boss pulled a surprise visit at 7 a.m. to give him the boot. The post managed to garner nearly 6K upvotes as well as 669 comments discussing the situation.

Now, did you know that according to a 2023 piece from Zippia, a popular website that helps folks discover new jobs and career paths, “61% of adults between 18-34 have layoff anxiety”?

Being sacked doesn’t have to be the worst thing, of course; you get this newly found time for self-discovery and can plan a total career change, network, have a break from constant stress, and just experience the freedom.

But alas, that’s not how the majority of the population views it! You lose a regular source of income and vital benefits like health insurance; it impacts your self-esteem and disrupts your routine – basically, you get sent into this frenzy where you need to figure things out ASAP, and, unless you’re Kylie Jenner herself, it’s probably the last thing any of us want to experience in this economy.

But what to do if you’ve been given the boot after all?

The job market titan, or Indeed as many of you would know it, compiled a handy list of things to do if you get fired, and, in case any of you Pandas find yourself in this unfortunate situation, here are a couple of examples:

Remain calm and separate from your company professionally;

Determine the cause to help you establish expectations from your employer and what you can do next;

Review benefits and owed compensation;

Ask for references (if you’re still on good terms);

Look into unemployment benefits;

Finally, know your rights.

Still, despite how challenging it is to deal with job loss, it’s crucial to remember that it doesn’t encompass your entire identity. It’s just what you do for a living, and, who knows, maybe you dodged a bullet!

The OP later found out that the company had been struggling financially and had to lay off many workers

Termination with cause, end of the contract, failed probationary period, mutual agreement, violation of company policies – there are a million and one reasons why employers decide to wave goodbye to their subordinates; however, this particular approach will probably raise an eyebrow or two!

At 7 in the morning, u/Fly_Schwurst gets a knock at his door, and no, it wasn’t a postman with an Amazon package. It turns out his boss decided to hand-deliver the guy his canceled contract. The superior explained his surprise visit by saying that judging from the company’s past experiences, he finds that it’s better to make this process as quick as possible – sort of like ripping the band-aid off, I guess.

The man also added a fun remark and claimed that while the situation was sad, the OP would get over it.

Anywho, the author then discovered that the company lost a ton of money and had to let go of quite a few employees, especially those in their trial period; however, what confused the man the most was that he was there for five months and had already finished his onboarding.

But! The r/antiwork members were quick to cheer the guy up with their own stories and words of support.

