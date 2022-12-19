Mom Of 2 Shows The Raw Reality Of How Messy Her Home Can Become

There is a wonderful and wise proverb: “your room is a reflection of your mind”, and it is true in the vast majority of cases. In fact, it is enough to look at how a person lives in order to draw up a fairly accurate picture of them, illustrating their nature as a whole. Yes, this rule almost always works – with a small exception, and this exception is called “children”.

Just agree – if there are any superpowers that children have, then one of the main ones must be the ability to make a mess literally everywhere, and in an extremely limited period of time. What’s more, if you’ve ever cleaned up after your kids, you know how difficult it can be, because they’re creative with literally everything. And yes, littering is no exception here.

A great example is a recent video of this housewife from Utah, USA, who has two children, and who regularly has to deal with the problem of cleaning her home. The video recorded on TikTok by user @taylorfrankiepaul went absolutely viral with over 23.5M views and approximately 2.4M likes. In general, if you are not afraid of incredibly scary videos, we can move on.

The author of the video has two children and often faces complete disarray in her house

In the video we can see garbage and mess literally everywhere in the entire house

So, in the house of the author of the video, garbage is not so much everywhere – it’s easier, rather, to list the places where it is not. The impression, let’s say right away, is that some kind of video was filmed in the house about a completely crazy and unbridled party – and then they completely forgot to call a cleaning team. Rubbish, rubbish, rubbish and dirt everywhere – on the sofas, tables, on the floor, and even on the Original Poster’s partner, sitting relaxed on one of the sofas.

The child seat for one of the OP’s kids has not escaped the fate of being soiled, and if you go further into the rooms, then there is disarray of a divine level literally everywhere. Scattered clothes and shoes, cotton pads and household chemicals, leftover food and some drinks; if you take the proverb “your room is a reflection of your mind”, then the OP looks like a kind of symbiosis of Billy Milligan and Salvador Dali…

However, even this complete disarray can also be organized – and the author, together with a group of cleaners, did her job perfectly

However, what is most remarkable about people is that they never lose heart and are always ready to cope with even the most difficult challenge. In this particular case, with the need to bring the house into complete and sparkling order. Of course, in this very situation, the OP and her partner were helped by a whole team of cleaners, but in one of the following videos you can see the result of their joint work, and it must be admitted that it is really impressive.

By the way, the funny thing is that the video with the mess and garbage in the house got many more views than the video about the process of putting things in order, although it is more inspiring. At least now we can understand why people like horror and thriller movies so much – especially since the total audience of just two videos of the Original Poster, “before” and “after”, may well be compared with some average blockbuster.

Many people in the comments admit that they were literally scared just by seeing this absolute mess

We must say that the emotions of people in the comments are quite comparable to the range of sensations of the audience of the average horror movie in any cinema. “Scary, that gives me anxiety just seeing it,” one commenter writes. “How did it reach this point? I’m having a panic attack,” another one admits. “My anxiety hit the ceiling,” says another person in the comments to the original video.

However, the main thing in such a situation is not to panic if you have something like this at home. At least one other commenter honestly admits that their place looks just like this and now they’re just happy that they are not the only one. And commenters also claim that most influencers show an exceptionally beautiful “sterile” picture, while real life often looks like this particular video. And just for this, people in the comments sincerely thank the Original Poster.

By the way, we have many more great family tales about house clutter and how to deal with it – for example, you might like this post about the mom who proposed an ultimatum to her family after they refused to help her do the chores. And, as always, we’re looking forward to your comments on this story. After all, if you paraphrase that very proverb, then “your comments are a reflection of your mind”. And this, by the way, will also be incredibly true.