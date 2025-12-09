Mom Reveals Disturbing Tactic Accused Teens Used To Lure Daughter Into Woods Before Attack
Ashley Troy, the grieving mother of the 14-year-old Florida girl executed in the woods by two teenagers, has revealed new details about the brutal crime.
Ashley reported her daughter, Danika, missing on December 1. The next day, police found the teen’s body in a wooded area in the Panhandle community of Pace after a passerby alerted authorities.
- Danika Troy, 14, was lured into the woods by two teenagers: 14-year-old Kimahri Blevins and 16-year-old Gabriel Williams.
- Police have linked the crime to a social media dispute between the three, but the victim’s mother says it’s just an “excuse” made up by the suspects.
- The teenagers are accused of firing at Danika multiple times and then setting her remains on fire.
Danika had been fired at multiple times, and her body had been set on fire.
The mother of slain Florida teen Danika Troy has revealed how the suspects lured the 14-year-old into the woods
Trigger warning: This article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.
According to Ashley, Williams lured her daughter into the woods under the pretense that he had a crush on her.
“Gabe pretended to have feelings for her. That’s how she was lured,” the mother said, as per The Post.
“I still need answers. I’m just left asking why. She just wanted to be in love.”
Authorities said the teens decided to attack Danika after she blocked Blevins on social media and insulted Williams by calling him “worthless and a g*ng-b*nger.”
Police believe Danika had been involved in a social media fight with the two suspects over Thanksgiving break.
They described the three teenagers as school “acquaintances.”
However, Ashley does not believe that the crime was motivated by a social media dispute, saying, “What those boys said is an excuse.”
Both Williams and Blevins have been charged with first-degree premeditated m*rder. They are being held in juvenile detention without bond. It’s not clear whether the suspects will be charged as adults or if their parents will face charges.
Blevins reportedly said the word, “Lawyer” when questioned about what had happened in the woods, while Williams told police the 14-year-old girl had made “hurtful comments.”
The youths had prior “run-ins” with the police, but the nature of their crimes has not been disclosed.
Kimahri Blevins, 14, and Gabriel Williams, 16, are accused of attacking Danika Troy in Pace, Florida
“Our community is coming together to honor the life of Danika, a beautiful soul taken from us too soon,” an announcement for the service read.
“Please join us for a candlelight vigil as we remember Danika, celebrate her life and ask God to bring peace, healing, and strength to everyone who carries her in their hearts.”
The victim’s mother, Ashley Troy, confirmed that the victim and the suspects knew each other
Though Ashley blames the “evil influence” for the crime against her daughter, instead of the teens themselves, she told The Post that she wants “nothing less than for them to be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”
She also confirmed that the victim and the suspects knew each other. “She loved them, and they brutally m*rdered her.”
Ashley said that her daughter “was beautiful and loved Jesus,” adding, “If anything would make this sacrifice worth it, it would be leading others to Christ.’’
Regarding the suspects, she stated, “I don’t blame those boys. I blame evil influence. I don’t hate them, I hate what they did to my baby.”
Days after the tragedy, she asked people in her Facebook community to post photos of Danika, explaining that “she never would let me take any of her” as a teen.
“I don’t hate them, I hate what they did to my baby,” said the girl’s mother
She was was arrested and booked into Santa Rosa County Jail on a probation violation and felony d*ug possession. She’s being held without bond.
Danika’s body was found on December 2 after a passerby alerted police
Authorities are investigating whether Gabriel stole his aunt’s weapon and used it to attack Danika.
Jana had been on probation stemming from an arrest for possession of a controlled substance and dr*g paraphernalia in April. Additionally, her criminal record includes traffic, theft, and dr*g charges from October, 2023.
