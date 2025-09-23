Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Furious Mom Pulls Son Out Of School After Teacher Bans Him From Eating Common Snack
Furious mom with dark hair speaking indoors, sharing her reaction to son being banned from eating a common school snack.
Lifestyle, Parenting

Furious Mom Pulls Son Out Of School After Teacher Bans Him From Eating Common Snack

peter.j Peter Michael de Jesus Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

5

ADVERTISEMENT

A UK mom pulled her son out of school for the day after his teacher allegedly banned him from having his favorite snack: three plain crackers topped with butter and cheese. 

Rachael Elizabeth, whose viral TikTok video has already racked up more than 560,000 views, said she was left “actually fuming” when she was informed that her son George’s go-to snack was not allowed, even though cheese in sandwiches was permitted for lunch.

Highlights
  • A UK mom removed her son from school after he was banned from eating cheese and crackers as a snack.
  • She argued her son is a fussy eater and has had the same snack “forever.”
  • The viral TikTok sparked debate between parents, teachers, and former school staff over snack rules.
RELATED:

    Rachael’s son is a fussy eater caught in a confusing school rule

    Woman with dark hair and hoop earrings expressing concern while talking about mom pulling son from school over snack ban.

    Woman with dark hair and hoop earrings expressing concern while talking about mom pulling son from school over snack ban.

    Image credits: rachaelelizaabethh

    In her TikTokvideo, Rachael showed George’s carefully packed lunchbox, which included salted chips, cucumber, hummus, a small pancake, natural Greek yogurt with honey, and a jam sandwich, according to theNew York Post

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She explained that cheese and crackers had long been her son’s favorite snack, noting, “He’s had this snack for forever. Three crackers with a little bit of cheese on and butter.”

    Child holding sandwich near cut carrots in green lunchbox representing mom pulling son from school after snack ban.

    Child holding sandwich near cut carrots in green lunchbox representing mom pulling son from school after snack ban.

    Image credits: LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    The mother admitted she understood the importance of healthy eating policies and acknowledged why some schools may push back against processed snacks like Lunchables. 

    However, Rachel argued that banning cheese on crackers during snacktime while allowing cheese in sandwiches during lunch seems inconsistent and unfair.

    Lunchbox with sandwich, crispy snack, and wrapped food, highlighting banned common snack in school by teacher.

    Lunchbox with sandwich, crispy snack, and wrapped food, highlighting banned common snack in school by teacher.

    Image credits: rachaelelizaabethh

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to Rachel, the school’s new head teacher was behind thestrange rules.

    “School won’t let him have crackers with cheese for his snack. We’ve got a new head teacher, and she’s brought in lots of new rules, which is absolutely fine.

    “I mean, I’m with her on a lot of it when kids are coming in with packs of Lunchables and stuff like that. I get it. I wouldn’t send George in with that.

    Banished common snack crackers and banana on wooden board with lunchbox in background, related to furious mom story.

    Banished common snack crackers and banana on wooden board with lunchbox in background, related to furious mom story.

    Image credits: rachaelelizaabethh

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “However, George is a fussy eater. So this is his snack. He’s had this snack for forever. Three crackers with a little bit of cheese on and butter, and they won’t let him eat his snack because it’s got cheese on it.

    “He’s allowed to have cheese on his sandwich in the afternoon, but he can’t have cheese on his cracker for his snack,” Rachel stated in her video.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Parents and teachers clash in heated debates online

    Furious mom holding a snack, reacting to son being banned from eating it at school by the teacher.

    Furious mom holding a snack, reacting to son being banned from eating it at school by the teacher.

    Image credits: rachaelelizaabethh

    Rachael’s frustration struck a nerve online, with parents and former educators jumping in to share their thoughts. 

    One formerprincipal backed her up, saying, “It’s parents who should decide what their children eat, not schools.”

    @rachaelelizaabethh Why can’t he have cheese on his crackers? 😂🤦🏻‍♀️ #pov#mumlife#schools#nothappy♬ original sound – Rachael Elizabeth

    Another commenter added, “It’s your child. You feed him what you want. These schools are getting away with way too much now.”

    Others were baffled by the doublestandard since cheese was fine for lunch but strangely not for a morning snack.

    Furious mom expressing frustration after teacher bans son from eating common snack at school in a close-up video.

    Furious mom expressing frustration after teacher bans son from eating common snack at school in a close-up video.

    Image credits: rachaelelizaabethh

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some suggested it might be related to allergy management, with one pointing out that during snack time, kids often mingle on the playground, while lunchtime is more controlled.

    Not all agreed with Rachael’s stance as well. One teacher explained, “The rule is probably the same as mine. Fruit or veg only for snack. If it didn’t grow, then it’s not for snack time. Keep it for lunch instead.”

    Another echoed the idea, noting that “All the schools I’ve worked in and sent my kids to ask for only fruit at break because it’s healthy and readily available to everyone.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Schools are facing growing scrutiny over food policies

    Furious mom expressing frustration after teacher bans son from eating common snack at school.

    Furious mom expressing frustration after teacher bans son from eating common snack at school.

    Image credits: rachaelelizaabethh

    Rachael’s video has raised biggerquestions about how much control schools should have over children’s diets. 

    She asked viewers directly: “Why do schools think they can just control everything? Why do they get so much control over that? I just think it’s got out of control. Schools have gone crazy.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The officialgov.uk website stated that healthy school lunches in England must meet mandatory school food standards. 

    Mom and son sitting on bench smiling, illustrating a furious mom pulls son out of school after snack ban story.

    Mom and son sitting on bench smiling, illustrating a furious mom pulls son out of school after snack ban story.

    Image credits: rachaelelizaabethh

    These requests daily portions of fruit, vegetables, and starchy food, along with a dairy portion, according to theDaily Mail

    The NHS, for their part, noted in its official website that fruit or vegetable snacks are “always the best choice,” but if kids have packaged snacks, they could have two a day maximum.

    @rachaelelizaabethh Replying to @Rachel Cunliffe 💞 #schoollunch#mumsoftiktok#schooldinners♬ Le bruit du vent – Sounds of wind and nature & Wind and nature noise & Звуки ветра и природы & Шум ветра и природы

    Interestingly enough, the official NHS website also lists “Cheesy oatcakes with tomatoes,” which are quite similar to George’s crackers, as one of its suggested snacks. 

    This could suggest that the no-cheese and crackers rule may have really been a matter of preference for the school’s officials.

    Netizens shared their thoughts on the UK mom’s story about her son’s school experience on social media media

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media post questioning the ban on cheese as a common snack causing a furious mom to pull son from school.

    Comment on social media post questioning the ban on cheese as a common snack causing a furious mom to pull son from school.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment post expressing frustration about parents and the world, related to furious mom pulling son from school after snack ban.

    Comment post expressing frustration about parents and the world, related to furious mom pulling son from school after snack ban.

    Comment reading Great lunch. Make formal complaint on a social media post reacting to a school snack ban controversy.

    Comment reading Great lunch. Make formal complaint on a social media post reacting to a school snack ban controversy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing frustration over teachers banning children from common snacks at school causing fear of eating.

    Comment expressing frustration over teachers banning children from common snacks at school causing fear of eating.

    Commenter Laura discussing school snack bans, supporting healthy lunches but defending butter and cheese as healthy options.

    Commenter Laura discussing school snack bans, supporting healthy lunches but defending butter and cheese as healthy options.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Furious mom confronting school staff after son banned from eating common snack at school.

    Furious mom confronting school staff after son banned from eating common snack at school.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from user Sam W expressing frustration over a teacher banning a common snack, calling the rule ridiculous.

    Comment from user Sam W expressing frustration over a teacher banning a common snack, calling the rule ridiculous.

    Comment on social media expressing shock and humor about a mom’s packed lunch compared to spam and pickle sandwiches.

    Comment on social media expressing shock and humor about a mom’s packed lunch compared to spam and pickle sandwiches.

    Comment on social media expressing a parent's defense of their child's snack choice after a school ban.

    Comment on social media expressing a parent's defense of their child's snack choice after a school ban.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Sam praising the homemade snack and lunch box, related to furious mom pulling son from school over snack ban.

    Comment from Sam praising the homemade snack and lunch box, related to furious mom pulling son from school over snack ban.

    Comment by JD&Family discussing school snack restrictions and mentioning similar actions at their own school.

    Comment saying how the school’s problem, related to furious mom pulling son out of school after snack ban.

    Comment saying how the school’s problem, related to furious mom pulling son out of school after snack ban.

    Comment expressing frustration about schools like prisons and rise in home educating, posted by user JaneLewis90.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing frustration about schools like prisons and rise in home educating, posted by user JaneLewis90.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing a ban on cheese in school, highlighting calcium benefits for the child affected by the snack ban.

    Comment discussing a ban on cheese in school, highlighting calcium benefits for the child affected by the snack ban.

    Comment from Sandra expressing anger about a teacher banning her child from eating a common snack at school.

    Comment from Sandra expressing anger about a teacher banning her child from eating a common snack at school.

    Comment from Darren questioning the teacher's ban on a common snack during school snack time, mentioning cheese.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Darren questioning the teacher's ban on a common snack during school snack time, mentioning cheese.

    Comment on social media discussing school snack restrictions and picky rules related to snacks for students at school.

    Comment on social media discussing school snack restrictions and picky rules related to snacks for students at school.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about school snack debate from user Sassy Massie expressing support for child eating rather than being hungry.

    Comment about school snack debate from user Sassy Massie expressing support for child eating rather than being hungry.

    Social media comment criticizing school, comparing it to a prison, reflecting frustration from a furious mom over snack ban.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media comment criticizing school, comparing it to a prison, reflecting frustration from a furious mom over snack ban.

    Comment discussing school lunch rules as furious mom pulls son out of school after teacher bans common snack.

    Comment discussing school lunch rules as furious mom pulls son out of school after teacher bans common snack.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    27

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    5
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    27

    Open list comments

    5

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    Read less »
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     7 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In other words, we can no longer send our children to school with last night's leftovers, but must supply what the school demands? What happens when the school demands food the parents can't afford?

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    cherylpersaud518 avatar
    Lily bloom
    Lily bloom
    Community Member
    7 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Fresh fruits and vegetables are not readily available to everyone as the article states, at least not here in the US.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    saderman avatar
    Shelli Aderman
    Shelli Aderman
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If an institution wishes to mandate what folks eat, then said institution should provide the preferred items. Period. If the institutions wish for me to being my own food? Then ShuttethTheFúckethUpeth!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     7 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In other words, we can no longer send our children to school with last night's leftovers, but must supply what the school demands? What happens when the school demands food the parents can't afford?

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    cherylpersaud518 avatar
    Lily bloom
    Lily bloom
    Community Member
    7 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Fresh fruits and vegetables are not readily available to everyone as the article states, at least not here in the US.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    saderman avatar
    Shelli Aderman
    Shelli Aderman
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If an institution wishes to mandate what folks eat, then said institution should provide the preferred items. Period. If the institutions wish for me to being my own food? Then ShuttethTheFúckethUpeth!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about Parenting
    Homepage
    Trending
    Parenting
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Parenting Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT