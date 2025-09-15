ADVERTISEMENT

Getting a string of missed calls from your child’s school can be many parents‘ worst nightmare. The panic sets in as you run through the various possible scenarios… Was there a terrible accident? An active shooter? Is your baby okay?

When one working mom saw no less than 16 calls from her 7-year-old’s school, she immediately went into a flat spin. Especially since her husband had been listed as the primary point of contact.

Imagine her surprise when she found out that the emergency wasn’t too big a deal after all. But things would go on to take a stranger turn when the school accused the woman of ‘child abandonment‘ for not answering her phone.

She received 16 missed calls from her kid’s school, despite putting her husband down as the emergency contact

Mom furious as school calls her instead of husband, suspecting they pretended to call CPS in a stressful situation.

Now this mom has been accused of ‘child abandonment’ for not answering her phone

Text excerpt from a mom furious school called her instead of her husband and possibly pretended to call CPS discussing school communication issues.

Text excerpt about a mom furious after school called her instead of her husband and possibly pretended to call CPS.

Screenshot of text about receiving sixteen missed calls from the school, related to mom furious school called her.

Text describing a mother furious after the school called her instead of her husband and possibly pretended to call CPS.

Mom looking upset while talking on phone, reacting to school calling her instead of husband and possible CPS call.

Text about a mom furious school called her instead of her husband and possibly pretended to call CPS over child's health issue.

Text on a white background stating a woman considered no answer as abandonment and called CPS.

Alt text: Screenshot of text message where a mom says the school called her instead of her husband and she didn’t answer.

Text excerpt describing a woman upset about school staff actions, mentioning possible CPS involvement and communication issues.

Parent and child meeting with a school official, discussing concerns after school called mom instead of her husband.

Mom furious school called her instead of husband and possibly pretended to call CPS over alleged child abandonment.

Text excerpt expressing disbelief about a CPS agent allegedly not intervening at a school during a parental issue.

Text message expressing a mom’s frustration after school called her instead of her husband as primary contact.

Sad young boy sitting on school stairs with backpack, capturing a moment related to mom furious over school call and CPS concern.

What constitutes child abandonment?

Child abandonment occurs when a parent, guardian, or person in charge of a child either deserts a child or fails to provide the necessary care for the child’s well-being.

“Abandonment by desertion may be without any regard for the child’s physical health, safety, or welfare and with the intention of wholly abandoning the child,” explains Findlaw.com. “Abandonment by failing a duty of care usually involves some amount of child neglect.”

Examples include leaving an infant on a doorstep, at a trash dumpster, or in other public or private places. Or leaving a child home alone where it could lead to a health or safety risk. Leaving a child with another person for a long period of time, without providing funds for the child’s care, is also considered child abandonment, as is refusing to provide for the child’s support, such as basic needs, medical services, or supervision.

If you’re criminally charged with child abandonment, you could face felony or misdemeanor penalties, including jail time and other consequences. But it depends on the circumstances and the state in which you live.

“Leaving a child home alone under circumstances where they are not physically harmed may be classified as a misdemeanor,” explains FindLaw.com. “Situations where a parent or guardian intentionally abandons a child may rise to a felony, especially with an infant or young child.”

Woman in a classroom looking upset while on phone call about school contacting mom instead of husband.

Schools must report cases of child abandonment, but many are wielding this power in inappropriate ways

Abandoning a child is considered a serious issue. And if it’s happening, it needs to be reported to authorities. However, an investigation has found that too often, schools are taking advantage of their power and calling Child Protection Services for all the wrong reasons.

“School employees in most states have a legal obligation to report any suspicion of abuse and neglect, and they can play a critical role in helping keep children out of harm’s way,” explains The Hechinger Report. “But in nearly three dozen interviews conducted by The Hechinger Report and HuffPost, parents, lawyers, advocates, and child welfare officials said that schools occasionally wield this authority in inappropriate ways.”

The media outlet says some schools are doing this because they’re fed up with what they consider “obstinate parents” who don’t agree to special education services for their child. Others do so due to disruptive kids who make learning difficult. “Schools sometimes use the threat of a child-protection investigation to strong-arm parents into complying with the school’s wishes or transferring their children to a new school,” adds the site.

Besides being unethical, reporting parents to CPS for the wrong reasons can be devastating for families, even if the allegations are ultimately determined to be unfounded.

The Administration for Children’s Services (ACS) is the New York City government agency responsible for child welfare, child protective services (CPS), and juvenile justice. The agency has previously acknowledged that hotline calls from schools do not always contain serious safety concerns.

“We do want people to call potential dangers to children to our attention,” said Michael Arsham, executive director of ACS’s Office of Advocacy. “But I think it’s fair for us to expect other human services professionals — whether they be in education, health care, anybody who is a mandated reporter — to use their independent judgment and discretion and understand there are consequences to making that call.”

People had questions, and the mom was happy to answer

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing a mom furious the school called her instead of her husband and possibly pretended to call CPS.

Screenshot of an online discussion about a school calling a mom instead of her husband and emergency contact details.

Reddit discussion about a mom furious school called her instead of her husband and possibly pretended to call CPS.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a mom furious the school called her instead of her husband and possibly pretended to call CPS.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a mom furious after school called her instead of her husband and possibly pretended to call CPS.

Screenshot of a social media post where a mom expresses frustration about being the only parent contacted by her child's school.

Screenshot of online comments discussing a mom furious school called her instead of her husband and possible CPS call.

“Ludicrous”: many netizens showed their support, with some sharing similar stories

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a mom furious the school called her instead of her husband and possibly pretended to call CPS.

Alt text: Parent furious after school called mom instead of husband and possibly pretended to call CPS over a misunderstanding.

User comment suggesting to file a formal complaint with the school district and threaten legal action over school CPS call issue.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a mom furious school called her instead of her husband and possible CPS call.

Text excerpt about a mom furious the school called her instead of her husband and possibly pretended to call CPS.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a school calling CPS after failing to reach a parent.

Comment on a forum thread about a mom furious the school called her instead of her husband and possibly pretended to call CPS.

Alt text: Mom furious after school called her instead of husband and possibly pretended to call CPS causing delays and threats.

Mom furious over school communication calling her instead of husband and possibly involving CPS, addressing parental rights and school policies.

Comment discussing school contacting mom instead of dad and concerns over possible CPS call, expressing anger and frustration.

Mom furious school called her instead of husband, possibly pretended to call CPS, causing parental contact confusion.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing frustration over a school calling the mom instead of the husband and possible CPS involvement.

Reddit comment discussing a parent's reaction after a school called her instead of her husband and mentioned CPS.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment expressing frustration about a school calling a mom instead of her husband and referencing CPS.

