Happy back-to-school season, our dear panda parents!

Have you already gotten into the swing of things, or does every morning still feel like a battlefield full of groginess and tantrums? If it’s the latter, you might need a break from family life—just a brief one, like scrolling through hilariously relatable memes that understand you on a level no one else can. 

Luckily, the Instagram account ‘Just Like A TV Mom,’ run by a TV writer, Devon Kelly, is bringing parents a well-deserved pause from raising kids with its top-notch parenting memes. To find them, all you have to do is scroll down and enjoy!

#1

Parenting meme about a 4-year-old son asking to cuddle and eat Oreos after a tough day, highlighting hilarious parenting moments.

justlikeatvmom Report

    #2

    Parenting meme showing a humorous text conversation about a daughter’s math assignment and parents’ career choices.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #3

    Funny parenting meme with advice from a mom about never over-plucking eyebrows, perfect for back-to-school season humor.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #4

    Social media reactions to parenting struggles meme, highlighting different responses on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    angiemay avatar
    Angie May
    Angie May
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The all caps screaming for Facebook is really so spot on

    #5

    Three funny images of a newborn bird with sparse feathers, illustrating hilarious parenting memes about new babies.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    legrande375 avatar
    Pieter LeGrande
    Pieter LeGrande
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And every visitor: "Oh how gorgeous, you must be so proud of them" while keeping their fingers crossed.

    #6

    Parenting meme about hearing mysterious creaking after bedtime, hoping it's a ghost, not kids getting out of bed.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #7

    Parenting meme showing a humorous text about a special day and a husband's panic reaction.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #8

    Tweet from a mom humorously asking dads of boys to teach hygiene by making a big show of wiping up dribbles parenting meme.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #9

    Parenting meme showing a humorous story about a kid noticing postpartum diaper and shouting in public.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #10

    Parenting meme text about kids doing exactly what parents say they never would, humor for back-to-school season.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Fortunately, I can testify that my children never did anything half as bad as I did. I keep telling them that now they're adults and apologise for their behaviour!

    #11

    Sign reminding parents at kids' sporting events to stay calm, a parenting meme perfect for the back-to-school season.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #12

    Parenting meme showing a humorous conversation with a 6-year-old about old age and being sent to a nursing home.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #13

    Parenting meme showing a quote about an 11-year-old transitioning into adulthood with funny back-to-school humor.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #14

    Parenting meme showing a funny text about cuddling with a 4-year-old saying you look pretty but fat.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Reminds me of that YouTube video where a woman asks her husband "will you still live me if I'm fat" and their kid chimes in from the background "but Mommy, you already are fat"

    #15

    Hairless cat with a serious expression illustrating funny parenting memes about back-to-school stress and self-reflection.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #16

    Parenting meme showing a funny quote about a 4-year-old talking smack while wearing Crocs on the wrong feet.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #17

    Parenting meme showing funny quote about a child using makeup brushes to clean up after peeing on the floor.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    kitwench avatar
    Kit Black
    Kit Black
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Excellent parenting! Your child knows to clean up their own messes! Praise them and then show them the even *easier* way! (With whever they were supposed to use, lol)

    #18

    Toddler in floral shirt raising hands with eyes closed, expressing joy in a hilarious parenting meme about family dinners.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #19

    Parenting meme showing a humorous story about a kid giving coins to make a parent feel better this back-to-school season.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #20

    Funny parenting meme tweet about motherhood and gift bag recycling, highlighting relatable back-to-school humor for parents.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #21

    Parenting meme text showing a humorous bedtime moment with a 3-year-old acting like a drunk college friend.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #22

    Bear hiding behind a tree in a forest, representing a 3-year-old in hilarious parenting memes this back-to-school season.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #23

    Parenting meme about a daughter mass producing slime and delivering it to classmates, showing hilarious back-to-school humor.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #24

    Parenting meme showing four wild and funny puppet expressions humorously representing kids acting like animals during grocery trips.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #25

    Parenting meme showing a child’s self-portrait drawing used for hilarious back-to-school parenting humor.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #26

    Parenting meme showing a mom startled by her 6-year-old at 4 am before surgery, highlighting funny parenting moments.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #27

    Parenting meme about the struggle of opening toy packaging compared to giving birth via c-section.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    kitwench avatar
    Kit Black
    Kit Black
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Have you ever tried using a scalpel to open those g*****n toys? Do you know how many of them you can buy on amazon for under ten bucks?

    #28

    Parenting meme showing a humorous tweet about a husband's attempt to nap while kids are still awake.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #29

    Parenting meme showing a humorous text conversation about a dog about to puke and a child's funny response.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #30

    Parenting meme about losing vocabulary after having kids, sharing funny toddler language and rewards during potty training.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #31

    Parenting meme about kids using an empty toilet paper roll as a didgeridoo during a work video call.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #32

    Parenting meme about the adrenaline rush of giving a child a sharpie, humorous back-to-school parenting content.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #33

    Monkey with bright orange, messy hair illustrating hilarious parenting meme about DIY hair dye gone wrong back-to-school season.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #34

    Parenting meme text about the challenge of catching kids reading, highlighting relatable back-to-school humor.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I woke up one morning after a Friday night at the pub, and both my children were sitting, leaning against me, and reading, and my wife was sitting in bed reading too. I'd definitely won...

    #35

    Parenting meme about mismatched eyebrows compared to sisters, highlighting hilarious humor for parents this back-to-school season.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #36

    Parenting meme about a toddler leading and causing fear, highlighting funny moments every parent experiences this season.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #37

    Parenting meme showing a frustrated parent helping a baby yelling and moving during a diaper change.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #38

    Parenting meme humor offering three sarcastic tips for depuffing under eyes, highlighting challenges of back-to-school season.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #39

    Parenting meme showing a tired parent and an energetic 4-year-old with playful bedtime distractions.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #40

    Parenting meme showing a relatable tweet about pretending to sleep next to a toddler and back-to-school humor.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #41

    Parenting meme about choking on a cookie while trying to eat it before kids enter the room back-to-school humor.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #42

    Child's funny drawing with messy hair and text joke, showcasing hilarious parenting memes for back-to-school season.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #43

    Parenting meme showing a surprised man reacting to a child demanding five cents instead of a dollar tip.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #44

    Toddler with a funny uneven haircut and pacifier, illustrating hilarious parenting memes for back-to-school season.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #45

    Parenting meme about stress when a spouse gets overly motivated to finish chores on the weekend.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #46

    Parenting meme about the long wait after putting a kid to bed, highlighting relatable moments in hilarious parenting humor.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #47

    Parenting meme showing a humorous text exchange between a parent and 5-year-old about emergency phone numbers.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #48

    Parenting meme text exchange about doing everything and getting stabbed, highlighting hilarious parenting moments.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #49

    Tweet from TheDirtyCarMama sharing a hilarious parenting meme about working from home with toddlers and brief moments of freedom.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #50

    Tired parent in Santa hat reacting to kids questioning shared wrapping paper in a relatable parenting meme.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #51

    Parenting meme showing a humorous bedtime conversation between a mom and her 6-year-old child about love.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #52

    Crying child in a red shirt with a humorous parenting meme about eating a stick of butter back-to-school season.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #53

    Parenting meme showing contrast between telling kids not to name-call and telling husband a harsh name for a kid who scratched theirs.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #54

    Tweet about a parent's reflection on how their kids will remember them, related to hilarious parenting memes.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #55

    Tweet from a boy mom humorously addressing unsolicited pictures, sharing a relatable hilarious parenting meme for back-to-school season.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #56

    Man looking concerned at laptop, illustrating relatable moment in hilarious parenting memes back-to-school season.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #57

    Parenting meme tweet about a 5-year-old asking for a snack then a kitten, showcasing hilarious parenting moments.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #58

    Parenting meme joking about making credit card payments then celebrating with expensive purchases during back-to-school season.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #59

    Parent wearing kids' toys as hair accessories, expressing parenting humor in a hilarious back-to-school meme.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #60

    Parenting meme about a mom using a Bluetooth speaker to sing with kids until asked to stop by a 6-year-old.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #61

    Man giving a skeptical look in a parenting meme about back pain, reflecting hilarious parenting moments this season.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #62

    Parenting meme showing humorous text about a toddler busting into the bathroom despite parents' attempts to stop them.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #63

    Parenting meme showing optimistic intentions to make slime with kids vs chaotic reality 30 seconds in.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #64

    Funny parenting meme text about misconceptions of age and anxiety, reflecting relatable humor for parents this back-to-school season.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #65

    Vintage family portrait with humorous parenting meme about being listed as 'Maybe: Daniel' in wife's phone, highlighting parenting humor.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #66

    Parenting meme showing toddler saying I need to go pee with translation as I am currently going pee humor.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #67

    Dog and cat with awkward expressions illustrating accidental eye contact between parents at school pick up in parenting memes.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #68

    Parenting meme showing a humorous text exchange between mom and 4-year-old with funny donkey comparison.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #69

    Funny parenting meme showing a classical painting with baby appearing older, expressing confused parent humor back-to-school season.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #70

    Parenting meme featuring a humorous conversation between a 2-year-old and parent about quacking versus scratching a back.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #71

    Parenting meme about a 6-year-old using the word chillax instead of relax, showing funny back-to-school humor.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #72

    Parenting meme showing a humorous tweet about a 6-year-old critiquing work-from-home conference calls.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #73

    Parenting meme about spending money on kids' dinner and dealing with public bathroom challenges during back-to-school season.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #74

    Parenting meme humor showing a text mix-up about dinner causing a funny relationship misunderstanding.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #75

    Parenting meme showing a humorous conversation between a parent and 5-year-old about Cinderella's story.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #76

    Parenting meme showing a mom quoting 80s songs with text about kids and hilarious parenting moments.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #77

    Tweet from @justlikeatvmom humorously about feeling old, a relatable parenting meme for the back-to-school season.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #78

    Parenting meme showing a humorous tweet about kids' funny eating habits during dinner in back-to-school season.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #79

    Parenting meme text emphasizing listening to children who have important things to say in quiet or inconvenient ways.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #80

    Parenting meme showing a funny tweet about a child's misheard name of Superman's villain, humorous parenting content.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #81

    Parenting meme about meal prepping fails and running out of salt, capturing relatable back-to-school season humor for parents.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #82

    Parenting meme showing a humorous tweet about loving husband but struggling with his snoring at night.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #83

    Tweet from a parent humorously describing kids laughing and playing as typical parenting moments back-to-school season.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #84

    Parenting meme about marriage and food from funny parents perfect for the back-to-school season humor.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #85

    Parenting meme showing a toddler shaming mom for wearing yoga pants instead of night clothes outside the house.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #86

    Woman holding a bowl of potatoes with a smile while a man chops carrots, a funny parenting meme about hormones and husband behavior.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #87

    Parenting meme showing a funny quote from a 4-year-old sneaking a chocolate chip while on the toilet this back-to-school season.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #88

    Parenting meme text about a child asking why a prize box was not part of a gynecologist appointment, humorous back-to-school theme.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #89

    Parenting meme showing humorous text conversation between parent and 6-year-old son about jealousy and going pee.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #90

    Parenting meme about the realities of motherhood with a woman smiling and text about kids and bathroom privacy.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #91

    Funny parenting meme about a toddler saying uh-oh after intentionally throwing a rock at a glass window.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #92

    Parenting meme about the struggles of putting on a duvet cover with humorous step-by-step instructions.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #93

    Parenting meme featuring a humorous caption about Gen-Z middle hair part advice with a Shrek character face.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #94

    Parenting meme about scrunchies being popular again but still feeling self-conscious, humorous back-to-school parenting content.

    justlikeatvmom Report

    #95

    Parenting meme text about the honest struggles moms face, highlighting relatable back-to-school season humor.

    justlikeatvmom Report

