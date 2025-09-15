95 Hilarious Parenting Memes Every Parent Needs This Back-To-School Season
Happy back-to-school season, our dear panda parents!
Have you already gotten into the swing of things, or does every morning still feel like a battlefield full of groginess and tantrums? If it’s the latter, you might need a break from family life—just a brief one, like scrolling through hilariously relatable memes that understand you on a level no one else can.
Luckily, the Instagram account ‘Just Like A TV Mom,’ run by a TV writer, Devon Kelly, is bringing parents a well-deserved pause from raising kids with its top-notch parenting memes. To find them, all you have to do is scroll down and enjoy!
And every visitor: "Oh how gorgeous, you must be so proud of them" while keeping their fingers crossed.
Fortunately, I can testify that my children never did anything half as bad as I did. I keep telling them that now they're adults and apologise for their behaviour!
Reminds me of that YouTube video where a woman asks her husband "will you still live me if I'm fat" and their kid chimes in from the background "but Mommy, you already are fat"
I woke up one morning after a Friday night at the pub, and both my children were sitting, leaning against me, and reading, and my wife was sitting in bed reading too. I'd definitely won...
Hormones only ruin someone else's day with deliberate help.