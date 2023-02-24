Mom Sparks A Debate After Putting Her Kids In A Box With Crayons So She Could Do Chores In Peace

There’s no single set way to raise your kids ‘right.’ However, parenting is an incredibly sensitive subject, and pretty much everyone you meet feels like they know what’s best not just for their own children, but everyone else’s munchkins, too.

Recently, mom and TikTok content creator Gabrielle Lynn Dunn, @mrs.gabidunn, went viral on social media and in the news after sharing a parenting ‘hack’ she got from TikToker Abby Franco, @abbyfranco6. The hack involves putting your kids inside a cardboard box for them to draw and keep them busy, giving the parents some time to rest or do chores. This sparked a huge debate on the internet with many people totally for and absolutely against the idea. Scroll down to see what people thought.

Odds are that you might have some strong opinions one way or the other, dear Pandas. Remember to keep the discussion civil.

A new parenting ‘hack’ has been sweeping the internet recently. However, it’s split the internet down the middle

One mom, inspired by a video of the hack, filmed herself trying it out herself

She grabbed a cardboard box, put her kids inside, and gave them some art supplies

She then used the time to catch up on some chores

The ‘hack’ immediately went viral online and started a fiery debate on whether or not it was something parents ought to do

TikToker @mrs.gabidunn’s video had over 11.2 million views at the time of writing. She filmed her video after being inspired by another mom, TikToker @abbyfranco6, whose video has 3.7 million views.

Both moms showed how plopping their kids in a cardboard box and giving them some art supplies can keep them busy for around half an hour. This then gives a bit of free time to do what they want: whether it’s catching up on a few quick chores around the house or having some quiet alone time to rest.

The idea itself (giving your kids something fun to do so they can stay busy while unleashing their inner Picassos) isn’t what’s up for debate. Pretty much everyone agrees that kids can sometimes be a handful and that moms and dads need time to rest, recharge, and get some work done.

There were some decent arguments on both sides of the fence

What split the internet right down the middle is the way this is done: putting your children in a literal cardboard box. Some internet users thought that this was a fabulous and smart idea to give the parents some breathing room. Others, however, believe this was a tad lazy and undignified.

On one side of the fence, you have parents who see the cardboard box as just a different version of a playpen, and that it’s just a spin on an old idea. (Expanding a bit on this, aren’t all playpens/rooms/apartments/houses just different-sized versions of boxes? In that sense, there’s nothing revolutionary going on here.)

On the other side of the fence, you have people who are iffy on the whole ‘put your kids in a box so they don’t disturb you’ approach. There’s the whole question of human dignity to consider when you go outside, grab a box you’d thrown out, and then bring it back into your home for your kids to play in.

Then you have to consider how often you’d use the box ‘hack’ for some alone time and if this wouldn’t create some emotional distance between the parent and child. Lastly, some internet users wondered whether the kids weren’t being taught to draw on walls, a habit that might come to haunt the parents in the future.

Bored Panda anonymously asked half a dozen people in our social circles what they thought about the box ‘hack,’ and the opinions were split, just like on TikTok and the rest of the internet. On the one hand, you had parents who pointed out that “kids don’t care” if they’re in a box or a playpen and that practicality is what’s important, not aesthetics. Some people we spoke to even praised the moms for having such an eco-friendly and sustainable approach. Others, however, were concerned that something might happen to the kids while they were in the box unsupervised, or were concerned with the lessons about human dignity that these hacks are teaching others. In short: there’s no clear-cut answer!

Parents are human beings and they get tired, too. They need some alone time

What lies at the core of it all is that moms and dads really need some space for themselves: they can’t be in 100% Parent Mode, 24/7. The exhaustion is real. They might need a bit of space to take a nap, a snack, or even something as basic as a shower, too. And let’s not forget about things like doing housework, working your side-hustles, spending time on your beloved hobbies, and even taking in the latest episode of that new show that you love (you know the one, everyone’s talking about it).

In short, we all need breaks to feel like an individual again: taking care of your kids is a wonderful calling—but you need to feel like you’re not _just_ a parent at some points. When you reenergize, unwind, and get through your to-do list again, you’re then much better prepared to take care of your kids and entertain them. The box (or the TV, or books, or anything else, really) is just a temporary distraction. Unfortunately, not everyone has a partner, family, or friends who can babysit the kids at a moment’s notice to give the mom some breathing room.

What do you think of the cardboard box ‘hack,’ dear Pandas? Are you all for it? Or do you think there are better ways to keep your kids busy? Share your thoughts in the comments! Just remember to be kind—remember that these moms are human beings just like you and us.

