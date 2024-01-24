Expecting Parent Snaps At His Mom When She Goes Too Far Trying To Get Her Name Suggestion Picked

ADVERTISEMENT

There can be many reasons for new grandparents to prefer a certain name for their first grandkid; however, they probably shouldn’t cross the line between polite suggestion and simply imposing the name.

At least this is something this Redditor’s mom tried to do, going as far as posting baby accessories with the incorrect baby name online and making the man snap.

More info: Reddit

A mom of an expecting parent wouldn’t stop her attempts to impose her choice of baby name until the man finally snapped

Share icon

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

After the pregnancy was announced, the woman’s mother-in-law suggested either Rodger or Elizabeth for her baby

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credit: u/FatherlyBoo933

Share icon

Image credits: Kelly Sikkema (not the actual photo)

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credit: u/FatherlyBoo933

Despite the couple not looking for name suggestions, the mom wouldn’t drop it

Share icon

Image credits: Trump White House Archived (not the actual photo)

The man’s mom went as far as ordering things with the name Rodger on them, eventually sending them to the couple

A man brought it to the Reddit AITA community online after his mom kept sending gifts and even posted pictures with the wrong baby name, and asked if he was wrong to snap at this point.

The man explained that right after he and his wife told the his parents that they were expecting a child, his mother suggested that the baby should be called either Rodger if it’s a boy or Elizabeth if it’s a girl.

Despite some back and forth with the man’s wife, who told her mother-in-law a few times that they were not looking for name suggestions and that these names weren’t in the running, the woman went as far as ordering blankets and clothes with the name Rodger embroidered on them after she was told the couple was expecting a boy.

Eventually, after the man tried to explain they were not obligated to use the suggested name, his mom sent a whole package of baby accessories with said name on it to the couple and posted them on social media. This made many people assume the couple had chosen the name Rodger.

ADVERTISEMENT

At this point, the man snapped and told his mom that she had no right to name their baby and that her opinion was not wanted or important to the couple.

The woman also posted the things with the wrong baby name online, making many people assume the couple had chosen it

Share icon

Image credits: Kado Hearts (not the actual photo)

The man finally snapped, telling his mom she has no right to pick their baby name and her opinion was not wanted at this point

Grandparents’ relationship with their kids was discussed by Verywell Family, who noted that after years of being a parent, it sometimes takes time for new grandparents to adjust to their new role.

They emphasized that while boundaries are important in any relationship, when it comes to parent-grandparent relationships, boundaries provide a structure that keeps children from being confused or caught in the middle.

They also brought up honoring the parents’ wishes by sharing one’s thoughts diplomatically, even if parents decide to go with a different decision, and refraining from usurping the parents’ authority.

Coming back to the original story, the man’s post gathered 8.3k upvotes on Reddit and people judged not the man but his mom was a jerk in this situation, in addition to suggesting to be very clear with the man’s mom about parenting boundaries going forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

Redditors shared their takes on the situation