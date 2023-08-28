Guy Quit Job To Travel The World While Assuring His Mom He’s Fine (52 New Pics)
Kids chasing dreams and moms chasing worries – it's a tale as old as time. While one is seeking horizons, the other is praying for their safe return, and that's just the way it is.
As we go on an adventure, it's important to remember the ones who care the most – our moms. Jonathan Kubben Quiñonez, a true explorer at heart, understood this. He boldly quit his job to chase his dreams and travel the world. Along the way, he captured hearts not just with his stunning travel photos, but with a simple sign that became his signature – "Mom, I'm fine."
More info: Instagram | TikTok | jonathankubben.com | youtube.com
This post may include affiliate links.
As Jonathan traveled to different places, his group of fans grew steadily. He now has more than 586,000 followers on Instagram. Take a look at some of his latest adventures, and try not to catch the travel bug.
This is not the first post featuring 'Mom, I'm Fine' photographs. You can check out the previous articles here and here.
“Whatever your age is, and if you have a passion for adventure and a Latin mother, you'll have to find a way to let her know you're okay. This is my way,” Jonathan explained.
The traveler takes pictures of himself in beautiful and unique spots. It didn't take too long for his photos to go viral. In 2016, he officially trademarked his idea and later launched a line of clothing. The earnings are used to fund a humanitarian initiative in Mexico – the creation of a school constructed entirely from repurposed plastics!
Jonathan has been on many exciting trips, but he also aims to go farther than just Earth. He wants to work with the European Space Agency to try and send a message saying "Mom, I'm fine" into space.
What are your thoughts on these photographs? Have they ignited your inner wanderer? Share your thoughts in the comments and remember to upvote the pictures you love!