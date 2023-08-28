Kids chasing dreams and moms chasing worries – it's a tale as old as time. While one is seeking horizons, the other is praying for their safe return, and that's just the way it is.

As we go on an adventure, it's important to remember the ones who care the most – our moms. Jonathan Kubben Quiñonez, a true explorer at heart, understood this. He boldly quit his job to chase his dreams and travel the world. Along the way, he captured hearts not just with his stunning travel photos, but with a simple sign that became his signature – "Mom, I'm fine."

