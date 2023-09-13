 Woman Pays Two Kids From The ‘Worst’ Area Of Detroit To School Her 3rd Grader’s Bully | Bored Panda
Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Pays Two Kids From The ‘Worst’ Area Of Detroit To School Her 3rd Grader’s Bully
24points
Parenting

Woman Pays Two Kids From The ‘Worst’ Area Of Detroit To School Her 3rd Grader’s Bully

Darja Zinina and
Monika Pašukonytė

Being called “stupid” and a “loser,” having someone push you into a locker or trip you in the hallway, and getting your lunch money stolen – chances are, most of you know exactly what it’s like to be bullied by nasty little punks!

This netizen’s mom, though, wasn’t having it, so to school her kid’s bully, she decided to pay two boys the same age as him to, well, beat him up. 

More info: Reddit

Third grader gets sucker punched by an older kid after he found out her mom called CPS

Image credits: RDNE Stock project (not the actual photo)

The woman learns about the unfortunate events and comes up with a plan

Image credits: Ron Lach (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Alexander Grey (not the actual photo)

Image source: u/Such_Caterpillar_396

My mom hired two kids to beat up my childhood bully” – this internet user took to one of Reddit’s most vengeful communities to tell its members a tale of how her mother dealt with her childhood bully back in the ’80s. The post managed to garner over 15K upvotes as well as 878 comments discussing the situation.

Now, did you know that according to PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center, which provides innovative resources for students, parents, educators, and others and recognizes bullying as a serious community issue, “one out of every five (20.2%) students report being bullied”?

Being a kid is an incredible stage of life that many folks look back on with fondness; however, despite all the blissful memories, for the bulk of us, it also came with a fair share of challenges.

Most children get teased by their siblings and/or friends at some point, and it’s not usually harmful when it’s done mutually and gets a laugh out of both kids. But when it turns into something awful, where a child fears doing basic day-to-day activities like going to school – it’s time to raise the alarm!

Power imbalances; the influence of peers; toxic family dynamics; insecurity and competition; a lack of empathy, and perhaps education – there are a million and one reasons why kids choose to bully other kids, and it’s your responsibility as a parent to guide them through the tough time and minimize its effect on their well-being.

For instance, Understood, a nonprofit organization that provides resources and support so people who learn and think differently can thrive, urges parents to follow these steps:

  • Care for your child;
  • Use open-ended questions to encourage them to share and document the facts;
  • Review the school’s anti-bullying policy and any state laws;
  • Report it;
  • Monitor the school’s response;
  • If nothing gets done, take it up the chain of command;
  • Finally, contact a lawyer if needed.

In the words of Dr. Haim Ginott, “Children are like wet cement. Whatever falls on them makes an impression,” so always support and advocate for your little one!

She goes to the “worst” area of Detroit and pays some boys $20 each to set the bully straight

Image credits: Mikhail Nilov (not the actual photo)

Today’s story, though, takes place in the ’80s – a very different time with its own rules and regulations!

The OP was a third grader, just like her bully – however, he failed two grades, so he was a tad older. The two also lived in the same neighborhood, and back then, AC wasn’t as popular, meaning that most folks would just leave their doors open.

One day, when she was walking to her friend’s condo, she heard some screaming and pounding, and when she turned to look – she saw the bully’s sister literally flying across the room.

Naturally, she went back home and reported everything to her mom, which prompted the woman to call CPS and have all five kids taken away. But again, it was the ’80s, so the kids returned home relatively quickly after the parents promised not to do it again.

Anywho, the bully found out who called CPS, and shortly after, sucker punched the Redditor at the bus stop.

When her mother learned about this, she headed to the “worst” area of Detroit and paid two kids the same age as him to go and beat him up.

Crazy, but at least it worked, eh?

Fellow online community members shared their thoughts and opinions

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Darja Zinina
Darja Zinina
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Darja is a Content Creator at Bored Panda. She studied at the University of Westminster, where she got her Bachelor's degree in Contemporary Media Practice. She loves photography, foreign music and re-watching Forrest Gump.

Read more »
Monika Pašukonytė
Monika Pašukonytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Hey! I'm a photo editor. In my free time, I love going to art galleries, exhibitions, concerts or just hanging out in nature with my friends. My dream is to get an RV and travel around the world with my dog.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Parenting
Homepage
Trending
Parenting
Homepage
Next in Parenting
Popular on Bored Panda
Start the discussion
POST
Ima Manimal
Ima Manimal
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ah, the ‘80s. That mom would be in jail if that happened today.

2
2points
reply
nm
nm
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

IF, I repeat, IF there were any witnesses to testify.

0
0points
reply
Load More Replies...
InfiniteZeek
InfiniteZeek
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am not a grammar nazi in any way, but holy s**t that was hard to read!

0
0points
reply
POST
Ima Manimal
Ima Manimal
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ah, the ‘80s. That mom would be in jail if that happened today.

2
2points
reply
nm
nm
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

IF, I repeat, IF there were any witnesses to testify.

0
0points
reply
Load More Replies...
InfiniteZeek
InfiniteZeek
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am not a grammar nazi in any way, but holy s**t that was hard to read!

0
0points
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda