Wedding Drama Ensues After Groom Fails Fiancée’s Loyalty Test, His Parent Refuses To Fund Them

I think that when you find the one and decide to spend the rest of your life with that person, trust is something you naturally expect from the relationship. However, if you have even a little bit of doubt, you would hesitate before you decide to get married, right?

The original poster’s (OP) future daughter-in-law had some doubts about their son, so she did a “loyalty test” to find out the truth about her fiancé. What followed shocked the poster so much that they started to contemplate the future of the bridal couple! Read on to unravel the wedding conflict.

More info: Reddit

It’s mindboggling how some couples decide to spend their lives together even when their relationship lacks trust

Image credits: Nikolina / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The poster’s 23-year-old son got engaged recently, but he admitted that he had been flirting with a girl on Tinder

Image credits: MurkyCarry1925

Image credits: Good Faces Agency / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

However, this girl turned out to be his fiancée, who was catfishing him to check his loyalty, and he failed miserably

Image credits: MurkyCarry1925

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster condemned their son’s behavior, but felt that the fiancée’s actions were manipulative

Image credits: MurkyCarry1925

After this fiasco, the poster decided to pull out from funding the wedding, but they’re facing backlash from their family

Today, we dive into a wedding drama that completely shocked the parent of the groom. It all started when OP’s son confessed that he had been talking with a girl on Tinder despite the fact that he got engaged just a few months back. However, the twist in the tale is that this Tinder girl is none other than his fiancée with a fake name.

It turns out that she wanted to do a “loyalty test,” and, of course, he failed miserably because he flirted with the girl. The thing is, the poster agrees that their son messed up, but they are more annoyed by the fiancée as they feel her actions were manipulative. They even felt that if she had to run such a sting operation just to check his loyalty, it would be better if they didn’t get married at all.

In fact, the poster is so baffled by the whole fiasco that they decided to pull out from funding the wedding, as they don’t want to support something that is based on lies. However, they faced a lot of backlash from their family for making this decision, as relatives felt they were overreacting and punishing the bridal couple.

Probably confused by the whole ordeal, they vented online and sought advice from netizens. While many could understand why they pulled out from paying, Redditors felt that they were being too harsh on the fiancée. Folks also highlighted that it was their son’s fault in the first place for going on a dating site even after being engaged, and wondered what kind of person he is.

Image credits: Kindel Media / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Statistics reveal that men cheat way more than women, as 23% of men and 19% of women who are not married have cheated. When you look at the data, is it really a surprise that the woman wanted to do a “loyalty test”? Moreover, folks also highlighted that the son might have done something similar in the past, which caused his fiancée to be suspicious of him.

Research suggests that someone is three times more likely to cheat if they have cheated in the past, but we can’t really say whether it was the past that triggered the fiancée to do the test. Just like OP, people wondered whether the couple would be able to survive this betrayal of trust. According to Psychology Today, such a relationship can survive, but not without challenges, and changes from the culprit.

It has been observed that regardless of the type of relationship, a sense of betrayal can profoundly affect a person’s mental and emotional well-being. It seems like continuing will be a difficult road for the couple, especially the woman. Considering that the average American wedding can cost $36,000, it’s no surprise that the poster didn’t want to pay so much for something that might not even work out.

Looking at Redditors’ comments, OP replied that they understood their actions to condemn the fiancée were wrong and accepted that it’s their son’s fault for causing all the mess in the first place. They also added that they were going to have a conversation with the couple and try to sort it out. If you were in their shoes, what would you do? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Netizens felt the poster was right to withdraw the funding, but pointed out that they shouldn’t blame the fiancée, as it was their son’s fault

