Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Wedding Drama Ensues After Groom Fails Fiancée’s Loyalty Test, His Parent Refuses To Fund Them
Worried woman sitting on a chair, reflecting on wedding drama after groom fails fiancu00e9e loyalty test and parental funding refusal.
Family, Relationships

Wedding Drama Ensues After Groom Fails Fiancée’s Loyalty Test, His Parent Refuses To Fund Them

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

I think that when you find the one and decide to spend the rest of your life with that person, trust is something you naturally expect from the relationship. However, if you have even a little bit of doubt, you would hesitate before you decide to get married, right?

The original poster’s (OP) future daughter-in-law had some doubts about their son, so she did a “loyalty test” to find out the truth about her fiancé. What followed shocked the poster so much that they started to contemplate the future of the bridal couple! Read on to unravel the wedding conflict.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    It’s mindboggling how some couples decide to spend their lives together even when their relationship lacks trust

    Image credits: Nikolina / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The poster’s 23-year-old son got engaged recently, but he admitted that he had been flirting with a girl on Tinder

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: MurkyCarry1925

    Image credits: Good Faces Agency / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    However, this girl turned out to be his fiancée, who was catfishing him to check his loyalty, and he failed miserably

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: MurkyCarry1925

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster condemned their son’s behavior, but felt that the fiancée’s actions were manipulative

    Image credits: MurkyCarry1925

    ADVERTISEMENT

    After this fiasco, the poster decided to pull out from funding the wedding, but they’re facing backlash from their family

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Today, we dive into a wedding drama that completely shocked the parent of the groom. It all started when OP’s son confessed that he had been talking with a girl on Tinder despite the fact that he got engaged just a few months back. However, the twist in the tale is that this Tinder girl is none other than his fiancée with a fake name.

    It turns out that she wanted to do a “loyalty test,” and, of course, he failed miserably because he flirted with the girl. The thing is, the poster agrees that their son messed up, but they are more annoyed by the fiancée as they feel her actions were manipulative. They even felt that if she had to run such a sting operation just to check his loyalty, it would be better if they didn’t get married at all.

    In fact, the poster is so baffled by the whole fiasco that they decided to pull out from funding the wedding, as they don’t want to support something that is based on lies. However, they faced a lot of backlash from their family for making this decision, as relatives felt they were overreacting and punishing the bridal couple.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Probably confused by the whole ordeal, they vented online and sought advice from netizens. While many could understand why they pulled out from paying, Redditors felt that they were being too harsh on the fiancée. Folks also highlighted that it was their son’s fault in the first place for going on a dating site even after being engaged, and wondered what kind of person he is.

    Image credits: Kindel Media / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Statistics reveal that men cheat way more than women, as 23% of men and 19% of women who are not married have cheated. When you look at the data, is it really a surprise that the woman wanted to do a “loyalty test”? Moreover, folks also highlighted that the son might have done something similar in the past, which caused his fiancée to be suspicious of him.

    Research suggests that someone is three times more likely to cheat if they have cheated in the past, but we can’t really say whether it was the past that triggered the fiancée to do the test. Just like OP, people wondered whether the couple would be able to survive this betrayal of trust. According to Psychology Today, such a relationship can survive, but not without challenges, and changes from the culprit.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    It has been observed that regardless of the type of relationship, a sense of betrayal can profoundly affect a person’s mental and emotional well-being. It seems like continuing will be a difficult road for the couple, especially the woman. Considering that the average American wedding can cost $36,000, it’s no surprise that the poster didn’t want to pay so much for something that might not even work out.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Looking at Redditors’ comments, OP replied that they understood their actions to condemn the fiancée were wrong and accepted that it’s their son’s fault for causing all the mess in the first place. They also added that they were going to have a conversation with the couple and try to sort it out. If you were in their shoes, what would you do? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

    Netizens felt the poster was right to withdraw the funding, but pointed out that they shouldn’t blame the fiancée, as it was their son’s fault

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    23

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    23

    Open list comments

    3

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Read less »
    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    suuspuusje avatar
    Susie Elle
    Susie Elle
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Son was on Tinder before the fiancee caught on and lured him into her trap, methinks. It's quite telling the mom blames the girl more than her son.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Does she? Not sure about blame, but the very fact of having or just keeping active, a 'dating' app like that is enough of a red flag in itself.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    User avatar
    POST
    suuspuusje avatar
    Susie Elle
    Susie Elle
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Son was on Tinder before the fiancee caught on and lured him into her trap, methinks. It's quite telling the mom blames the girl more than her son.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Does she? Not sure about blame, but the very fact of having or just keeping active, a 'dating' app like that is enough of a red flag in itself.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda