Guy’s Weird Behavior Makes Fiancée Think It’s Because She’s Black, Later Realizes His Ulterior Motive

What people fail to realize, even in the 21st century, is that our outer appearance, our skin color, or even our financial status—none of it matters. The thing that really holds account is what kind of person we are and the way we treat others.

The original poster’s (OP) fiancé also fails to realize this, as she thinks he distances himself from her in public after they move to a new place for his job, just because she’s Black. She suspects he doesn’t want people from his work knowing about her, but later realizes that there’s more to the story!

Racism is a social evil that unfortunately still prevails in our society, affecting the victims enormously

Image credits: katemangostar / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster’s fiancé got a new, well-paying job, so she moved with him far away, along with her son

Image credits: Throwrainapikel

Image credits: stockking / Freepik (not the actual photo)

This new place is surprisingly racist, as she experienced people staring at her because she’s Black, and even noticed her caucasian fiancé’s strange behavior

Image credits: Throwrainapikel

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

She felt he was distancing himself from her in public because he didn’t want people from work to know about her, but later realized something else

Image credits: Throwrainapikel

Image credits: halayalex / Freepik (not the actual image)

She updated that his behavior has turned weirder as he starts unnecessary arguments and doesn’t want her visiting his work, along with other odd things

Image credits: Throwrainapikel

Now she has a strong suspicion that he’s cheating on her and doesn’t want the affair partner to find out that she’s Black

Today, we dive into a quite sensitive story as Reddit user Throwrainapikel narrates her troubles. She helped her fiancé a lot when he was trying to get a new, well-paying job, and even moved far away for it with him, taking her son along. That’s when the trouble began, as she’s Black and her husband is a caucasian, and she realized pretty quickly that the town is racist.

Stats show that 64% of people say racism against Black people is widespread in the US. Unfortunately, our poster is one of the victims as she faced it when people went out of their way just to stare at her in this new place. However, what shocked her more was her fiancé’s behavior, which took a turn for the weird.

She realized how he separates when they are together, and the tricky guy brings up the excuse of using the “washroom” when she inquires about it. Research suggests that experiencing racial discrimination and injustice can take a heavy emotional toll and trigger chronic stress, anxiety, depression, and racial trauma.

Considering that she’s facing it from her own fiancé as well as other people might be quite heartbreaking for the poster. She felt that he didn’t want people from his work to know that his fiancée is Black, which is why he was doing this, and vented online. A lot of people expressed sympathy to OP, but many were concerned for her son.

Image credits: drobotdean / Freepik (not the actual photo)

It has already been observed that moving is a big change, and it can adversely affect a child’s mental health. While the change might be tough for OP’s son, folks highlighted that just like her, even he might’ve faced racism in the new place. Psychologist Erica Lee says, “Experiences of racial discrimination can make children feel less connected and less worthwhile.”

Well, netizens are right to worry about the kid, and they also didn’t shy away from calling out OP’s fiancé. They felt that the poster and her son had sacrificed a lot for him, and they deserved way better treatment than what he bestowed upon them. Some even pointed out that the whole relationship seemed one-sided, with the poster giving more, and honestly, we agree, too.

However, OP gave a pretty shocking update soon as she started noticing a lot more strange things on his behalf. He started unnecessary arguments, rescheduled his gym time, and in general started acting hot and cold. She also noticed how he wakes up earlier on weekends and never feels hungry on weekdays but eats a lot on weekends, and he also argued with her before storming off to the gym.

This sudden change has now led her to believe that he is probably cheating on her with someone and doesn’t want his affair partner to find out that she’s Black. Since OP didn’t give an update after this, we can’t really say for sure whether this is true, but what we can conclude is that his behavior is awful.

The poster sounds like a very supportive partner, and the way he is treating her is terrible. OP is also worried about her son, so we really hope she is able to move back home, like many people advised online. Don’t you think so too? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Netizens were outraged by his behavior, and some even expressed concern for her son, who might be facing difficulty in the racist new place

