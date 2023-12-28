Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“From $300 To $630 A Week”: Single Mom Faces Homelessness After Landlord Doubles Rent
Work & Money

“From $300 To $630 A Week”: Single Mom Faces Homelessness After Landlord Doubles Rent

The current economic situation in the world is bleak. The global economy is still recovering because of the pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the cost-of-living crisis, according to the IMF. Australia is among other advanced economies that continue to face challenges in the economic sector.

A living and breathing example of the current housing crisis in Perth is this single mother. Jakki Brooking, a registered nurse, went to TikTok to tell her story. Right before Christmas, her landlord doubled the rent for her and her 6-year-old son from $300 to $630. The mom admitted that they might be facing homelessness soon and asked the Internet for suggestions.

Personal financial troubles can only get worse in single-parent households

Image credits: Keira Burton (not the actual image)

This 28-year-old mother fears she and her son won’t have a home anymore after the landlord doubled her house rent

Image credits: jakkibrooking

Basically, I’ve lived in my rental for six years. And the house that I live in now is part of the NRAS scheme. Well, it was when I first started renting it. So they keep rent affordable for low income earners.

The house was recently sold and the new owners didn’t want to go ahead with the same low income scheme.

So they’ve chosen to increase the rent from $300, which is what I’m paying now, to $630 a week. I obviously can’t afford to pay that. 

Image credits: jakkibrooking

I feel so f*****g stupid doing this s**t. I’m a single parent, like, contacting my real estate agent trying to be like… trying to find somewhere else to go.

My lease is up on the first of January. I’ve applying for houses and I’ve been getting rejected for all of them.

There was another rental available that was also part of the NRAS scheme. If you transfer from one NRAS property to another, it doesn’t count as an existing tenant.

Image credits: jakkibrooking

So I’m a new tenant and there’s different income limits. In my last email to the real estate agent, I think I said something along the lines of… I told her, ‘I have been applying for houses. I’ve been getting rejected for all of them. Like, we’re facing homelessness from the end of the lease because I can’t afford to pay the $630.’

And her response to that was that if I don’t vacate the premises by the first of January, then the owners can take me to court.

Image credits: jakkibrooking

I work as a registered nurse at one of the hospitals in Perth. I have a permanent contract. I just don’t know what I’m meant to do at this point.

Like, this is literally so embarrassing. I have somewhere for Levi to go from the end of the lease if we can’t find anywhere between now and then.

Image credits: jakkibrooking

I need to find somewhere for our cat and dog to go, rent a storage unit to put all our stuff in. Anyway, if anyone has any suggestions, let me know. I’ve been sitting here for 20 minutes now so I better go inside.

Image credits: Emil Kalibradov (not the actual image)

The single mom shared her story on TikTok and her video got 392k views

@jakkibrooking The Perth rental crisis is hitting hard – landlords are greedy – real estates are apathetic. #perthrentalcrisis #rentalcrisis #homeless #singleparent #registerednurse #registerednurseperth #rnperth #nurse #perthnurses #perthsinglemum #rentaustralia #rentalcrisisaustralia @A Current Affair @PerthNow ♬ original sound – Jakki Brooking

People in the comments were sympathetic and offered some advice

s_k__1 avatar
S. K.
S. K.
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Whilst it is stressful and I do have empathy for this lady, there are mechanisms in place to protect tenants in Australia. She is able to take the landlord to the State Administrative Tribunal to achieve a resolution. The law is on the side of the tenants and she should be able to find something else (perhaps not quite as nice as her current home) that she can afford. There is no reason that someone in full time professional employment should be at any serious risk of ending up on the streets.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
