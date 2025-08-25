Lady Calls Son Disgusting For Carrying Pads For Daughters, Throws Teary Fit When Called A “Dinosaur”

ADVERTISEMENT

Family trips are meant to bring people together, but sometimes, even a simple trip to the zoo can bring deep-seated beliefs and generational differences to the surface.

At the heart of it all was something many people deal with but few openly talk about: periods. When today’s Original Poster (OP) tried to help his teenage daughter by carrying menstrual pads in his backpack, his mother reacted with shock and disapproval.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

For something so natural, menstruation is still surrounded by layers of silence, discomfort, and stigma, especially when guys are involved

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author’s family took a trip to the zoo and it took an unexpected turn when their niece needed a pad, and her brother, a single dad, provided one from his backpack

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: EnvironmentalOil6086

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image generated by Bored Panda using chatGPT

While most family members thought nothing of it, their mother called it “disgusting” and accused him of being “sick” for carrying menstrual products

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: EnvironmentalOil6086

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Offended by her comments, the brother continued enjoying the zoo, while the author defended him and criticized their mother’s outdated views

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: EnvironmentalOil6086

Later, the younger sister accused her of being cruel, telling her that their mother cried so hard she had to leave the zoo early

What began as a wholesome family day out to the zoo quickly derailed when the OP’s oldest niece asked discreetly for a pad. Neither the OP nor her sister had one, but her brother did. He calmly handed it over, but this upset their mom who didn’t see it that way, and instead of applauding his thoughtfulness, she called it “disgusting”.

The OP’s brother explained that as a single father to two teens, keeping pads in his backpack had just part of his life for whenever a need for it came up. However, his mother doubled down, saying periods should be private and that “daughters shouldn’t be going to their dad” for help. She even went so far as to accuse him of being “sick” for even carrying them.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Upset, the brother walked off to enjoy the zoo on his own, and the OP didn’t hold back either, telling their mom that she was the one being disgusting and acting like an “out-of-touch dinosaur” before going to also join her brother and nieces and nephews.

Later, the OP’s younger sister called to scold her, claiming that all of them were monsters who had ganged up on their mom and made her cry so hard she had to leave the zoo.

Share icon

Image credits: Sora Shimazaki / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Menstruation is frequently seen as shameful, even among women themselves, including mothers, and Evana Periods acknowledges this. They explain that this perception stems from longstanding stigmas that portray periods as dirty, impure, or undesirable. These deeply ingrained attitudes often lead women to internalize feelings of embarrassment about their own bodies.

As a result, some of them pass down discomfort or shame to younger generations. However, Avni Wellness emphasizes that when parents, especially fathers, talk openly about menstruation with their daughters, it helps normalize the process as a natural part of life.

ADVERTISEMENT

By openly supporting their daughters, fathers contribute to reducing stigma, helping young women feel more comfortable and confident during their menstrual cycles. Pinkishe further highlights that fathers who talk openly with their daughters reduce feelings of shame and embarrassment.

They also suggested practical actions like keeping menstrual products available, showing empathy for physical and emotional challenges, and having open communication about it, strengthen the father-daughter bond and encourage daughters as well as the people around them to approach menstruation positively.

Netizens supported the OP’s brother’s actions, praising him as prepared, responsible, and proactive. They insisted that their mother’s reaction was outdated or unfair, emphasizing that being supportive and practical as a parent is commendable.

What’s your take on the generational divide in this story? Was the mother overreacting, or is there a perspective we’re missing? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens insisted that neither the brother nor the author was wrong and rather expressed disappointment with their mother

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT