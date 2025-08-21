Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Stepdad Raises Girl As His Own Since Age 4, At 22 She Calls Him Cruel And Cuts Emotional Ties
Stepdad and young woman having a tense conversation, illustrating emotional conflict and strained family relationship.
Family, Relationships

Stepdad Raises Girl As His Own Since Age 4, At 22 She Calls Him Cruel And Cuts Emotional Ties

Every family has its quirks. Some fight over who forgot to put the bins out, others over who ate the last cookie. But imagine your daughter coming home from uni, casually announcing she doesn’t like your husband, who basically raised her since she was four, and then expecting everything to carry on as normal. Awkward doesn’t even begin to cover it.

That’s exactly what’s happening in one household where today’s Original Poster (OP), whose daughter is fresh out of university and working just part-time at a café, has dropped a bombshell that’s left her entire family reeling.

More info: Mumsnet

    The author’s daughter finished university but avoided full-time work, relying on her and her husband for financial support while working minimal hours

    Young woman with backpack and coffee, reflecting complex feelings towards stepdad who raised her since age 4.

    Image credits: garetsvisual / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Her husband, who raised her since childhood, continued to support her, even funding interview clothes and medical treatment

    Text excerpt from an online post where a stepdad seeks advice after being called cruel by his stepdaughter.

    Background text describing a 22-year-old woman’s university life and part-time job, stepdad raising girl as his own.

    Text excerpt showing a stepdad providing financial support while his stepdaughter struggled during her degree.

    Text excerpt discussing a stepdad raising a girl since age 4, highlighting emotional ties and relationship issues.

    Text excerpt discussing family challenges including a stepdad raising girl from age 4 and emotional estrangement at 22.

    Text explaining stepdad raising girl as his own since age 4 and emotional struggles with cruelty and cutting ties at 22.

    Text excerpt discussing stepdad raising girl and challenges in their emotional relationship over time.

    Image credits: Soupnramen

    Young woman and middle-aged man sitting apart on couch, reflecting strained stepdad and stepdaughter relationship conflict.

    Image credits: Wavebreak Media / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    After moving back home, the daughter revealed she didn’t like her stepfather, claiming his “banter” through the years felt like bullying

    Text excerpt discussing a stepdad raising a girl from age 4 and her emotional distance at age 22.

    Text excerpt about a stepdad raising girl since age 4 and her emotional struggles at 22.

    Text discussing a stepdad raising a girl since age 4 and their complex emotional relationship at age 22.

    Text excerpt highlighting family conflict involving stepdad raising girl and emotional ties being cut at age 22.

    Text excerpt discussing a stepdad raising a girl and her cutting emotional ties at age 22 due to cruelty.

    Text about stepdad raising girl since age 4 and their emotional struggle as she calls him cruel at 22 years old.

    Text excerpt about stepdad paying for private roaccutane treatment showing love despite financial struggles and emotional challenges.

    Text excerpt discussing a stepdad’s negative behavior that led to emotional conflict with his stepdaughter.

    Text excerpt discussing feelings about a stepdad who raised a girl, reflecting on family teasing and emotional conflict.

    Image credits: Soupnramen

    Stepdad talking seriously to upset young woman who crosses arms, showing growing emotional distance and conflict.

    Image generated by Bored Panda using chatGPT

    The stepfather gave multiple heartfelt apologies, but the daughter rejected his attempts, refusing family holidays and pulling away further

    Text discussing a stepdad raising a girl from age 4 and her later feelings of cruelty and emotional distance at 22.

    Text discussing a stepdad’s emotional apology after his stepdaughter, raised since age 4, cuts ties at 22.

    Text excerpt detailing family tensions involving a stepdad raising a girl with emotional challenges and autism.

    Text excerpt about a stepdad raising a girl since age 4, highlighting emotional ties and conflict at age 22.

    Text excerpt discussing stepdad raising girl, emotional struggles, and feelings of a fractured family dynamic.

    Text passage reflecting emotions of a stepdad and daughter’s strained relationship at age 22 after being raised since age 4.

    Text discussing family conflict involving a stepdad raising a girl and emotional struggles in a troubled household.

    Text showing a personal update about a stepdad raising a girl since age 4 and her cutting emotional ties at 22.

    Text excerpt about stepdad confused over accusations from daughter, highlighting strained emotional ties and family challenges.

    Image credits: Soupnramen

    This then left the author torn between her husband and daughter, with the family strained by sadness, tension, and unresolved resentment

    The OP explained that her daughter glided through her degree without ever holding a proper job. After graduation, she signed up for a master’s degree not to study, but to access extra funding, and spent the year working just a few bar shifts. Her husband, who raised her like his own since she was four, works full-time while coping with depression tied to historic trauma.

    Meanwhile, the OP is also managing a disability and caring for a younger son who is autistic. Through it all, she and her husband never pressured their daughter to contribute to rent, and they have always just wanted to show their support for her. Now back at home, the daughter has picked up a 15-hour café job and insists she doesn’t want a “boring office job”.

    And then, out of nowhere, she announced she didn’t like the OP’s husband. She claimed his sense of humor, which involved little jabs about her teenage acne or her singing, wasn’t banter but years of bullying. The stepdad, devastated, gave a heartfelt apology and even immediately spent £200 a month on private treatment for her acne.

    Still, the OP’s daughter won’t accept his gestures as enough. She’s pulled away from family holidays, leaving the OP questioning everything they thought they knew about their home life. The stepdad has even asked whether he should leave the family home to make things easier for his stepdaughter.

    However, the OP feels stuck in the middle, torn between her husband, who has been nothing but supportive, and her daughter, who seems to be rewriting her childhood through a darker lens.

    Young woman looking thoughtful and upset, symbolizing emotional conflict with her stepdad raised since age 4.

    Image credits: olganosova / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    South Florida Intervention notes that many young adults today are experiencing what’s often called Failure to Launch Syndrome, which refers to the delayed independence of young people. They explain that instead of moving into completing education, starting a career, or living on their own, they often remain dependent on their parents.

    A lot of young adults like this tend to show low motivation, reluctance to work, limited life skills, and an avoidance of responsibility, and Foundation Asheville outlines several serious consequences of this. Economically, it often leads to long-term financial dependency on parents. Personally, I think it can stunt growth by limiting the development of life skills and resilience.

    Furthermore, they sometimes struggle to maintain good relationships, including ones with their parents. Professional counselor Rachel Glik highlights common sources of tension between parents and their adult children stemming from shifting values and boundaries, and even differing recollections of the past, like the OP suspects.

    To manage and heal these rifts, she recommends a collaborative approach to resolving conflict, where both sides engage openly. She also emphasizes the importance of setting and respecting healthy boundaries while also practicing active listening and validation of feelings, as this can help repair trust and strengthen the parent-adult child relationship.

    Netizens expressed sympathy for the stepfather while criticizing the daughter’s behavior, describing her as “entitled” and refusing to take responsibility. They suggested she needs to face reality and start acting like an adult, emphasizing that the Op and her husband have already done their best and that boundaries need to be set.

    In an update, the OP stated that she and her husband finally decided to stop giving her money. Do you think the parents made the right decision in finally cutting off financial support? We would love to know your thoughts!

    In an update, she mentioned that she and her husband decided to stop giving her money, and netizens applauded this as they highlighted that the daughter was entitled

    Comment expressing sympathy for stepdad and urging daughter to take more responsibility in family matters.

    Comment text on a white background discussing a stepdad raising a girl since age 4 and emotional conflict at age 22.

    Commenter MamaElephantMama sharing advice on a young woman cutting emotional ties with her stepdad at age 22.

    Commenter Zumpy discussing a stepdad raising a girl since age 4 and their strained emotional relationship at 22.

    Comment text expressing frustration about a stepdad working hard to support a daughter accused of cruelty and cutting ties.

    Comment text discussing stepdad raising girl, addressing emotional ties and parenting efforts in family conflict.

    Commenter discusses a stepdad raising a girl as his own, highlighting emotional conflicts and feelings of cruelty.

    Mental health
    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    What do you think ?
    luke-branwen avatar
    Luke Branwen
    Luke Branwen
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago (edited)

    I'm gonna say ESH in this case. I don't wanna say the daughter is some innocent perfect angel, which is NOT the case, but when someone starts with some kind of art, you never, NEVER say their first attempts are "awful", not even as a joke. I write and I'm currently in the stage where publishers seriously consider my work, but my first attempts, of course, were very much not good. But if someone went out of the way to point it out and make fun of it, I'd probably quit writing and never forget what the person said. Maybe the girl would be a singer instead of a deadbeat if the husband decided not to be a fun guy.

    paulc_1 avatar
    Paul C
    Paul C
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago

    In this modern world "their truth" is more important than "the truth". I've know other parents whose children in their 20s have moderately to completely re-written their childhood, usually to show them as a victim of something or special for some reason. Some of which I absolutely know is not true, but they swear it is. For example, one swears their step-father is their biological father (they stress the difference, not me - father is father - the man who raised someone), yet I know they didn't meet their stepfather until age 5 and I know neither parent has ever claimed otherwise. It sounds as if a measure of that is going on here - though the comment on acne was incredibly insensitive to any teenage person with it.

    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago

    As a rule, someone who raised you says " I love you like you were my own" just reveals the parent doesn't consider you thier actual child. You'd never say that to someone you consider actual family, you just say "I love you". Anyone who qualifies and I love you with as if, or even though, or despite, or anyway, doesn't mean the first part of the sentence.

