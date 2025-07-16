“I Wish That There Was A Return Program”: Mom Sparks Backlash With Brutally Honest Confession

ADVERTISEMENT

Being a parent is rewarding, but it comes with its own share of struggles. When your child is growing up, you face sleepless nights, tantrums, and endless worries. As they get older, you tackle the rebellious years, teen phases, and all the hormonal storms that come with them. Sometimes, it can all feel completely overwhelming.

For instance, one mom shared how spending time with one of her children feels magical, while time with the other feels like an endless battle. From sticker charts to daily meltdowns, the constant struggle has strained her marriage and even taken a toll on her health. Keep reading to find out how her raw confession has divided the internet and what other parents think about it.

Taking care of kids can be incredibly challenging, especially when they misbehave a lot

Image credits: ckstockphoto / Envato (not the actual photo)

A mother recently opened up about how she’s started to deeply resent her difficult daughter

Image credits: DC_Studio / Envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: anon

She shared more details about her child’s behavior and why it’s become so overwhelming

Sleep deprivation can make it harder for parents to stay positive and patient while parenting

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

You’ve probably seen those picture-perfect family photos online: parents laughing with their kids at the park, siblings giggling over ice cream cones, and everyone looking carefree. While it’s heartwarming to share these happy moments, it’s important to remember that behind every sweet photo are the untold messy, tiring, and overwhelming moments that are also part of raising kids. Parenting isn’t just sunshine and smiles—it’s sleepless nights, endless questions, and tough days that rarely make it to social media.

Becoming a parent can be one of life’s most rewarding experiences, but it’s also one of the hardest jobs out there. When a child is born, parents are suddenly juggling feedings, sleepless nights, doctor visits, and a million worries they never imagined before. Many new parents are hit with intense sleep deprivation that can feel impossible to manage, yet they keep going because that tiny human depends on them for everything.

Sleep deprivation alone can take a massive toll on parents’ health and well-being. It drains energy, affects memory, lowers immunity, and impacts emotional stability. Exhausted parents are more likely to feel overwhelmed or anxious, which makes it even harder to handle daily challenges with patience and calm. Many people don’t realize how much lack of sleep can change a person until they’re in the thick of it themselves.

Research shows that sleep-deprived parents may struggle to maintain positive parenting, especially during moments when kids need gentleness the most, like bedtime or after a tantrum. When stress levels are high and emotions run wild, it’s easy to lose patience and snap. It’s not that parents don’t love their kids; they’re simply running on empty. Getting enough sleep, even in short stretches, can make a huge difference in how parents cope with day-to-day ups and downs.

As kids grow, the challenges shift but don’t necessarily get easier. Children aged three to five hit a huge developmental milestone. They start speaking in longer, more complex sentences and become curious explorers of the world around them. “Why is the sky blue?” “Where does the sun go at night?” “Why do I have to eat broccoli?” The questions never end, and while it’s adorable, it can test any parent’s patience after a long day.

Balancing a career while raising children adds a whole new layer of stress. Many parents are trying to meet deadlines, manage meetings, and keep their professional lives on track, all while tending to kids’ needs and emotions at home. Work-life balance often feels like a myth, with parents constantly being pulled between wanting to provide financially and being present for their kids.

On top of that, there’s the financial reality of raising a child. It’s no secret that kids are expensive. From baby essentials and daycare fees to school supplies, extracurricular activities, clothes, and medical bills, the expenses pile up quickly. Many parents quietly carry the weight of financial anxiety, trying to budget and plan for a future that feels unpredictable at best.

As kids enter their pre-teen and teenage years, parents have to guide them through important life lessons while also dealing with big emotions and hormonal changes. Teens crave independence and push limits as they figure out who they are, which often leads to conflicts at home. It’s not uncommon for even the calmest households to experience slammed doors, heated arguments, and hurt feelings during these years.

When parenting responsibilities feel overwhelming, it’s important for parents to reach out for help

Image credits: Helena Lopes / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Raising kids also means teaching them how to be kind, respectful, and responsible members of society. This part of parenting can feel endless: reminders to share, to say “please” and “thank you,” to respect others’ space and feelings, to help out at home, and to take responsibility for their actions. Some days, it feels like these lessons are sinking in; other days, it feels like they’re bouncing off a wall.

When it all gets too much, it’s vital for parents to reach out for help instead of suffering in silence. Talking openly with a partner about the mental load and sharing responsibilities can ease the burden. For single parents, leaning on trusted friends, family, or community support can make a big difference. No one should feel like they have to do it alone.

Sometimes, it takes a village and that’s okay. Babysitters, grandparents, neighbors, and supportive friends can give parents a much-needed break. And when the challenges start to feel impossible to manage, seeing a counselor or family therapist can help parents process their feelings, learn new strategies, and find healthier ways to cope with stress.

Most importantly, parents shouldn’t forget themselves in the process. Carving out “me time”, even if it’s just a quiet cup of coffee, a solo walk, or time to read a book, helps recharge tired minds and hearts. Parenting is never easy, but with open conversations, a strong support system, and moments to breathe, parents can find balance and remind themselves they’re doing the best they can, even on the hardest days.

In this particular case, the mom has completely given up on her daughter. Do you think she’s being too harsh, or is there something deeper going on here? What are your thoughts on this situation?

Many people online sympathized with the mom and offered supportive advice and tips

However, others felt she was being unfair and called her out for being a terrible parent

