Dad Wants Daughter To Accept Stepmom, Gets Told It’s His Fault His Kids Want Nothing To Do With Him

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s awkward family dinners, and then there’s “my dad cheated on my mom, moved in with the other woman, and now wants me to call her ‘mommy’” level of awkward. It’s the kind of real-life plot twist that sounds like a movie where the teen daughter refuses to play along, and honestly, we’d binge-watch that.

But for today’s Original Poster (OP), the mess is far from fictional. After her dad’s affair tore their family apart, her brothers cut him off but she didn’t have the same choice. Now, she’s stuck spending time with him and his new wife and she’s ready to be out of their space.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

After being forced into visits with her father and his new wife, the very woman who helped break up their family, this teen made it clear she’s not there to play “happy family”

Share icon

Image credits: pvproductions / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author’s father had an affair, leading to a messy divorce and him moving in with the other woman, who also had kids

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Flashy-Station-4014

Share icon

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

While her older brothers cut contact with their dad, she was still legally required to spend time with him

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Flashy-Station-4014

Share icon

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, she refuses to bond with the stepmom or her children and resents being forced into a blended family dynamic she didn’t choose

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Flashy-Station-4014

ADVERTISEMENT

She plans to cut ties at 18 and believes her dad is making things worse by forcing unwanted parenting time and expecting her to play along

Two years back, the OP’s mother found out that their dad had been cheating on her. There was then a divorce, and her father got married to the affair partner. While the OP’s older brothers went no-contact with their father, she was too young to make that choice.

ADVERTISEMENT

The affair partner-turned-stepmom, had two young kids from a previous marriage, however, the OP wasn’t buying the happy family narrative, calling out the hypocrisy and refusing to bond. And while the stepmom and her dad plead for kindness, she maintained that she could never see them as a real family, especially after her dad cheated on her mom.

Despite that, the stepmom wants a unified home where the OP limits her activities because they “drain resources”, so when the stepmom Martha tried to guilt-trip her into cutting down on hobbies to “support the household,” the OP told her she wasn’t family, her kids weren’t her siblings, and that she was not sacrificing her well-being for the people who helped destroy her home.

The OP’s dad insists she be respectful and civil despite the fact that he shows little remorse for the damage he’s done by dismissing her pain and even insulting her mother. In response, she let him know she wouldn’t be playing nice and is counting the days until she turns 18.

Share icon

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Children whose families experience infidelity, especially when followed by ongoing conflict or a difficult divorce, often face significant emotional fallout. Talkspace highlights that 75% of children feel betrayal toward the unfaithful parent, 80% say it influences their views on relationships, and 70% report a general loss of trust in others.

These statistics highlight how infidelity doesn’t just damage a marriage, but it can shape a child’s emotional development and beliefs about love, loyalty, and stability well into adulthood. Consultant and writer Karen S. Bonnell explains on her website that loyalty binds also spring up when the children feel pressured to align with one parent over the other.

In all, Fairway Divorce acknowledges that blending families can be challenging. They highlight that one major challenge is discipline, and that stepparents who try to enforce rules too soon may face resistance, especially from kids still adjusting to the new family dynamic—especially if the union between the parent and stepparent resulted from an affair.

While these hiccups are normal, they can be managed with complete understanding and open communication. They state that instead of taking charge, it’s better for stepparents to focus on building trust and offering support, while disciplinary roles should remain with the biological parent, at least in the beginning.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens were very supportive of the OP, with most praising her for her emotional clarity. They expressed shock at how oblivious the father was, and also criticized both parents for expecting her to sacrifice her well-being and activities for the sake of a family she never asked for.

What do you think about this situation? Is the OP out of line for refusing to blend with her dad’s new family, or is she right for just protecting her peace? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens expressed disappointment and disbelief at the author’s father, highlighting how unbelievable it was that he just wanted her to be okay after he’d hurt her mom

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT