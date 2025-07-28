Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Dad Wants Daughter To Accept Stepmom, Gets Told It’s His Fault His Kids Want Nothing To Do With Him
Young daughter and stepmom sitting apart on a couch, showing tension in family dynamics and stepmom acceptance issues.
Family, Relationships

Dad Wants Daughter To Accept Stepmom, Gets Told It’s His Fault His Kids Want Nothing To Do With Him

There’s awkward family dinners, and then there’s “my dad cheated on my mom, moved in with the other woman, and now wants me to call her ‘mommy’” level of awkward. It’s the kind of real-life plot twist that sounds like a movie where the teen daughter refuses to play along, and honestly, we’d binge-watch that.

But for today’s Original Poster (OP), the mess is far from fictional. After her dad’s affair tore their family apart, her brothers cut him off but she didn’t have the same choice. Now, she’s stuck spending time with him and his new wife and she’s ready to be out of their space.

More info: Reddit

    After being forced into visits with her father and his new wife, the very woman who helped break up their family, this teen made it clear she’s not there to play “happy family”

    Image credits: pvproductions / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The author’s father had an affair, leading to a messy divorce and him moving in with the other woman, who also had kids

    Image credits:

    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    While her older brothers cut contact with their dad, she was still legally required to spend time with him

    Image credits:

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Now, she refuses to bond with the stepmom or her children and resents being forced into a blended family dynamic she didn’t choose

    Image credits:

    She plans to cut ties at 18 and believes her dad is making things worse by forcing unwanted parenting time and expecting her to play along

    Two years back, the OP’s mother found out that their dad had been cheating on her. There was then a divorce, and her father got married to the affair partner. While the OP’s older brothers went no-contact with their father, she was too young to make that choice.

    The affair partner-turned-stepmom, had two young kids from a previous marriage, however, the OP wasn’t buying the happy family narrative, calling out the hypocrisy and refusing to bond. And while the stepmom and her dad plead for kindness, she maintained that she could never see them as a real family, especially after her dad cheated on her mom.

    Despite that, the stepmom wants a unified home where the OP limits her activities because they “drain resources”, so when the stepmom Martha tried to guilt-trip her into cutting down on hobbies to “support the household,” the OP told her she wasn’t family, her kids weren’t her siblings, and that she was not sacrificing her well-being for the people who helped destroy her home.

    The OP’s dad insists she be respectful and civil despite the fact that he shows little remorse for the damage he’s done by dismissing her pain and even insulting her mother. In response, she let him know she wouldn’t be playing nice and is counting the days until she turns 18.

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Children whose families experience infidelity, especially when followed by ongoing conflict or a difficult divorce, often face significant emotional fallout. Talkspace highlights that 75% of children feel betrayal toward the unfaithful parent, 80% say it influences their views on relationships, and 70% report a general loss of trust in others.

    These statistics highlight how infidelity doesn’t just damage a marriage, but it can shape a child’s emotional development and beliefs about love, loyalty, and stability well into adulthood. Consultant and writer Karen S. Bonnell explains on her website that loyalty binds also spring up when the children feel pressured to align with one parent over the other.

    In all, Fairway Divorce acknowledges that blending families can be challenging. They highlight that one major challenge is discipline, and that stepparents who try to enforce rules too soon may face resistance, especially from kids still adjusting to the new family dynamic—especially if the union between the parent and stepparent resulted from an affair.

    While these hiccups are normal, they can be managed with complete understanding and open communication. They state that instead of taking charge, it’s better for stepparents to focus on building trust and offering support, while disciplinary roles should remain with the biological parent, at least in the beginning.

    Netizens were very supportive of the OP, with most praising her for her emotional clarity. They expressed shock at how oblivious the father was, and also criticized both parents for expecting her to sacrifice her well-being and activities for the sake of a family she never asked for.

    What do you think about this situation? Is the OP out of line for refusing to blend with her dad’s new family, or is she right for just protecting her peace? We would love to know your thoughts!

    Netizens expressed disappointment and disbelief at the author’s father, highlighting how unbelievable it was that he just wanted her to be okay after he’d hurt her mom

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dad already learning but ignoring the lesson that if you push your kids into your new side piece after destroying your family, the respect is gone and that NOBODY has to accept or love or care about the new family foisted on you. She's going LC/NC at 18, he will rue his decision.

