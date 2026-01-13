Teen Becomes Unpaid Chef After Mom’s Gluttonous BF Moves In, Gets Tired Of Feeding Him Non Stop
Entitled people don’t often seem to realize how much they are inconveniencing the other folks around them with all of their demands. They’re probably so caught up in their own lives that they expect everyone else to be at their beck and call, which can be annoying for their loved ones.
This is how a teenager felt after her mom’s greedy boyfriend moved into their house and expected her to cook for him all the time. She soon went from preparing meals twice a week to having to do it all the time just to keep up with his crazy food requests.
Some people love to cook, but it can become a chore, even for them, if they are expected to do it all the time for entitled folks
The seventeen-year-old poster explained that ever since her mom’s boyfriend moved in, she was forced to make much more food to cater to his demands
She felt frustrated because her mom would sometimes take her food to give to the man, and she also didn’t bat an eye when he ate 2/3 of a cake the teen had made
The poster was also expected to cook food with extra protein in it for the man, which meant that she could no longer enjoy making dishes she liked
The teen couldn’t understand why her mom was putting up with the man’s behavior, especially because he didn’t contribute financially or even help with housework
The poster shared how she used to enjoy cooking food earlier when it was just for herself and her mom. At that time, she used to make meals twice a week and often used the leftovers for meal prep, which gave her a lot of joy. The problems only began when her mom’s boyfriend moved in and started inhaling food like a “bottomless pit,” and expected her to cook for him.
In situations like this, where someone is constantly taking your food or eating meals that are meant for you, it’s important to set boundaries early on. This can be done by putting your meals in a separate fridge and locking it, or setting up a camera in the kitchen so that you can keep track of who’s taking what.
Obviously, the OP didn’t want to make food for the greedy man, but even when she kept meals aside for herself, her mom would take a portion of it and give it to her boyfriend. That’s why the poster had to keep cooking all the time, just to keep up with the crazy demands of the man, even though she was exhausted.
Even people who enjoy making meals might find it difficult to cook on a daily basis. That’s why experts suggest giving yourself some grace by getting takeout, using frozen meals, and buying convenient foods. Unfortunately, the poster’s mom wasn’t doing any of this and didn’t care if her daughter faced burnout from cooking so often.
Apart from having to make meals all the time, the teen was also expected to incorporate protein in the food for her mom’s boyfriend. That’s why she couldn’t make elaborate sauces that she liked anymore, and had to use meat more often, which is something she didn’t really like doing.
The teen couldn’t understand why her mom put up with her boyfriend’s greedy behavior when she was also the breadwinner of the house. He didn’t contribute financially to the household, nor did he do any of the cooking or cleaning. He was completely content relying on the women in the home and not doing anything himself.
When people exhibit a sense of entitlement like this, therapists suggest addressing their behavior before it becomes excessive. Rather than putting them down, it’s important to state facts and explain how their actions have been impacting you. Although it might take them a bit of time to build their awareness, it’s best to begin these conversations early on.
The OP didn’t know exactly how to confront her mom’s boyfriend or how to handle the situation since her mother seemed content to let things be. So, she asked people for advice, and many folks told her just to stop cooking for the man and to hide her food where he couldn’t get to it.
What suggestions do you have for the teen, and what would you have done in her situation? Do share your thoughts down below.
