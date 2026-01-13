Teen Becomes Unpaid Chef After Mom’s Gluttonous BF Moves In, Gets Tired Of Feeding Him Non Stop

ADVERTISEMENT

Entitled people don’t often seem to realize how much they are inconveniencing the other folks around them with all of their demands. They’re probably so caught up in their own lives that they expect everyone else to be at their beck and call, which can be annoying for their loved ones.

This is how a teenager felt after her mom’s greedy boyfriend moved into their house and expected her to cook for him all the time. She soon went from preparing meals twice a week to having to do it all the time just to keep up with his crazy food requests.

More info: Reddit

Some people love to cook, but it can become a chore, even for them, if they are expected to do it all the time for entitled folks

Young woman in apron cooking in kitchen, using a tablet with mom-boyfriend-food-drama theme in focus

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The seventeen-year-old poster explained that ever since her mom’s boyfriend moved in, she was forced to make much more food to cater to his demands

Teen girl upset as mom’s boyfriend eats all the food, causing family tension and food drama at home.

Text about mom boyfriend food drama describing frustration over eating all saved food and hiding leftovers to avoid conflict.

Alt text: Mom and boyfriend food drama causing tension over cooking and meal portions in shared household.

Man looking concerned with a large spread of food, representing mom boyfriend food drama at the dining table.

Image credits: vershinin89 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

She felt frustrated because her mom would sometimes take her food to give to the man, and she also didn’t bat an eye when he ate 2/3 of a cake the teen had made

Text describing mom, boyfriend, and food drama about eating habits and sharing portions without permission.

Text excerpt about cooking challenges involving protein requirements, highlighting mom-boyfriend-food-drama in meal preparation.

Text about cooking and meal prepping with a focus on mom boyfriend food drama involving leftovers disappearing quickly.

Mom and young woman having a tense conversation on couch at home, showing mom-boyfriend-food-drama emotions.

Image credits: shurkin_son / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster was also expected to cook food with extra protein in it for the man, which meant that she could no longer enjoy making dishes she liked

Text discussing misogynistic boyfriend living with mom, avoiding housework, cooking, and cleaning, causing food drama.

Text about mom, boyfriend, and food drama involving cooking and cleaning disputes in housework arrangements.

Text expressing frustration about paying and working harder due to an unwanted extra person causing mom-boyfriend-food-drama.

Image credits: sillyyfishyy

The teen couldn’t understand why her mom was putting up with the man’s behavior, especially because he didn’t contribute financially or even help with housework

The poster shared how she used to enjoy cooking food earlier when it was just for herself and her mom. At that time, she used to make meals twice a week and often used the leftovers for meal prep, which gave her a lot of joy. The problems only began when her mom’s boyfriend moved in and started inhaling food like a “bottomless pit,” and expected her to cook for him.

In situations like this, where someone is constantly taking your food or eating meals that are meant for you, it’s important to set boundaries early on. This can be done by putting your meals in a separate fridge and locking it, or setting up a camera in the kitchen so that you can keep track of who’s taking what.

Obviously, the OP didn’t want to make food for the greedy man, but even when she kept meals aside for herself, her mom would take a portion of it and give it to her boyfriend. That’s why the poster had to keep cooking all the time, just to keep up with the crazy demands of the man, even though she was exhausted.

Even people who enjoy making meals might find it difficult to cook on a daily basis. That’s why experts suggest giving yourself some grace by getting takeout, using frozen meals, and buying convenient foods. Unfortunately, the poster’s mom wasn’t doing any of this and didn’t care if her daughter faced burnout from cooking so often.

Young woman sitting on a couch looking upset, illustrating mom boyfriend food drama and emotional tension at home.

Image credits: diana.grytsku / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Apart from having to make meals all the time, the teen was also expected to incorporate protein in the food for her mom’s boyfriend. That’s why she couldn’t make elaborate sauces that she liked anymore, and had to use meat more often, which is something she didn’t really like doing.

The teen couldn’t understand why her mom put up with her boyfriend’s greedy behavior when she was also the breadwinner of the house. He didn’t contribute financially to the household, nor did he do any of the cooking or cleaning. He was completely content relying on the women in the home and not doing anything himself.

When people exhibit a sense of entitlement like this, therapists suggest addressing their behavior before it becomes excessive. Rather than putting them down, it’s important to state facts and explain how their actions have been impacting you. Although it might take them a bit of time to build their awareness, it’s best to begin these conversations early on.

The OP didn’t know exactly how to confront her mom’s boyfriend or how to handle the situation since her mother seemed content to let things be. So, she asked people for advice, and many folks told her just to stop cooking for the man and to hide her food where he couldn’t get to it.

What suggestions do you have for the teen, and what would you have done in her situation? Do share your thoughts down below.

Netizens rallied around the poster and gave her creative suggestions to get her mom’s boyfriend to stop eating her food

Reddit user advises investing in a mini fridge to avoid mom-boyfriend food drama and not being treated like a servant.

Text conversation showing a mom-boyfriend food drama with users discussing a 17-year-old's moving suggestions.

Alt text: Reddit conversation about mom boyfriend food drama discussing family dynamics and emotional support for a young adult.

Discussion about mom, boyfriend, and food drama involving cooking preferences and sharing meals.

Comments discussing tofu and reactions related to mom and boyfriend food drama in an online conversation.

Screenshot of an online discussion where a user mentions mom-boyfriend-food drama and feeling lectured by their mom.

Text post discussing mom-boyfriend-food-drama highlighting financial and emotional costs in relationships and advice to move out early.

Text message discussion about mom and boyfriend food drama with advice on letting mom cook for him.

Text conversation discussing a mom and boyfriend in food drama over housework responsibilities and contributions.

User advice about handling mom-boyfriend food drama by securing food storage with a mini fridge and lock.

Comment discussing mom boyfriend food drama and how food can be weaponized in relationships.

Text comment discussing responsibility and feeding mom’s boyfriend, highlighting mom-boyfriend food drama topic.

Text comment about mom and boyfriend food drama, advising to question why they keep score around the house.

Comment about mom boyfriend food drama highlighting men taking women's food without awareness of others' needs.