“I Stood There In Shock”: Thanksgiving Host Left With Empty Fridge When Family Clears Leftovers

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
There’s something about leftovers that sometimes tastes better than the original meal. And most Americans agree, with 70% saying that a sandwich made with ingredients from yesterday’s Thanksgiving leftovers tastes better than the meal itself. But this couple was robbed of the chance to enjoy their Thanksgiving leftovers.
Their family members helped themselves to the entire meal and portioned it out into Tupperware containers, taking it all home. In the heat of the moment, the woman swore not to host Christmas. But later, she started wondering whether the aunts and uncles took the leftovers out of ill will or if it was just a big miscommunication.
RELATED:
Many people look forward to enjoying the leftovers after Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners
Woman looking shocked at empty fridge after Thanksgiving, reflecting on family clearing all leftovers late at night
Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.
Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.
Thank you! You've successfully subscribed to newsletters!
By entering your email and clicking Subscribe, you're agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
32
2