Husband Throws A Full-Blown Tantrum After Wife Refuses To Do As He Demands

It’s natural for your spouse to drive you a little crazy some days. It doesn’t mean that you love them any less or that your marriage is doomed; it just means that the two of you need to put a little effort into working through your issues together. If you can’t, however, then it might be time to say goodbye to your relationship.

One woman reached out to Reddit for advice after her husband claimed that she had emasculated him during an argument in front of his parents. Below, you’ll find all of the details that the author shared online, as well as some of the replies invested readers left her.

Every marriage has its ups and downs

Woman looking distressed and thoughtful during husband’s full-blown tantrum after refusal to follow demands

Image credits: Timur Weber/Pexels (not the actual photo)

But this woman became so frustrated with her husband that she stopped listening to him altogether

Text excerpt discussing a husband’s behavior and the wife’s role in domestic responsibilities amid relationship tension.

Text excerpt showing frustration in a relationship with husband throwing a full-blown tantrum after wife disagrees.

Text excerpt showing a wife standing her ground while husband throws a full-blown tantrum after she refuses demands.

Text explaining a wife refusing her husband's demands over his parents living with them, sparking a tantrum.

Wife refuses to comply as husband throws a full-blown tantrum over his demands and living arrangements.

Text describing husband throwing a tantrum after wife refuses to follow his demands in household conflict discussion.

Angry husband throwing a full-blown tantrum indoors, expressing frustration and shouting intensely.

Image credits: cottonbro studio/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Text describing a wife refusing to make another portion of dinner, leading to husband throwing a tantrum.

Text excerpt describing a husband throwing a tantrum after his wife refuses to comply with his demands.

Husband throws a full-blown tantrum after wife refuses to follow his demands during a heated family confrontation.

Husband throws full-blown tantrum crying loudly after wife refuses to do as he demands in front of family.

Man throwing a full-blown tantrum while wife refuses to do as he demands in a tense domestic scene.

Text on a white background stating someone said they don't understand why he’s acting like a victim, then left to hang out with friends.

Text showing a wife reflecting on her husband’s tantrum and his mother’s reaction, feeling she may have been too petty.

Image credits: Effective_Ad8019

A man may claim that he’s been emasculated when he feels like his power has been taken away

Man covering his face with hands, showing frustration and tantrum after wife refuses to do as he demands.

Image credits: Timur Weber/Pexels (not the actual photo)

For women, the idea of emasculating a man might sound a bit strange. How can you possibly make a man feel less masculine? He’s a man already, so what more does he need to feel masculine? But this term has often been used by men who feel like their strength and power is being undermined, particularly by a woman who they believe should be submissive to them.

Melissa Brown at Black Feminisms writes that “emasculation is a pseudoscientific myth.” She explains that, originally, this term was used to describe removing reproductive organs from plants. And while it is possible to make a man feel like he’s been emasculated, doing so cannot actually alter a person’s orientation or gender.

Charla Huber wrote a piece for Times Colonist discussing how this term has become outdated. “I’ve never witnessed the term ‘emasculate’ being used without a woman being referenced,” Huber notes. “I’ve seen it used when a woman takes charge, ­educates a man on an issue, or calls a man out on his behavior.”

She also points out that there’s no equivalent term with a feminine connotation. This may be because women don’t have the power in the first place, so they cannot feel like their power is being undermined. Men, on the other hand, have historically been seen as the default leaders.

Nowadays, however, we know that women can do anything men can do. So there’s no need for this term anymore. “Emasculate is an old-fashioned word that continues to place men at the top of the hierarchy,” Huber writes.

“When a woman is strong, smart and willing to offer leadership, ­somehow that takes away from a man’s power and ­identity as a man,” she continues. “In that situation, using the phrase ‘you are ­emasculating me’ really means, ‘I want to be in control, and you are lesser than me.’”

It’s crucial for both spouses to give and receive respect for a marriage to be successful

Husband throwing a full-blown tantrum while wife looks frustrated and refuses to follow his demands at home.

Image credits: Antoni Shkraba Studio/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Based on the way the author of this story described her situation, it’s clear that there is a power imbalance in her marriage. She says that he’s the breadwinner, and she’s a housewife. But that doesn’t mean that both partners don’t deserve equal respect.

Now, just because she shouldn’t have to worry about emasculating her husband doesn’t mean that the author should be rude to him. And clearly, it’s not appropriate for her spouse to be screaming at her when he gets upset either.

Verywell Mind notes that gender roles can strongly impact relationships between men and women. But letting go of these views and expectations might allow couples to create a more equitable relationship that benefits both parties.

Traditional gender roles can hinder how people express themselves, and they might make individuals feel trapped in the role that’s expected of them. But gender specialist Rebecca Minor, LICSW, says, “”Breaking down gender roles allows individuals to communicate openly and honestly about their needs, desires, and emotions without fear of judgment or reprisal.”

“This leads to more effective and empathetic communication, fostering greater understanding and connection between partners,” Minor told Verywell Mind.

As many readers mentioned in the comments, this marriage may have run its course already. But we would love to hear your thoughts below, pandas. How would you have reacted if you were in the author’s shoes? Feel free to weigh in, and then, you can find another Bored Panda article discussing similar relationship issues right here.

Many readers took the wife’s side, and she joined in on the conversation to reveal more details

Commenters discuss husband throwing a tantrum and the need for couples counseling or divorce advice after wife refuses demands.

Online discussion showing husband throwing a full-blown tantrum after wife refuses to do as he demands.

Man visibly upset and throwing a full-blown tantrum after his wife refuses to do as he demands.

Text excerpt showing a husband throwing a full-blown tantrum after wife refuses to comply with his demands.

Text excerpt discussing rude parents and helping in the house when living with family during adverse circumstances.

Man throwing a tantrum after wife refuses to comply with his demands in a tense household confrontation.

Screenshot of a comment discussing a husband throwing a tantrum after wife refuses to do as he demands.

Text message conversation showing frustration and mention of husband throwing tantrum after wife refuses demands.

Comment expressing support for a wife amid husband throwing a full-blown tantrum after she refuses demands.

Comment discussing a husband throwing a tantrum after wife refuses to do as he demands, addressing disrespect and family dynamics.

Comment discussing gender roles and work challenges, responding to a husband throwing a tantrum after wife refuses demands.

Meanwhile, some thought that both parties were at fault

Comment discussing unhealthy behaviors in a relationship with a husband throwing a full-blown tantrum after wife refuses.

Screenshot of an online discussion showing a comment about a husband throwing a tantrum after wife refuses demands.

Husband throwing tantrum in anger after wife refuses to do as he demands during heated argument.

Comment on online forum criticizing husband’s tantrum and both partners’ inability to resolve conflicts maturely.

And others believed that the wife could have made better choices

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing disrespect and irrational attitude in a husband’s tantrum after wife refuses demands.

Commenter discussing husband throwing tantrum and the couple’s relationship challenges leading to a possible crossroads decision.

Man throwing a tantrum after wife refuses to follow his demands, showing frustration in a tense domestic moment.

Text message conversation discussing the husband throwing a full-blown tantrum after wife refuses to comply with demands.

