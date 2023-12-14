Peppa Pig is, to many, a staple British kids’ show that many of Gen Z have grown up with.
However, the cute little adventurous piglet isn’t to everyone’s taste, as a mom has made it very clear by banning her children from watching the preschool series.
A certain Brittany has reportedly forbidden all four of her kids from ever watching Peppa Pig and other popular kids’ shows because the characters are “rude and stupid” with “poor values”.
Moreover, the mom-of-four reportedly thinks some TV shows can be used as a learning tool or a “moderated form of downtime” instead.
Brittany, a mom of four, banned her kids from ever watching Peppa Pig
Image credits: Benedykt & Sylvester
As per the Daily Mail, the peculiar mother said in a post: “Children are impressionable, always copying what they see and hear. “Aside from Peppa’s attitude, the characters are caricatures: a perceptively unintelligent mother and a useless father (who gets picked on for his size).”
She further stated: ”I don’t think it’s acceptable to display this to my children who use characters on the TV as role models.”
The mother reportedly stated that she had become more and more worried that the “values” exhibited in the Peppa Pig series would negatively impact her children.
Image credits: benedyktandsylvester
Brittany continued: “Peppa Pig is deceptive – it is not as ‘lightweight’ as you might think. These underlying poor values are soaked up by young children.”
The mom revealed that she had observed a correlation between her children’s behavior and the media they consume – which is why she reportedly limits screen time and only lets them watch certain television shows.
Brittany thinks some TV shows can be used as a learning tool or a “moderated form of downtime” instead
Image credits: Benedykt & Sylvester
She said: “I recently found that my eldest had a change of attitude and his imaginative play became aggressive and rude after we had watched [Netflix show] PJ Masks a few times, so I phased it out ASAP!”
As it turns out, hundreds of parents echoed Brittany’s surprising opinions, as a person wrote: “Can’t stand Peppa Pig. We have stayed away from her.”
Another parent penned: “I hate how she talks over her friends. I do not allow Peppa Pig in my house.
“My youngest watched it once and I’ve had problems ever since.”
“Aside from Peppa’s attitude, the characters are caricatures: a perceptively unintelligent mother and a useless father,” the mom expressed
Image credits: benedyktandsylvester
However, other parents slammed Brittany’s claims as a person commented: “My kiddo loves Peppa Pig, I don’t see anything wrong with it.
“Peppa is a bit sassy, but I’ve seen more positive influences from him watching it than negative. I watch it with him a lot and we talk about the characters and what they’re doing.”
A separate individual chimed in: “You can have your own influence on what they’re taking in.
“You can’t censor the world around them, so why not teach them how to interpret what they’re seeing and make their own decisions on how to treat others?”
Peppa Pig is, to many, a staple British kids’ show that many of Gen Z have grown up with
Image credits: IMDB
The popular children’s TV show caused quite a stir last year when it included a lesbian couple for the first time since it first aired in 2004.
In episode 41 of season seven, titled Families, Penny Polar Bear’s two moms were introduced to the viewers.
In the episode, Peppa Pig and her classmates were asked by their teacher to sketch pictures of their families to be put up on their classroom wall.
They were also tasked to give a short introduction of the members of their family, describing their jobs and characteristics.
Penny drew two female polar bears wearing dresses, before telling her classmates: “I’m Penny Polar Bear. I live with my mummy and my other mummy. One mummy is a doctor and one mummy cooks spaghetti. I love spaghetti.”
Teacher Madame Gazelle then responded: “Lovely, Penny.”
I think the commenter who mentioned that rather than censoring the world, allow your kids to be exposed. That way it’s tool on how to navigate & process behavior, attitude and actions that aren’t always positive or healthy. The most surprising thing I learned about becoming a parent is just how deeply intense and 24/7 hands-on it actually is. There are so many levels of consideration. It’s constant “life coaching” or guidance. My kid didn’t really like Peppa because it was banal and rude. Concepts he recognized even if he couldn’t initially articulate them. Which shows me I’m actually parenting him & giving him good guidance. To me, that’s better than shielding him from anything. He’s 9 and his take on Matt Rife, for example, is more comprehensive & cohesive than Buzzfeed’s or most adults. That comes from allowing him to experience, perceive, evaluate & assimilate. Kids comprehend better than we once thought. They perceive nuance better than most adults. And they absorb everything!
As a former child, I agree! Kids are perceptive and they remember.
A-hahahahahahahahahahahaha *inhale* hahaha haha. Sorry what? A theist that enterprets things in Peppa and don't allow any free thoughts and wants the kid to live an indoctrinated life and not grow up to be an individual? Or what the heck is this?
Most kids shows are obnoxious but thinking that a kids show they watch occasionally will have more influence on their behavior than the endless hours they spend with their families is ridiculous on its face. Just more “moral panic” nonsense.
I think the commenter who mentioned that rather than censoring the world, allow your kids to be exposed. That way it’s tool on how to navigate & process behavior, attitude and actions that aren’t always positive or healthy. The most surprising thing I learned about becoming a parent is just how deeply intense and 24/7 hands-on it actually is. There are so many levels of consideration. It’s constant “life coaching” or guidance. My kid didn’t really like Peppa because it was banal and rude. Concepts he recognized even if he couldn’t initially articulate them. Which shows me I’m actually parenting him & giving him good guidance. To me, that’s better than shielding him from anything. He’s 9 and his take on Matt Rife, for example, is more comprehensive & cohesive than Buzzfeed’s or most adults. That comes from allowing him to experience, perceive, evaluate & assimilate. Kids comprehend better than we once thought. They perceive nuance better than most adults. And they absorb everything!
As a former child, I agree! Kids are perceptive and they remember.
A-hahahahahahahahahahahaha *inhale* hahaha haha. Sorry what? A theist that enterprets things in Peppa and don't allow any free thoughts and wants the kid to live an indoctrinated life and not grow up to be an individual? Or what the heck is this?
Most kids shows are obnoxious but thinking that a kids show they watch occasionally will have more influence on their behavior than the endless hours they spend with their families is ridiculous on its face. Just more “moral panic” nonsense.