ADVERTISEMENT

Peppa Pig is, to many, a staple British kids’ show that many of Gen Z have grown up with.

However, the cute little adventurous piglet isn’t to everyone’s taste, as a mom has made it very clear by banning her children from watching the preschool series.

A certain Brittany has reportedly forbidden all four of her kids from ever watching Peppa Pig and other popular kids’ shows because the characters are “rude and stupid” with “poor values”.

Moreover, the mom-of-four reportedly thinks some TV shows can be used as a learning tool or a “moderated form of downtime” instead.

Brittany, a mom of four, banned her kids from ever watching Peppa Pig

Image credits: Benedykt & Sylvester

As per the Daily Mail, the peculiar mother said in a post: “Children are impressionable, always copying what they see and hear. “Aside from Peppa’s attitude, the characters are caricatures: a perceptively unintelligent mother and a useless father (who gets picked on for his size).”

She further stated: ”I don’t think it’s acceptable to display this to my children who use characters on the TV as role models.”

The mother reportedly stated that she had become more and more worried that the “values” exhibited in the Peppa Pig series would negatively impact her children.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: benedyktandsylvester

Brittany continued: “Peppa Pig is deceptive – it is not as ‘lightweight’ as you might think. These underlying poor values are soaked up by young children.”

The mom revealed that she had observed a correlation between her children’s behavior and the media they consume – which is why she reportedly limits screen time and only lets them watch certain television shows.

Brittany thinks some TV shows can be used as a learning tool or a “moderated form of downtime” instead

Image credits: Benedykt & Sylvester

She said: “I recently found that my eldest had a change of attitude and his imaginative play became aggressive and rude after we had watched [Netflix show] PJ Masks a few times, so I phased it out ASAP!”

As it turns out, hundreds of parents echoed Brittany’s surprising opinions, as a person wrote: “Can’t stand Peppa Pig. We have stayed away from her.”

Another parent penned: “I hate how she talks over her friends. I do not allow Peppa Pig in my house.

“My youngest watched it once and I’ve had problems ever since.”



“Aside from Peppa’s attitude, the characters are caricatures: a perceptively unintelligent mother and a useless father,” the mom expressed

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: benedyktandsylvester

However, other parents slammed Brittany’s claims as a person commented: “My kiddo loves Peppa Pig, I don’t see anything wrong with it.

“Peppa is a bit sassy, but I’ve seen more positive influences from him watching it than negative. I watch it with him a lot and we talk about the characters and what they’re doing.”

A separate individual chimed in: “You can have your own influence on what they’re taking in.

“You can’t censor the world around them, so why not teach them how to interpret what they’re seeing and make their own decisions on how to treat others?”

Peppa Pig is, to many, a staple British kids’ show that many of Gen Z have grown up with

Image credits: IMDB

The popular children’s TV show caused quite a stir last year when it included a lesbian couple for the first time since it first aired in 2004.

In episode 41 of season seven, titled Families, Penny Polar Bear’s two moms were introduced to the viewers.

In the episode, Peppa Pig and her classmates were asked by their teacher to sketch pictures of their families to be put up on their classroom wall.

They were also tasked to give a short introduction of the members of their family, describing their jobs and characteristics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Penny drew two female polar bears wearing dresses, before telling her classmates: “I’m Penny Polar Bear. I live with my mummy and my other mummy. One mummy is a doctor and one mummy cooks spaghetti. I love spaghetti.”

Teacher Madame Gazelle then responded: “Lovely, Penny.”

Brittany wasn’t the only parent to ban Peppa Pig from her household

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT