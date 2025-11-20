18YO’s College Dreams Crushed After Dad Refuses Support By Telling Him He’s Mom’s Affair Child

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Infidelity can ruin marriages and cause a lot of pain to the other partner. This trauma can stay with a person for a while, even if they choose to forgive their cheating spouse. Unfortunately, the pain can also affect their children if it’s not dealt with properly.
This is what happened when a dad suddenly blew up at his 18-year-old son about him being a product of an affair, and refused to pay for his college. The teen had no idea that his mom had cheated, so his family life and dreams were all crushed in a matter of seconds.
The entire situation also taught the teen about being independent and fending for himself, so he decided he would eventually get a job
From a young age, the teen had seen how his dad had covered the cost of his brother and sister’s college as well as their expenses. He expected his father to do the same for him, which is why he applied to the same place as his siblings. Unfortunately, when he asked his dad about covering the cost of his studies, the man got mad and let him know that it wouldn’t happen.
In situations like this, where parents refuse to help their kids pay for their college education, it’s important for the youth to take matters into their own hands. They should ask their guardians or parents to fill out the monetary aid forms, but if this is also not possible, they need to approach the financial aid administrator at the college for advice.
The OP’s dad told him that he was unwilling to cover his university costs because he was his mom’s affair child. This information obviously came as a shock to the poster, who had no inkling that his mother had even cheated on his father. He was also worried about not having any support for his education and felt abandoned by his dad in that respect.
ADVERTISEMENT
If a child is born out of infidelity and their parents keep this from them, it can lead to a huge conflict later on in life. Experts state that this information should be introduced to the kids when they are younger so that they can understand their family background better and slowly accept it.
Three college students walking on campus, discussing money and family issues including mom affair and dad relationships.
After a lot of turmoil, the poster spoke to his parents about the issue, and they reassured him that his college would be paid for. His dad explained that the reason he had suddenly exposed his wife’s affair was that they had gotten into a fight, and his old feelings resurfaced, which had been tough to deal with.
According to psychologists, the emotional impact of infidelity can be very painful to deal with, and it might even destroy the foundation of trust in the relationship. These feelings take a long time to work through and can even resurface, which is why couples need to always have an open dialogue of communication.
ADVERTISEMENT
The OP realized how hurt his dad had been and understood that he wasn’t being malicious when he exposed the affair. It did, however, make the poster question his roots, but he eventually decided that he didn’t want to find out about his biological dad, as he already had a loving family.
ADVERTISEMENT
It might take a while for the poster’s family to process the information about the mom’s affair, and it might also be tough for her to relive those memories, but it helps that the whole truth is finally out in the open. Now, the OP and his family can heal from the past and work on better, more honest communication for the future.
What are your thoughts on this story, and what advice would you give to the OP about this bombshell information he received? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.
Folks told the poster not to go digging into his ancestry and to value the family he already had, and many encouraged him to become more independent
Reddit discussion with users debating phrases and book series in a mom affair college money dad context.
ADVERTISEMENT
Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing a mom’s affair, college money, and dad’s reaction in an online argument thread.
Reddit conversation about finances, inheritance, and seeking advice on college money and family affairs.
ADVERTISEMENT
Reddit conversation discussing a mom’s affair and its impact on college money and relationship with dad.
ADVERTISEMENT
Conversation about college money challenges involving mom, dad, and the impact of family affairs on funding.
Reddit conversation about cultural terms for nephews involving mom affair college money dad discussion.
I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.
I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.
Thank you! You've successfully subscribed to newsletters!
By entering your email and clicking Subscribe, you're agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
25
5