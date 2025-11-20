18YO’s College Dreams Crushed After Dad Refuses Support By Telling Him He’s Mom’s Affair Child

ADVERTISEMENT

Infidelity can ruin marriages and cause a lot of pain to the other partner. This trauma can stay with a person for a while, even if they choose to forgive their cheating spouse. Unfortunately, the pain can also affect their children if it’s not dealt with properly.

This is what happened when a dad suddenly blew up at his 18-year-old son about him being a product of an affair, and refused to pay for his college. The teen had no idea that his mom had cheated, so his family life and dreams were all crushed in a matter of seconds.

When kids are punished for their parents’ wrongdoing, it can cause a lot of pain and confusion

Pregnant woman and man sitting on couch, smiling and holding her belly, related to mom affair college money dad topic.

The poster shared that his dad had covered the cost of college for his two siblings, which is why he expected the same to be done for him

Young man learns about mom’s affair and dad refusing to pay for his college while siblings receive support.

Text excerpt discussing college money paid by dad for siblings, highlighting family financial support and mom affair context.

Text excerpt about a brother having a job, own place, living with fiancée, related to mom affair college money dad context.

Text on a white background stating a sister has a good paying job but dad still pays for almost everything for her.

Text about college acceptance and expecting parents to provide college money like they did for siblings, amid mom affair and dad issues.

Dad in a blue shirt comforting his son outdoors, discussing college money and family challenges related to mom and affair.

When the teen asked his dad about his college being covered, the older man got mad and said he’d have to fend for himself, as he was the product of his mom’s affair

Text excerpt about mom affair and lack of dad support affecting college money and future plans.

Text showing a message about dad saying mom had 18 years to prepare for the future involving mom, affair, college, money, and dad.

Text on a white background reads about grandparents knowing the speaker is not dad's biological son, related to mom affair college money dad.

Text about a daughter's surprise at her dad's affection despite a secret mom affair affecting college money support.

Text on screen about a mom who never discussed important topics, linking to mom affair college money dad themes.

Teen boy in a pink hoodie leaning against a white brick wall, showing stress possibly related to mom affair and college money issues.

The poster felt confused and abandoned because he suddenly had no means to pay for college and didn’t know if he’d be accepted at home anymore

Text excerpt about feeling abandoned and unprepared for college due to unclear mom affair and dad's role in college money support.

Text on a plain background stating a person’s mom cries and apologizes but can’t provide substance or help, relating to mom affair college money dad.

Alt text: Text expressing uncertainty about being welcomed home and financial struggles related to mom affair college money dad situation

Text expressing confusion and anger about mom, dad, and feelings of rejection in a mom affair college money dad situation.

Text image showing a person asking if they should apologize to their dad and what to say about a mom affair and college money.

Person reading and browsing Reddit in their room, feeling stuck and unsure what to do amid mom affair and college money issues with dad.

Text excerpt about financial aid, health insurance, and college money advice related to mom affair and dad issues.

Text image showing a typed message about trying to answer as much as possible despite too many comments to handle, relating to mom affair college money dad.

Young man in a black suit mourning beside a coffin with white flowers, reflecting on mom affair and college money issues with dad.

Apart from the teen’s intense situation, his family was also dealing with the recent loss of his grandpa, and everyone was trying to support each other

Text update on a plain background, apologizing for disappearing with no bad incident involving mom affair college money dad.

Text on a white background reading: Managed to talk with my mom yesterday, but I chickened out half way through what I had to say :( referencing mom affair college money dad.

Text on a white background stating the person is not being kicked out or disowned related to mom affair college money dad.

Text about following through with college financial aid, referencing mom, affair, and dad regarding college money.

Text excerpt describing a dad helping grandma with care after grandpa’s stroke, relating to mom affair college money dad.

Text message reading I will let you know how I manage, related to mom affair college money dad issues.

Text update mentioning a personal loss from grandpa, related to family and college money matters involving mom and dad.

Text excerpt about personal situation and gratitude for support, relating to mom affair college money dad context.

Supportive sister reassuring with comforting words about having her back, related to mom affair college money dad situation.

Text on screen stating a promise to update about mom affair college money dad situation while supporting grandma.

Text on a plain white background saying thank you again to everyone, related to mom affair college money dad discussion.

Netizens were shocked that nobody seemed to have the poster’s back, and they urged him to talk to his siblings

Text conversation about a mom’s affair, concerns about college money, and fears of dad’s reaction and support.

Reddit thread discussing a mom's affair affecting college money and the dad's knowledge of the situation.

Reddit user discusses mom affair and doubts about college money and dad's paternity in a text conversation.

Young man focused on laptop, wearing earbuds, sitting on couch with mom affair college money dad concerns in mind.

In an update post, the teen stated that his dad hadn’t actually meant to blow up at him — he only did it because of a fight he had with his wife

Text excerpt about mom affair and dad refusing to pay for college money while siblings get college expenses paid.

Text stating a personal loss with no visual elements, related to mom affair college money dad context.

Text excerpt about talking with mom and dad, reflecting on family dynamics involving mom affair and college money issues.

Text excerpt showing a personal reflection on gaining courage through support and advice in comments about a mom affair college money dad situation.

Alt text: Text discussing discomfort about parental fight and reflections on mom affair college money dad situation.

Text on screen showing a person stating they have read 40% of comments but given up due to too many to keep up with, related to mom affair college money dad.

Text explaining college plans and family finances affected by dad’s mental breakup and mom’s affair.

Text showing a family discussion about college money left by grandpa despite dad’s decision, involving mom and siblings.

Upset couple sitting apart on couch with crossed arms, showing tension over mom affair and college money issues with dad.

Even though his father had been angry, he was still going to pay for the poster’s college, and if he didn’t, the rest of the family was willing to help

Text excerpt about a mom affair and college money causing tension after a parents' fight.

Text excerpt showing a mom mentioning an affair and pregnancy in a conversation about college money and dad.

Text excerpt showing a tense conversation involving mom, dad, an affair, and college money related to family conflict.

Text excerpt with casual tone describing a personal story related to mom affair college money dad.

Text on a white background discussing family struggles with mom, dad, and grandpa's passing mentioning affair and college money issues.

Text excerpt showing siblings discussing a family conflict involving mom, affair, college money, and dad.

Text excerpt on a white background discussing emotions related to grandpa’s passing, reflecting mom affair college money dad themes.

Text about feeling unprepared for college financial aid, including loans and grants related to mom affair college money dad.

Text discussing parents' roles involving mom, dad, affair, and college money concerns and financial planning.

Text on a plain background expressing a sudden change in a mom and dad's decision about paying for college.

Text excerpt about sudden life changes related to mom affair college money dad and financial challenges faced.

Text excerpt about tips for students on credit cards, bank accounts, and housing, relating to mom affair college money dad.

Text excerpt about discomfort with negative comments related to mom affair college money dad situation.

Text about dad feeling sorry and hurt in a mom affair college money family situation, reflecting complex emotions.

Text excerpt stating mom hasn't handled things well but is improving and answering more questions, relating to mom affair college money dad.

Text about mom affair and its impact on college money and dad in a family relationship context.

Couple sitting on a couch with the woman upset holding a pregnancy test, capturing a moment of mom affair concern and dad support.

The teen’s mom also opened up to him about her infidelity and revealed that after it, she and her husband had to work on things together to heal

Text excerpt about mom and dad reconciling after an affair, mentioning college money and family support.

Text describing a mom’s affair, absence of natural father, and dad’s lack of involvement with college money issues.

Text excerpt reflecting emotions about mom, affair, college money, and dad concerns in a personal story.

Text excerpt discussing family dynamics and choosing not to pursue DNA testing related to a mom affair college money dad situation.

Text discussing plans to become independent and not rely on family, related to mom affair college money dad issues.

Text on a white background describing a mom admitting to favoring one child with college money over siblings and not preparing for consequences.

Text excerpt about family support and realization of being loved, relating to mom affair college money dad situation.

Text image with a thoughtful message about parents, reflecting on mom affair, college money, and dad mistakes in family relationships.

Woman looking thoughtful while reviewing college expense documents, concerned about mom, dad, affair, and money issues.

Text explaining a family’s cultural background where grandparents call grandkids nephews, addressing a mom affair college money dad context.

The entire situation also taught the teen about being independent and fending for himself, so he decided he would eventually get a job

From a young age, the teen had seen how his dad had covered the cost of his brother and sister’s college as well as their expenses. He expected his father to do the same for him, which is why he applied to the same place as his siblings. Unfortunately, when he asked his dad about covering the cost of his studies, the man got mad and let him know that it wouldn’t happen.

In situations like this, where parents refuse to help their kids pay for their college education, it’s important for the youth to take matters into their own hands. They should ask their guardians or parents to fill out the monetary aid forms, but if this is also not possible, they need to approach the financial aid administrator at the college for advice.

The OP’s dad told him that he was unwilling to cover his university costs because he was his mom’s affair child. This information obviously came as a shock to the poster, who had no inkling that his mother had even cheated on his father. He was also worried about not having any support for his education and felt abandoned by his dad in that respect.

If a child is born out of infidelity and their parents keep this from them, it can lead to a huge conflict later on in life. Experts state that this information should be introduced to the kids when they are younger so that they can understand their family background better and slowly accept it.

Three college students walking on campus, discussing money and family issues including mom affair and dad relationships.

After a lot of turmoil, the poster spoke to his parents about the issue, and they reassured him that his college would be paid for. His dad explained that the reason he had suddenly exposed his wife’s affair was that they had gotten into a fight, and his old feelings resurfaced, which had been tough to deal with.

According to psychologists, the emotional impact of infidelity can be very painful to deal with, and it might even destroy the foundation of trust in the relationship. These feelings take a long time to work through and can even resurface, which is why couples need to always have an open dialogue of communication.

The OP realized how hurt his dad had been and understood that he wasn’t being malicious when he exposed the affair. It did, however, make the poster question his roots, but he eventually decided that he didn’t want to find out about his biological dad, as he already had a loving family.

It might take a while for the poster’s family to process the information about the mom’s affair, and it might also be tough for her to relive those memories, but it helps that the whole truth is finally out in the open. Now, the OP and his family can heal from the past and work on better, more honest communication for the future.

What are your thoughts on this story, and what advice would you give to the OP about this bombshell information he received? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Folks told the poster not to go digging into his ancestry and to value the family he already had, and many encouraged him to become more independent

Reddit discussion with users debating phrases and book series in a mom affair college money dad context.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing a mom’s affair, college money, and dad’s reaction in an online argument thread.

Reddit conversation about finances, inheritance, and seeking advice on college money and family affairs.

Reddit conversation discussing a mom’s affair and its impact on college money and relationship with dad.

Conversation about college money challenges involving mom, dad, and the impact of family affairs on funding.

Reddit conversation about cultural terms for nephews involving mom affair college money dad discussion.