ADVERTISEMENT

Ah, college years. It’s that sweet spot where you’re old enough to enjoy a certain level of independence, but still young enough to not worry about the “real world” and “adulting” obligations, just yet.

Your priorities revolve around term papers, dorm parties, and dealing with your loud-snoring roommate who plays 90s Eurodance hits on repeat. You may have the occasional stressors from school work, but overall, you’re having the time of your life.

Whether you’re still in the thick of things or you’re looking back on those glory days, these memes from the College Confessions Instagram page should bring you some good vibes. We’ve compiled some of the funniest ones into this list for your reading pleasure today!