Ah, college years. It’s that sweet spot where you’re old enough to enjoy a certain level of independence, but still young enough to not worry about the “real world” and “adulting” obligations, just yet. 

Your priorities revolve around term papers, dorm parties, and dealing with your loud-snoring roommate who plays 90s Eurodance hits on repeat. You may have the occasional stressors from school work, but overall, you’re having the time of your life. 

Whether you’re still in the thick of things or you’re looking back on those glory days, these memes from the College Confessions Instagram page should bring you some good vibes. We’ve compiled some of the funniest ones into this list for your reading pleasure today!

Handwritten note on car windshield humorously admitting to damage, relatable to students and young adults living interesting lives.

    Black cat sitting on a washcloth on wooden floor, illustrating relatable moments in students and young adults' lives.

    College student shares a relatable tweet about lecture struggles and girls supporting girls, highlighting young adult life moments.

    Many of these memes shed light on the mental state of many college students, albeit in a tongue-in-cheek manner. And according to the American Psychological Association, student mental health has worsened over the years. 

    The APA notes that in the 2020-2021 school year, more than 60% of college students “met the criteria for at least one mental health problem.” Another survey revealed that “almost three-quarters” of students admitted to being in “moderate or severe psychological stress.” 

    Tweet showing a container of real butter instead of lunch, highlighting relatable moments in students and young adults' lives.

    Young adult taking mirror selfie in casual red top and denim shorts, showcasing playful lifestyle of students and young adults.

    Carved pineapple with glowing eyes and smile, a relatable meme about students and young adults' interesting lives.

    According to the APA, many colleges and universities have addressed the surge in demand for mental health care. As University of Virginia dean Michael Gerard Mason revealed, the counseling staff in their institution has “almost tripled” in size. However, he also admitted that the increased hiring efforts still would not suffice. 

    “Even if we continue hiring, I don’t think we could ever staff our way out of this challenge,” Mason stated.

    Teddy bear posed lounging on bed next to remote in a relatable scene of students and young adults' lives.

    Text conversation showing parents sharing their location, with dad prowling the street and mom trying to lure him back, relatable to students and young adults.

    Tweet from a student describing accidentally taking off an entire month of November, reflecting relatable young adult life moments.

    Depression is one mental issue that many college students are dealing with. According to a report by the Mayo Health Clinic System, a 2021-2022 survey of students across 133 campuses revealed that 44% admitted to symptoms of depression. More alarmingly, 15% “seriously” considered harming themselves. 

    The report noted that rising education costs are one of the leading stressors among students, which becomes a key factor in their mental struggles. They also face immense pressure from their families, who push them to their limits “as early as elementary school.”

    Containers of Mom’s and Nana’s chicken noodle soup at Whole Foods, reflecting relatable student and young adult life humor.

    Hand holding a plant pot with roots growing like legs, illustrating relatable student and young adult life humor.

    Black car parked on campus with a note and c****m on the windshield, showing students and young adults humor.

    According to the American Psychiatric Association, many in the education sector are doing their part to provide college students with better access to mental health services. University at Albany School of Public Health researcher Brett Harris also shared his recommendations, which include making mental health promotion a campus-wide effort. 

    Other recommendations from Harris focus on involving students, faculty, and staff in the development and implementation of mental health campaigns, as well as collaborating with outside organizations and within the community. 
    Dog sitting on a vacuum cleaner step in a relatable moment, reflecting students and young adults living interesting lives.

    Hand holding a humorous Uber ride type menu with funny ride options, relatable to students and young adults.

    Two large teddy bears doing household chores in a front yard, depicting relatable life moments for students and young adults.

    From their end, students can also take proactive steps in promoting mental wellness. According to the APA, some of them include communicating their needs to instructors, connecting with peers on campus through organizations, and maintaining a healthy lifestyle through ample sleep and a balanced, nutritious diet. 
    Teacher draws relatable memes on whiteboard showing how students and young adults perceive humor differently.

    Text message humor from students and young adults about school assignments and unusual classmate situations.

    Milk cartons with angry faces and toy weapons in fridge door, depicting relatable student and young adult humor.

    Tweet showing a robotic vacuum stuck near a door, illustrating relatable moments from students and young adults' interesting lives.

    White Nissan SUV with a humorous decal about tailgating, reflecting relatable student and young adult life experiences.

    Side-by-side comparison of young adults and parents at 24, showing relatable student and young adult life moments.

    Single grain of brown rice damages laptop screen showing relatable student and young adult life meme.

    College student at the start of semester sitting neat, then messy and stressed surrounded by clutter in dorm room, relatable young adult life.

    Halloween decorations on a house showing a relatable meme about students and young adults living interesting lives.

    Cat at the vet during ultrasound, showing a funny reaction, relatable to students and young adults' interesting lives.

    Young adult with a dog floating with red balloons outside a door, showing relatable student and young adult life humor.

    ChatGPT response creating a new word about dishwasher disruption, relatable to students and young adults living interesting lives.

    Student resume humor showing a unique cover letter embodying a Marvel character, highlighting relatable student and young adult life.

    Young adults humorously trying to prove they're in bed, illustrating relatable moments from student and young adult lives.

    Relatable student meme showing an 8-page essay carved into limestone as part of a school assignment policy.

    Bartender helping young adults by discreetly offering support against harassment in a relatable social setting.

    Young adult wearing creative costume with fake spider and mark on forehead, illustrating relatable student life humor.

    Relatable meme showing a backup camera prank on a rental car, capturing relatable moments of students and young adults.

    Screenshot of a relatable text exchange and note showing a student’s interesting life moment with Starbucks and a class of 200.

    Relatable meme showing a student’s creative holiday tree topper blending star and angel with a dog photo.

    Email from a professor reminding a student about attending 8am engineering classes, reflecting student and young adult life.

    Tweet about Cardi B's real name with two photos of a young woman, fitting relatable student and young adult memes.

    Tweet showing relatable text messages about leveling up communication, highlighting students and young adults' interesting lives.

    Text message from dorm landlord requesting $1,337 payment, reflecting students and young adults living interesting lives.

    Toddler sitting on a couch looking thoughtful, illustrating students and young adults facing education doubts.

    Relatable meme of a young adult bringing home an eerie antique doll after thinking about it for months.

    Interior of a car showing a phone on the dashboard with a message, reflecting relatable moments for students and young adults.

    Chat room on a flight used by passengers with witty messages, showing relatable moments of students and young adults living interesting lives.

    Young adult filming a creative scene in a bathroom, showcasing relatable student life and interesting moments.

    Math homework showing detailed handwritten solutions, reflecting relatable moments in students and young adults' lives.

    Student essay review on a movie with relatable humor showing aspects of students and young adults' interesting lives.

    Roommate installs a ceiling fan on the wall above bed in a minimalist bedroom, highlighting students and young adults living interesting lives.

    Relatable meme showing a tricky exam question highlighting the interesting lives of students and young adults.

    Foreign exchange student texting and studying American slang phrases, illustrating relatable student and young adult life.

    Mom tries an experiment with a bag of ice and a fan as a creative way to fix the AC problem, relatable young adult humor.

    Tweet showing a relatable moment where a young adult receives a phone number via AirDrop while driving.

    Text message meme showing relatable student life with a paper clip lost under a file cabinet in a messy room.

    DMV employee dressed as a sloth humorously captures the relatable lives of students and young adults in a work setting.

    Young boy excitedly shares about his new girlfriend with a funny text about her scrunchy on his wrist, relatable for students and young adults.

    Relatable meme showing students and young adults making Italian boba tea with mozzarella pearls on a hot day.

    Text conversation meme showing students and young adults joking about cinema rules and taking snacks inside.

    Takeout bag with food and a roll of toilet paper, illustrating relatable moments in students and young adults' lives.

    Humorous meme showing a missile toad decoration hanging from the ceiling, relatable to students and young adults.

    Hand holding a universal remote inside a car, evoking relatable memories for students and young adults.

    Dishwasher raised above countertop in a kitchen, showcasing a clever home design for students and young adults living interesting lives.

    Young adult dressed as mom wearing sunglasses, teal coat, and scarf, showing ID card and holding alcohol bottle outdoors.

    Tweet by a young adult sharing a relatable moment on the freeway with a car license plate saying EXCUSMI.

    Screenshot of a text conversation referencing students and young adults with a humorous forwarded photo in the background.

    Relatable meme showing a frozen water bottle at airport security, highlighting students and young adults' interesting lives.

    Wallet with a photo of Terry Crews used by students and young adults to avoid wasting money on unnecessary items.

    Student life meme showing a humorous text draft using ethos, logos, pathos to persuade a date.

    Four spice jars with humorous labels including I Beg Ur Parsley and It’s Go Thyme, reflecting students and young adults relatable humor.

    Photos of babies next to large burritos in a restaurant, illustrating relatable humor for students and young adults.

    College-age couple posing for a vintage photo, illustrating relatable moments of students and young adults living interesting lives.

    Classroom scene with a slide titled How to dig your own grave, highlighting language mistakes relatable to students and young adults.

    Student holding an AP Vine Exam paper, showcasing relatable student and young adult life humor in memes.

    Envelope and letter showing a humorous fake Harvard acceptance with relatable meme about students and young adults.

    Tweet about losing an ID with travel documents and memes showing students and young adults living interesting lives.

    Egg carton labeled double yolks next to a bowl with multiple double yolk eggs, showing relatable moments of students and young adults.

    Student uses translucent jugs on flashlights to brighten a room during power outage, showing creative life hacks.

    Text message meme showing a professor humorously shutting down a student, relatable to students and young adults.

    Female student in graduation gown with quote about balancing challenges, reflecting relatable experiences of students and young adults.

    Hand holding a printed label on a water bottle compared to the same label displayed on a laptop screen, relatable student meme.

    Relatable meme showing a paycheck of zero dollars highlighting struggles of students and young adults living interesting lives.

    Student dressed in a black jacket and mask for dress as students day, showcasing relatable young adult fashion humor.

    Text conversation showing a humorous interaction highlighting challenges young adults face learning languages.

    Tweet from a student showing how a professor canceled class by sharing lecture slides, highlighting students and young adults' relatable lives.

    Person dressed as a ghost wearing a costume with relatable text messages about socializing, reflecting student and young adult life.

    Relatable meme showing a young adult's funny experience after moving into a new place, highlighting student life moments.

    Classroom rules projected on screen with humorous lecture guidelines for students and young adults in relatable meme style.

    Meme showing a burnt, melted pot on a stove, illustrating relatable struggles of students and young adults.

    Text conversation showing relatable meme about students and young adults living interesting lives with a humorous mom message.

    Young adult wearing creative Plan B One-Step emergency contraceptive costume, showcasing relatable student life humor.

    Young adult teaching older man how to use Google Maps and GPS on a phone, showing relatable student and young adult life moments.

    Young adults living interesting lives, using creative ways to guide Uber Eats drivers to their houses at night.

    Finance teacher giving students a practical lesson on saving money by buying cheaper books online, relatable to young adults.

    Roommate puts an AirTag on an Elf Bar vape to avoid losing it, a relatable moment for students and young adults.

    Young adult with a stain on shirt outlined and named, holding a glass, showing relatable student life humor.

    Student desk with a notebook designed like a MacBook, illustrating relatable student and young adult life memes.

    Couple at party showing affectionate and distant moments, capturing relatable lives of students and young adults in memes.

    Person wearing worn shoes at a bowling alley floor, reflecting relatable moments of students and young adults' interesting lives.

    Watermelon placed on a classroom chair after a student threw it and had it confiscated, showing student life humor.

    Relatable meme showing students and young adults living interesting lives selling chips with a business card and website.

    Social media meme showing a relatable post about needing help mounting a TV, reflecting students and young adults' lives.

    Funny relatable meme showing students and young adults dealing with strict teachers and interesting school moments.

    Student with green face paint and Shrek ears after makeup class, illustrating relatable moments in students and young adults' lives.

    Water tower at night with a projected image of a person wearing glasses, reflecting young adults living interesting lives.

    Two students in striped shirts sit together in a lecture hall, showing relatable moments from student and young adult life.

    Dog with paw in cup holder inside a car, illustrating relatable moments of students and young adults living interesting lives.

    Note and returned doorknob from a party show students and young adults living interesting, relatable lives.

    Text on a screen about relationships compared to phones without service, shared in a lecture setting with a speaker below, relatable to students and young adults.

    Screenshot of a tweet showing detailed handwritten notes, reflecting students and young adults relatable study habits.

    Canned food destroyed by roommate in a relatable meme about students and young adults living interesting lives.

    Student dipping sushi in ranch dressing at a desk, showcasing relatable moments in students and young adults' lives.

    Chicken walking inside a school hallway near desks and lockers, relatable meme about students and young adults' lives.

    Text message exchange about friendsgiving turkey, showing two rotisserie chickens in plastic containers and a paper bag.

    Wooden plank with a smiley face and name tag at a Walmart self-checkout, relatable to students and young adults' lives.

    Student meme showing M&Ms disguised in a Halls candy bag, highlighting relatable moments from students and young adults.

    Bathroom stall scene showing a book, juice carton, money, and charger, capturing relatable moments of students and young adults.

    Dog with shaved head resembling a human face, capturing relatable moments of students and young adults' interesting lives.

    College student using email prank to delay test shows relatable meme about students and young adults living interesting lives.

    Pen drawing on notebook paper as a relatable student prank in classroom life for students and young adults.

