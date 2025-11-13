Students And Young Adults Are Living Interesting Lives, As Seen In These Relatable 119 Memes (New Pics)
Ah, college years. It’s that sweet spot where you’re old enough to enjoy a certain level of independence, but still young enough to not worry about the “real world” and “adulting” obligations, just yet.
Your priorities revolve around term papers, dorm parties, and dealing with your loud-snoring roommate who plays 90s Eurodance hits on repeat. You may have the occasional stressors from school work, but overall, you’re having the time of your life.
Whether you’re still in the thick of things or you’re looking back on those glory days, these memes from the College Confessions Instagram page should bring you some good vibes. We’ve compiled some of the funniest ones into this list for your reading pleasure today!
This post may include affiliate links.
Many of these memes shed light on the mental state of many college students, albeit in a tongue-in-cheek manner. And according to the American Psychological Association, student mental health has worsened over the years.
The APA notes that in the 2020-2021 school year, more than 60% of college students “met the criteria for at least one mental health problem.” Another survey revealed that “almost three-quarters” of students admitted to being in “moderate or severe psychological stress.”
According to the APA, many colleges and universities have addressed the surge in demand for mental health care. As University of Virginia dean Michael Gerard Mason revealed, the counseling staff in their institution has “almost tripled” in size. However, he also admitted that the increased hiring efforts still would not suffice.
“Even if we continue hiring, I don’t think we could ever staff our way out of this challenge,” Mason stated.
Depression is one mental issue that many college students are dealing with. According to a report by the Mayo Health Clinic System, a 2021-2022 survey of students across 133 campuses revealed that 44% admitted to symptoms of depression. More alarmingly, 15% “seriously” considered harming themselves.
The report noted that rising education costs are one of the leading stressors among students, which becomes a key factor in their mental struggles. They also face immense pressure from their families, who push them to their limits “as early as elementary school.”
According to the American Psychiatric Association, many in the education sector are doing their part to provide college students with better access to mental health services. University at Albany School of Public Health researcher Brett Harris also shared his recommendations, which include making mental health promotion a campus-wide effort.
Other recommendations from Harris focus on involving students, faculty, and staff in the development and implementation of mental health campaigns, as well as collaborating with outside organizations and within the community.
From their end, students can also take proactive steps in promoting mental wellness. According to the APA, some of them include communicating their needs to instructors, connecting with peers on campus through organizations, and maintaining a healthy lifestyle through ample sleep and a balanced, nutritious diet.
BP censors so much but is fine to post personal data like this person's home address?!