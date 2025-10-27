Woman Expects Help From Ex-Husband After Leaving Him For Another Man, Gets A Reality Check Instead

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Being cheated on his tough enough. Having your wife marry her affair partner and start a new family with them can add an extra sting.
It’s exactly what happened to one man who says he has “no respect for either of them.” Imagine his surprise when his philandering ex-wife (whom he no longer speaks to) approached him to look after the child she has with her new husband.
Despite him refusing, she asked again and again. Her current husband has cancer and she firmly believes her ex should step in to babysit in the event of an emergency.
Co-parenting with his cheating ex-wife is already difficult enough for this guy
Young father playing with toddler son on floor, symbolizing woman expects help from ex-husband after leaving him for another man.
Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."
