Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Expects Help From Ex-Husband After Leaving Him For Another Man, Gets A Reality Check Instead
Young father playing with toddler at home, illustrating woman expects help from ex-husband after leaving him for another man.
Family, Relationships

Woman Expects Help From Ex-Husband After Leaving Him For Another Man, Gets A Reality Check Instead

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Being cheated on his tough enough. Having your wife marry her affair partner and start a new family with them can add an extra sting.

It’s exactly what happened to one man who says he has “no respect for either of them.” Imagine his surprise when his philandering ex-wife (whom he no longer speaks to) approached him to look after the child she has with her new husband.

Despite him refusing, she asked again and again. Her current husband has cancer and she firmly believes her ex should step in to babysit in the event of an emergency.

RELATED:

    Co-parenting with his cheating ex-wife is already difficult enough for this guy

    Young father playing with toddler son on floor, symbolizing woman expects help from ex-husband after leaving him for another man.

    Image credits: senivpetro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Now she wants him to look after the child she had with her affair partner

    Man shares dilemma about babysitting ex-wife’s child after she left him for another man.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man communicates with ex-wife through app, keeping interactions civil but distant after she left him for another man.

    Text discussing a woman expecting help from ex-husband after leaving him for another man, facing a reality check instead.

    Man consulting a doctor in a medical office, reflecting a woman expecting help from ex-husband after leaving him for another man.

    Image credits: pressmaster / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Alt text: Text about a woman expecting help from her ex-husband after leaving him for another man, but he refuses to babysit.

    Text excerpt showing a woman expecting help from ex-husband after leaving him, facing a reality check about support.

    Text excerpt showing a woman expecting help from ex-husband after leaving him for another man but facing a harsh reality check.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt showing a conversation about reconsidering a situation after a woman expects help from her ex-husband.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Guillaume Issaly / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Text about a woman expecting help from her ex-husband after leaving him for another man and facing a reality check.

    Text discussing a woman expecting help from her ex-husband after leaving him for another man, facing a reality check.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text discussing a woman expecting help from her ex-husband after leaving him, facing a reality check instead.

    Image credits: Scottshy

    ADVERTISEMENT

    He provided some more info when prompted by netizens

    Woman expects help from ex-husband after leaving him for another man, facing reality about co-parenting challenges.

    Screenshot of an online discussion where a user explains their child is not close to their half sibling after family changes.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online discussion about a woman expecting help from her ex-husband after leaving him for another man.

    Woman expects help from ex-husband after leaving him for another man but faces a harsh reality check.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Many agreed that the ex-wife’s child is not the man’s responsibility

    Conversation about a woman expecting help from her ex-husband after leaving him, discussing social worker support options.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a woman expecting help from her ex-husband after leaving him for another man.

    Comment discussing help and setting boundaries related to a woman expecting help from ex-husband after leaving him.

    Screenshot of a discussion about a woman expecting help from her ex-husband after leaving him for another man.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Commenter shares perspective on woman expecting help from ex-husband after leaving him, highlighting reality check and child support concerns.

    Text discussing the impact on a child when a woman expects help from her ex-husband after leaving him for another man.

    Reddit comment discussing a woman expecting help from ex-husband after leaving him for another man and facing reality.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing expectations of help from an ex-husband and the reality check faced by a woman after leaving him.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing a woman expecting help from ex-husband after leaving him, emphasizing reality check on support.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing family dynamics and expectations related to a woman, her ex-husband, and relationships.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing consequences and reality check after a woman expects help from her ex-husband.

    Reddit comment reading NTA and noting a personal decision, related to woman expecting help from ex-husband after leaving him.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online forum comment discussing responsibility and expectations involving a woman and her ex-husband.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post discussing a woman expecting help from ex-husband after leaving him for another man but facing a reality check.

    Text excerpt about relationships and parenting lessons illustrating woman expects help from ex-husband but faces a reality check instead.

    Comment reading a woman expects help from ex-husband after leaving him for another man, highlighting a reality check situation.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some people reminded the man that the child had nothing to do with the cheating

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing extreme behavior, related to a woman expecting help from her ex-husband after leaving him.

    Comment discussing woman expecting help from ex-husband after leaving him, emphasizing reality check and family dynamics.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on relationship challenges, support expectations, and family dynamics after separation and new partners involved.

    Text message discussing expectations of help from an ex-husband and concerns about children’s perspectives in family conflicts.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman expects help from ex-husband after leaving him, faces reality check about relationships and support challenges.

    Text conversation discussing family dynamics and expectations involving a woman, ex-husband, and sibling relationships after separation.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Cheating
    divorce
    family
    relationship
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    1

    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Read less »
    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Read less »
    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

    Read less »
    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not his kid, not his problem. And his own child isn't even close to the half sibling - nor does he get along with his stepfather. All the people saying YTA are delusional. I bet nearly all of them would be voting otherwise if they had a partner who cheated on them. 🙄

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not his kid, not his problem. And his own child isn't even close to the half sibling - nor does he get along with his stepfather. All the people saying YTA are delusional. I bet nearly all of them would be voting otherwise if they had a partner who cheated on them. 🙄

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT