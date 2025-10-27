Woman Expects Help From Ex-Husband After Leaving Him For Another Man, Gets A Reality Check Instead

ADVERTISEMENT

Being cheated on his tough enough. Having your wife marry her affair partner and start a new family with them can add an extra sting.

It’s exactly what happened to one man who says he has “no respect for either of them.” Imagine his surprise when his philandering ex-wife (whom he no longer speaks to) approached him to look after the child she has with her new husband.

Despite him refusing, she asked again and again. Her current husband has cancer and she firmly believes her ex should step in to babysit in the event of an emergency.

RELATED:

Co-parenting with his cheating ex-wife is already difficult enough for this guy

Young father playing with toddler son on floor, symbolizing woman expects help from ex-husband after leaving him for another man.

Share icon

Image credits: senivpetro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Now she wants him to look after the child she had with her affair partner

Man shares dilemma about babysitting ex-wife’s child after she left him for another man.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Man communicates with ex-wife through app, keeping interactions civil but distant after she left him for another man.

Text discussing a woman expecting help from ex-husband after leaving him for another man, facing a reality check instead.

Share icon

Man consulting a doctor in a medical office, reflecting a woman expecting help from ex-husband after leaving him for another man.

Share icon

Image credits: pressmaster / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Text about a woman expecting help from her ex-husband after leaving him for another man, but he refuses to babysit.

Text excerpt showing a woman expecting help from ex-husband after leaving him, facing a reality check about support.

Text excerpt showing a woman expecting help from ex-husband after leaving him for another man but facing a harsh reality check.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt showing a conversation about reconsidering a situation after a woman expects help from her ex-husband.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Guillaume Issaly / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Text about a woman expecting help from her ex-husband after leaving him for another man and facing a reality check.

Text discussing a woman expecting help from her ex-husband after leaving him for another man, facing a reality check.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text discussing a woman expecting help from her ex-husband after leaving him, facing a reality check instead.

Share icon

Image credits: Scottshy

ADVERTISEMENT

He provided some more info when prompted by netizens

Woman expects help from ex-husband after leaving him for another man, facing reality about co-parenting challenges.

Screenshot of an online discussion where a user explains their child is not close to their half sibling after family changes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online discussion about a woman expecting help from her ex-husband after leaving him for another man.

Woman expects help from ex-husband after leaving him for another man but faces a harsh reality check.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many agreed that the ex-wife’s child is not the man’s responsibility

Conversation about a woman expecting help from her ex-husband after leaving him, discussing social worker support options.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a woman expecting help from her ex-husband after leaving him for another man.

Comment discussing help and setting boundaries related to a woman expecting help from ex-husband after leaving him.

Screenshot of a discussion about a woman expecting help from her ex-husband after leaving him for another man.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenter shares perspective on woman expecting help from ex-husband after leaving him, highlighting reality check and child support concerns.

Share icon

Text discussing the impact on a child when a woman expects help from her ex-husband after leaving him for another man.

Share icon

Reddit comment discussing a woman expecting help from ex-husband after leaving him for another man and facing reality.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing expectations of help from an ex-husband and the reality check faced by a woman after leaving him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing a woman expecting help from ex-husband after leaving him, emphasizing reality check on support.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing family dynamics and expectations related to a woman, her ex-husband, and relationships.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment discussing consequences and reality check after a woman expects help from her ex-husband.

Reddit comment reading NTA and noting a personal decision, related to woman expecting help from ex-husband after leaving him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online forum comment discussing responsibility and expectations involving a woman and her ex-husband.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text post discussing a woman expecting help from ex-husband after leaving him for another man but facing a reality check.

Share icon

Text excerpt about relationships and parenting lessons illustrating woman expects help from ex-husband but faces a reality check instead.

Share icon

Comment reading a woman expects help from ex-husband after leaving him for another man, highlighting a reality check situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Some people reminded the man that the child had nothing to do with the cheating

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing extreme behavior, related to a woman expecting help from her ex-husband after leaving him.

Comment discussing woman expecting help from ex-husband after leaving him, emphasizing reality check and family dynamics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on relationship challenges, support expectations, and family dynamics after separation and new partners involved.

Text message discussing expectations of help from an ex-husband and concerns about children’s perspectives in family conflicts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman expects help from ex-husband after leaving him, faces reality check about relationships and support challenges.

Text conversation discussing family dynamics and expectations involving a woman, ex-husband, and sibling relationships after separation.

ADVERTISEMENT