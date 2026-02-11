Missing Woman, 24, Located After Family Hear Her Pleading For Her Life In Final Call

ADVERTISEMENT

Gabriella Cartagena, a 24-year-old woman from Marinette County, Wisconsin, who went missing on February 5, was located by local law enforcement on February 10.

Authorities have not provided any details about her well-being, though her family has shared an update.

Before she went missing, Cartagena had a distressing phone call with her family, during which she was heard pleading for her life.

Following an unfavorable update on the situation, Cartagena's family has launched a GoFundMe to request financial assistance.

A suspect connected to the case is in custody and could be the same individual who was last spotted with Cartagena.

A person of interest in the case is in custody, and officials have promised to release more information soon.

The missing Wisconsin woman was found following an extensive search, but authorities failed to confirm her current condition

Young woman with brown hair outdoors near a beach, related to missing woman 24 located after final call plea.

In an interview with the local TV station WBAY, Cartagena’s family confirmed that she was last seen on Wednesday with a man identified as Robert Chilcote.

The family noted the pair appeared “normal” and were headed to the grocery store. However, they said they soon received a call from Cartagena in which she was heard pleading, “Please do not shoot me. I am sorry.”

Young woman missing, 24, taking a mirror selfie while making a hand gesture in a casual setting.

“The Marinette Police Department, along with other local authorities, initiated an extensive search to locate Gabriella Cartagena. The investigation led to the belief that Gabriella was in the area of Red Arrow Park in the City of Marinette prior to her disappearance,” a press release shared by the sheriff’s office earlier this week stated.

Red Toyota Prius in snowy area sought for camera footage related to missing woman, 24, pleading for her life.

The same press release also informed, “There is currently a person of interest in custody, and the name of that individual is being withheld at this time.”

The announcement was updated on Tuesday, February 10, to read, “Gabriella Cartagena has been located. More information will be released as soon as possible,” failing to confirm whether Cartagena is deceased or alive.

A GoFundMe campaign launched by Cartagena’s family indicates she has passed away

Young woman and child smiling on beach, related to missing woman located after family hears pleading call.

“My name is Alpachino Cartagena, and I am the older brother of Gabriella Cartagena, who recently passed away,” the online crowdfunding page states.

“Gabriella’s passing was completely unexpected, and our family is still trying to process this sudden loss,” the message continues, adding, “During this incredibly difficult time, we are reaching out to our family, friends, and community for support.”

Fundraiser message from missing woman’s brother seeking support after 24-year-old located following final call plea.

Alpachino concludes the GoFundMe appeal with a request for “financial assistance” to help ensure Gabriella receives the funeral she deserves to properly “honor her life.”

As of this writing, $5,290 has been raised toward the $6,000 goal.

The page also notes that Gabriella was the mother of “a beautiful 3-year-old daughter, Anaya Cartagena.”

While authorities did not disclose who the arrested person of interest in Cartagena’s case is, it is suspected to be Robert Chilcote

Police car light bar flashing red and blue at night related to missing woman case, 24, located after final call.

WBAY reported that 29-year-old Robert Chilcote was arrested on Thursday after a police chase involving a fleeing vehicle that lasted 16 minutes, reached speeds of more than 100 mph, and involved 10 pursuing officers.

The chase began after the Wright County Sheriff’s Office (Minnesota) received a call about an individual wanted in connection with an aggravated a**ault and possible homicide.

Man with long hair and beard in an orange jumpsuit, related to missing woman 24 located after final call plea.

The suspect was reported to be driving a red Toyota Prius and was believed to be armed. After a deputy spotted the vehicle and attempted to stop it, the driver allegedly fled, violating traffic signals and stop signs.

Missing woman 24 sitting outdoors with a young child on a concrete path near grass in casual clothing.

Chilcote soon drove onto the median, struck a stop sign, and became immobilized. Following the crash, authorities apprehended him and discovered an AR-15 rifle with an inserted magazine on the front passenger seat, the report stated.

Chilcote is being held on charges of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and being a fugitive from justice from another state.

Young woman with long dark hair and a calm expression, representing a missing woman located after pleading for her life.

“They need to continue to question the man she was last seen with until he talks,” a netizen advised, while another added, “That man knows something.”

“Looks like she got in with the wrong crowd,” opined a third, while several others shared prayers for Cartagena and her family.

“Women aren’t safe from men anywhere,” a netizen observed

