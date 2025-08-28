Woman Goes Shopping And Misses 10 Calls From Fiance, He Comes To See If She’s Up To No Good

ADVERTISEMENT

Would you share your location with your partner 24/7? Some people choose to do so, mainly for safety reasons. But what happens when your significant other takes things too far?

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman is considering calling off her engagement because of her fiance’s unhealthy and controlling behavior. She’s told how she was left stunned, and a bit disturbed, when her partner rocked up unannounced, and angry, at the grocery store she’d popped into after work. He’d tracked her phone, and sees nothing wrong with his behavior because she missed several calls from him so something must have been “off.”

RELATED:

Sharing your location with your partner can have its advantages, especially from a safety perspective

Share icon

Image credits: seventyfourimages / envato (not the actual photo)

But one man is taking tracking his fiancee’s movements to a whole unhealthy level, and it’s affecting their relationship

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: LightFieldStudios / envato (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: PrettyBrownEyes30

ADVERTISEMENT

Should couples share their locations with each other?

There are many reasons why some couples choose to share their locations with each other. It could be a matter of safety, or maybe even a way to help their schedules to run smoothly. But it’s not for everyone. And relationship experts are divided over whether it’s a healthy thing to do.

“In my experience counseling couples, I find that it doesn’t build trust, it builds suspicion instead — leading to questions, doubts, and worries,” argues Northern California therapist Kurt Smith. “All of which can turn into distrust of our partner and ruminating thoughts about worst case scenarios. It also creates dependence on a device rather than communication with our partner and honesty in our relationship.”

Nicole Saunders, therapist and owner of Therapy Charlotte in North Carolina is pro- sharing locations. “It eliminates the need to always wait for a text back or wonder why they’re not responding, which can build frustration,” she explains.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saunders believes sharing locations is a great practical tool for couples. “If your partner goes for a walk before dinner, you can easily check their location and see that you have enough time to tackle a quick task, or even time dinner to be piping hot on the table when they walk through the door,” she says.

“Creepy”: netizens warned the woman to leave asap

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT