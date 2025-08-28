Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Goes Shopping And Misses 10 Calls From Fiance, He Comes To See If She’s Up To No Good
Blonde woman shopping indoors, looking worried after missing several calls from her fiance, amidst store shelves.
Couples, Relationships

Woman Goes Shopping And Misses 10 Calls From Fiance, He Comes To See If She’s Up To No Good

Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

Would you share your location with your partner 24/7? Some people choose to do so, mainly for safety reasons. But what happens when your significant other takes things too far?

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman is considering calling off her engagement because of her fiance’s unhealthy and controlling behavior. She’s told how she was left stunned, and a bit disturbed, when her partner rocked up unannounced, and angry, at the grocery store she’d popped into after work. He’d tracked her phone, and sees nothing wrong with his behavior because she missed several calls from him so something must have been “off.”

RELATED:

    Sharing your location with your partner can have its advantages, especially from a safety perspective

    Image credits: seventyfourimages / envato (not the actual photo)

    But one man is taking tracking his fiancee’s movements to a whole unhealthy level, and it’s affecting their relationship

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: LightFieldStudios / envato (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: PrettyBrownEyes30

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Should couples share their locations with each other?

    There are many reasons why some couples choose to share their locations with each other. It could be a matter of safety, or maybe even a way to help their schedules to run smoothly. But it’s not for everyone. And relationship experts are divided over whether it’s a healthy thing to do.

    “In my experience counseling couples, I find that it doesn’t build trust, it builds suspicion instead — leading to questions, doubts, and worries,” argues Northern California therapist Kurt Smith. “All of which can turn into distrust of our partner and ruminating thoughts about worst case scenarios. It also creates dependence on a device rather than communication with our partner and honesty in our relationship.”

    Nicole Saunders, therapist and owner of Therapy Charlotte in North Carolina is pro- sharing locations. “It eliminates the need to always wait for a text back or wonder why they’re not responding, which can build frustration,” she explains.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Saunders believes sharing locations is a great practical tool for couples. “If your partner goes for a walk before dinner, you can easily check their location and see that you have enough time to tackle a quick task, or even time dinner to be piping hot on the table when they walk through the door,” she says.

    “Creepy”: netizens warned the woman to leave asap

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Relationship
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    4
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    4

    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Read less »
    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Read less »
    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

    Read less »
    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hammerheadsharkgamer avatar
    Dragons Exist
    Dragons Exist
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why do so many people just not care about respecting others' privacy? Everyone from partners with each other to parents with their kids, just no one cares it seems like

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would have told him right then that we were done. He's obviously lying if he showed up where she was. He 100% thought he was going to catch her "doing something wrong". Why would you want to be with someone who doesn't trust you??

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    hammerheadsharkgamer avatar
    Dragons Exist
    Dragons Exist
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why do so many people just not care about respecting others' privacy? Everyone from partners with each other to parents with their kids, just no one cares it seems like

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would have told him right then that we were done. He's obviously lying if he showed up where she was. He 100% thought he was going to catch her "doing something wrong". Why would you want to be with someone who doesn't trust you??

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    Arrow point to left Arrow point to right
    ADVERTISEMENT