Missing Mom’s Haunting Texts Reveal Fear Of Boating With Husband After Split

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Lynette Hooker, a 55-year-old mother and sailor from Michigan, disappeared at sea in the Bahamas on April 5, triggering an urgent search that has since become a complex investigation focused on her husband of 25 years, Brian, 58.

She was cruising with him before she vanished. He claimed she went overboard from their dinghy during rough weather.

Highlights Text exchanges between Lynette Hooker and a friend appear to suggest she had reservations about being on the boat with her husband, Brian.

Lynette’s daughter has claimed that the couple’s marriage got violent from time to time.

Social media users have drawn parallels between this case and the Brian Laundrie-Gabby Petito tragedy.

Brian was taken into custody on “probable cause” on April 8. His lawyer said he “categorically and unequivocally denies any wrongdoing.”

However, a text Lynette sent to a friend in 2024 suggests trouble in their marriage and may point to a possible motive.

In one message, she wrote, “I can’t be out there with him.”

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Lynette Hooker’s old text has intensified suspicions that her husband may have thrown her into the sea

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On April 13, CBS News published text exchanges between Lynette and her friend and fellow boater, Marnee Stevenson.

In a January 2024 message, Lynette told Stevenson, “It was too much closeness. We decided to call it quits. I’m not going back.”

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When asked by Stevenson whether she could reconcile with Brian, Lynette said their dynamic was “really bad” when they shared their compact yacht Soulmate, adding that she could not imagine sharing the space with him ever again.

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A month later, Stevenson’s message to Lynette indicated she and Brian had reconciled.

“Looks like things are up and up,” Stevenson said, to which Lynette replied with heart emojis and a thumbs-up.

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Search for Lynette shifted towards recovery on April 7.

Before his arrest by the Royal Bahamas Police Force the following day, Brian said he was “heartbroken” over the boat accident that drove him and Lynette apart.

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Netizens, meanwhile, expressed that Lynette should not have gone to sea with her husband “despite her fear.”

“He threw her overboard,” one theorized.

Lynette Hooker’s daughter claimed her mother and Brian’s relationship was marred by domestic violence

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Lynette’s daughter and Brian’s stepdaughter, Karli Aylesworth, in a recent interview with CNN, said that although the pair cared about one another, they had a turbulent marriage that often became combative.

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Several reports reveal that Lynette was taken into custody in Michigan in 2015 on suspicion of “a**ault & battery” after Brian alleged she struck him multiple times.

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He has a swollen nose to show for it.

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Lynette, who an officer said was “highly intoxicated,” told police she had “been struck in the forehead by her husband” as well, though no visible injuries were documented.

A prosecutor reviewed the case and determined there was “insufficient evidence as to who started the a**ault.” The case was dismissed without charges.

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@cbsnews Brian Hooker, whose wife, Lynette, went missing on April 5, after allegedly falling overboard while the couple was traveling in the Bahamas, was recorded speaking to a friend on April 7. During the call that CBS News has verified, he described the events from that night as a “cascade of failures.” Brian Hooker is currently in police custody in the Bahamas, where he is being questioned in connection with the disappearance of his wife, but denies any wrongdoing and has not been charged with a crime. ♬ original sound – cbsnews

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In an interview given to Fox & Friends, Aylesworth revealed Brian previously tried to choke her mother and “threatened to throw her overboard,” hence the way the case is playing out now makes her believe there is more to the story.

The case has caused social media users to recall the Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito story

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“This case has Brian Laundrie / Gabby Petito vibes all over it,” one said, to which another replied, “Exactly what I thought.”

Gabrielle Venora Petito, a 22-year-old travel vlogger from Long Island, New York, set off on a four-month road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, in July 2021.

FIRST ON CBS: Brian Hooker, whose wife disappeared during a boat ride in the Bahamas, told CBS News’ @cbenavidesTV he wants to believe his wife is still alive and plans to go back out to search for her. “I won’t be able to stop looking.” pic.twitter.com/768aaoUkpX — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 14, 2026

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On September 19, her remains were recovered from Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest.

An autopsy concluded that she was the victim of a homicide involving strangulation and blunt force trauma.

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Laundrie, who returned to his parents’ home in Florida on September 1 in Petito’s van, was identified as a person of interest in the case.

He went missing on September 13 after telling his parents he was going for a hike.

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His body was found on October 20 in Florida’s Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park. The cause of his passing was ruled to be a self-inflicted firearm wound.

A notebook found close to Laundrie’s remains included a written statement in which he acknowledged causing Petito’s demise.

“Let’s pray they get the evidence they need in the case,” a netizen said about Lynette’s disappearance

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