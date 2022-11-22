Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“I Was Brought Up By Family Vloggers And It Ruined My Life”
35points
Parenting, People

“I Was Brought Up By Family Vloggers And It Ruined My Life”

Liucija Adomaite and
Kotryna Brašiškytė

Recently, a 17-year-old girl turned to the True Off My Chest subreddit to share how being brought up by family vloggers affected her.

“They started vlogging when I was around 7 and stopped three years ago. I want to hugely avoid speculation as to who my family is so won’t be sharing much more detail. The channel had over 500k subscribers,” the author recounted. The family stopped vlogging due to “a mental health crisis” that happened because of the channel.

However, what remained was the long-lasting trauma the 17-year-old endured back in the vlogging days. In this brutally honest and heartbreaking post, the author listed all the ways it made her life misery in a bid to warn other family vloggers, or anyone considering this career.

A 17-year-old who was brought up by family vloggers shared how it affected her in a heartbreaking post

Image credits: Nathyn Masters (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Fa Barboza (not the actual photo)

Image credits: throwawaylisteners

The author later shared more details in response to people’s comments

And this is how people reacted

Liucija Adomaite
Liucija Adomaite
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Liucija Adomaite is a creative mind with years of experience in copywriting. She has a dynamic set of experiences from advertising, academia, and journalism. This time, she has set out on a journey to investigate the ways in which we communicate ideas on a large scale. Her current mission is to find a magic formula for how to make ideas, news, and other such things spread like a virus.

Kotryna Brašiškytė
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Kotryna is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Graphic Design. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a freelance graphic designer and illiustrator. When not editing, she enjoys working with clay, drawing, playing board games and drinking good tea.

Join the conversation
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago

I always thought it was toxic, but to hear the story... it's terrible. It was difficult to read it for me till the end.

Leo Domitrix
Leo Domitrix
Community Member
57 minutes ago

You are essentially child traffickers if you do this, IMO. Pedos love that stuff according to a shrink friend of mine. Consider that: You think you're getting likes, but it's from *pedophiles*. Let kids be PEOPLE not PROPS

arcane_gamer (they/them)
arcane_gamer (they/them)
Community Member
25 minutes ago

i hate family vloggers with a burning passion.

