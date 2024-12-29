Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Mom Draws The Line, Refuses To Take Son’s Selfish Girlfriend On Family Trip, Faces Backlash
Entitled People, Social Issues

Mom Draws The Line, Refuses To Take Son's Selfish Girlfriend On Family Trip, Faces Backlash

A mother often goes above and beyond for her kids. And usually, that love extends to their kids’ partners, as they become a part of the family. But sometimes, things take a different turn—especially if the partner comes across as rude or entitled.

Take this story, for instance: A mother shared how she decided to cancel a family trip to the Bahamas after ongoing drama with her son’s demanding and entitled girlfriend. Instead of dealing with the chaos, she upgraded her own plans to first class and a luxurious suite. Unsurprisingly, her son and his girlfriend were furious with her decision. Keep reading to see how this family drama played out and what people online had to say about it!

    Navigating relationships can be challenging, especially when there’s tension between your partner and your mother

    Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    A woman shared how a disagreement with her son arose after she refused to pay for his girlfriend’s vacation, citing her entitled behavior

    Image credits: Michael Tucker / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: nobdycares-wrkhardr

    The author provided additional insights into the details of the previous two vacations

    If you’re serious about your relationship, putting effort into building a good rapport with their family is crucial for fostering long-term harmony

    When a relationship gets serious, it’s natural to want to make a good impression on your partner’s family. Whether you’re baking cookies for the future in-laws or playing games with the nephew, it’s all about showing you care and respect their family dynamics.  

    But not everyone gets it right. Sometimes, partners completely miss the mark with their etiquette, leaving a bad impression on the family. Take, for example, interrupting conversations or constantly talking about themselves. It’s a sure way to seem dismissive or disinterested in building a connection with your partner’s family.  

    Then there are those who refuse to lend a hand. Whether it’s setting the table, helping clean up after dinner, or pitching in with a family activity, pitching in shows you value being part of the family. Ignoring opportunities to help can easily come across as entitled or ungrateful. 

    Mom Draws The Line, Refuses To Take Son’s Selfish Girlfriend On Family Trip, Faces Backlash

    Image credits: Andrej Lišakov / unsplash (not the actual photo) 

    Respecting family traditions is essential, as it shows consideration for your partner’s background and values

    One of the biggest no-nos? Complaining openly or being overly critical. Sure, no family is perfect, but nitpicking their traditions, food, or lifestyle—especially during the first few meetings—will likely offend. Politeness goes a long way in building a bridge of mutual respect.  

    Sometimes, the issue isn’t what’s said but what’s not. Barely acknowledging family members, refusing to engage in small talk, or scrolling on your phone the entire time can send the message that you’re uninterested in being there. A little effort to show genuine interest goes a long way in winning the family over.

    And let’s not forget the entitlement factor, like assuming you’ll always be included in family vacations or demanding special treatment. No one likes a sense of entitlement—it often breeds resentment and creates unnecessary drama within the family dynamic.  

    Ultimately, how you behave with your partner’s family is your choice, but unnecessary drama never helps anyone. As in this particular case, the son’s girlfriend behaved in an entitled manner, leading to strained relationships and a canceled vacation.

    Maybe the key takeaway here is simple: a little kindness and respect can go a long way when trying to become a part of someone’s family. What do you think—what’s the worst partner etiquette you’ve witnessed? Share your thoughts in the comments! 

    Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    People online voiced their support for the woman, agreeing that her son’s girlfriend was acting overly entitled

    A few others believed the author was being unfair by paying for one son’s girlfriend and not the other

    Nikita Manot

    Nikita Manot

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

