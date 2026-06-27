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We’ve all been there. You can feel it as the words are coming out of your mouth that you’ve made a terrible mistake. You misread the situation. You made a Freudian slip. And now, you’re desperately wishing that you could go back in time or become invisible.

As painful as these moments are, they’re also inevitable. And something that might make them a little easier to swallow is bonding with others who are just as socially awkward. TikTok users have recently been recalling their most uncomfortable moments when they completely misread social cues. From making inappropriate comments in doctors' offices to turning job interviews into nightmares for everyone involved, these stories might give you serious second-hand embarrassment, pandas. But we hope you’ll find them amusing too, so be sure to upvote the ones that make you smile!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A woman listens intently at a table, a scene that could involve hilariously misread social cues and awkwardness. I was in a meeting with my head of department in my corporate job, discussing a project with a tight deadline. I said “we are really touching cloth with this project” … I didn’t realise what this actually meant, I had thought it meant we are running out of time. We had to end the meeting as everyone couldn’t keep it together from laughing so much

Georgia , RDNE Stock project Report

8points
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cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
Premium 48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Had to look it up as I'm a colonial XD " 'Touching cloth' is informal British slang meaning that someone urgently and desperately needs the toilet and is on the verge of a bathroom emergency." I suppose that could still mean you are "running out of time" XD

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    #2

    A man smiles and gives a thumbs-up while donating blood, showing how he misread social cues hilariously. I was getting blood drawn and i heard him say “make a face” so I laughed and like scrunched up my face…turns out he said “make a fist” .. so he could find a vein

    megs , Manuel Camacho-Navarro Report

    7points
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    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm sure the phlebotomist has mentioned this somewhere on Reddit in a wholesome way. Bet that made his day

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    #3

    A woman in an apron in a kitchen, looking pensive, perhaps after hilariously misreading social cues and making things awkward. My boss called me over and said “are you available right now” and I apologised profusely and explained that no, I had a boyfriend. He looked BAFFLED and said “I wanted to know if you could run to the shops and get a bag of ice…”

    Collette , Antonius Ferret Report

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    lissmerriweather avatar
    Bonesko
    Bonesko
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wish my boyfriend did all of my side work

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    #4

    People smile and pose at a concert, a fun environment where misread social cues can become super awkward. I threw my bra on stage at a punk show and the singer went on a rant of how disrespectful that was 😭 till this day I have nightmares about it

    lydia , Caleb Oquendo Report

    6points
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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wouldn't want someone's recently-worn jahooblies-holder either, especially knowing how infrequently most of us wash our bras :p

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    #5

    A barber cutting a clients hair, potentially misreading social cues about the client's desired hairstyle or comfort. When the conversation died I asked my new barber what he does for work.

    Darcy Buhagiar , Los Muertos Crew Report

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    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I usually just cut and paste things from reddit... 😏🐼

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    #6

    A man talks to a woman outdoors, who seems to be misreading social cues. Her expression shows slight confusion. Someone I liked at work asked me if I was free on Saturday evening.. I thought he was going to ask me out so I said yes! He then asked me to cover his shift

    Tyrone Gal , Mizuno K Report

    6points
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    arianagraen avatar
    Ariana Graen
    Ariana Graen
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tip from introvert: Always ask why

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    #7

    A doctor wearing a mask and gloves prepares for an awkward situation, misreading social cues in a medical setting. when i worked giving people covid vaccines a man came in with one arm and i asked if he was left or right handed... he replied "well for a lack of options i guess im a lefty" mortified

    Gabbie , Anna Tarazevich Report

    6points
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    johngrimes avatar
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    Premium     21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I use the one that's left, so left I guess.

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    #8

    Four people having pizza at a table, laughing and talking, after someone hilariously misread social cues. Coworker opened a bag of crisps and offered them, she pulled one out I just casually ate it off her hand?! Why 😩

    KimRoss , logan jeffrey Report

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    #9

    Two men laugh outdoors, possibly a moment where someone misread social cues and made things super awkward. Meeting the neighbours for the first time and the neighbour was explaining he has a teenage daughter with cerebral palsy. My dad misheard him and trying to relate said “yeah I have a daughter, she’s pretty ballsy too”

    https://www.tiktok.com/@sophiesellors/photo/7518743516646837527 , Nathan Anderson Report

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    #10

    A woman at an interview looks serious, a moment of misread social cues making things super awkward. went for a job interview, they asked how flexible I was. told them I used to do gymnastics and trampolining

    🦇 jasper ☽☾ , Tima Miroshnichenko Report

    5points
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    lissmerriweather avatar
    Bonesko
    Bonesko
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In my early 20's I was, but not so much anymore

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    #11

    A woman lies on a medical table, holding her head, potentially misreading social cues from a therapist or during a session. I was getting injections in my very lower back and the doctor was cleaning the area, and actually wiped like in my cheeks and I blurted out ‘wow thought you’d buy me dinner first’ and he just looked

    Rudy Jean , Yan Krukau Report

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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd imagine most doctors would get a chuckle out of that unless they were really strait-laced XD

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    #12

    A brightly lit restroom sign with male and female symbols, indicating availability. People might misread social cues about usage. Was waiting to use the bathroom on a flight and the captain was stood next to me and asked ‘’are you off on your holidays” and I responded “yes we’re heading to Antigua” like he wasn’t flying the god damn plane

    ellirosecarter , Marafaphotos Report

    5points
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    bobremillard avatar
    That’s all I yam
    That’s all I yam
    Community Member
    Premium     32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yep. Know the feeling when the auto response kicks in and it's not appropriate for that one situation.

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    #13

    Woman in a salon chair, her hair being styled; a moment where someone might misread social cues. Sat in the hairdresser’s chair, thought she asked me “when’s your party”…thought, odd, not having one, started banging on about being someone that isn’t fussed and prefers having low-key bday celebrations. 10 mins in she says “so down the middle yeah?” OH PARTING RIGHT GOTCHA, it’s been 8 years it still keeps me up at night

    Username1234 , cottonbro studio Report

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    #14

    Two people shaking hands, possibly misread social cues causing an awkward moment. First day on the job my new manager went to shake my hand and I handed him my jacket 😭😭

    rilomagnavox , Mizuno K Report

    5points
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    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    💀 I have never ever handed someone my jacket unless they offered, what kind of "I have butlers" mentality is this

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    #15

    A woman holding a single red rose, dressed in black, attending an outdoor gathering where social cues are observed. Someone I know got hit by a train, and later died. I went to the funeral and said “omg I look like I’ve been hit by a bus” and it still lives rent free in my head every day 😩

    pearlyshells.xx , The Good Funeral Guide Report

    5points
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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A young man riding a motorcycle was struck and kílled right outside my family business's office. His family set up a small memorial near where it happened, and over time I got to know his family and ex-gf pretty well. They invited me to his memorial. On the one-year anniversary, I went to the "remembrance" gathering his family had, to pay my respects. I was in a very bad place in life at that point (deep suícidal ideation) and when the guy's mom gave me a hug and asked how I was doing, I said "I'm not d**d yet!" That was almost a year ago and I am still cringing to this day.

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    #16

    A young waitress in an apron holding a notepad, smiling, attentive to social cues. When I worked as a waitress a old lady came out of the toilet and asked me to help her with her zip and I got on my knees and tried to pull her flies up and she looked me dead in the eye and went “no love, my coat” 🥲

    Hannah , Vitaly Gariev Report

    5points
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    #17

    A person in a wheelchair misreads social cues in a cafe, creating an awkward moment. Told a lady in a wheelchair to take a seat 😭😭😭😭

    christiewoodx , SHVETS production Report

    5points
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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    After my dad's accident, he was profoundly disabled (catastrophic brain damage) and wheelchair-bound. He needed 24/7 care, so it was a family effort to take him to his doctor's appointments. One time his neurologist's assistant said "Okay, Jerry, go ahead and take a seat in the room," and I wish I'd said "No need, he takes his seat with him!" XD

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    #18

    A medical professional, possibly a doctor, sits looking at the camera, misreading social cues. Her expression is serious. Said “hope to see you again soon” to a cancer patient when they were discharged for good from oncology because their cancer had been treated efficiently. I was on placement and got a write up for it 🙃

    0hmygoff , Tima Miroshnichenko Report

    4points
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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I feel conflicted that OP got written up for this. On one hand, I understand why, but on the other hand, a lot of us are conditioned from earliest childhood to utter banal pleasantries at the start and end of conversations and interactions with other people, especially if that other person is a stranger/client/customer/etc. (At least, we Americans are conditioned to do that, lol. I know not every culture has such a strong small-talk/conversation tendency.)

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    #19

    I went to the cinema it was a late showing so it was just me and my partner there in the whole cinema and we used to randomly chase each other so I saw someone walking up the stairs it was dark and they started running faster I ran faster I then look to my right to see my partner laughing their head off I was chasing a random cinema worker

    Andy Pandy Report

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    #20

    Two people outside looking at a phone, one pointing, possibly misreading social cues in an awkward situation. My fricking mouth will automatically copy people’s accents without my permission. It’s mortifying.

    chloesidequests , Mizuno K Report

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    #21

    A woman looking intently at a man, holding a cup, possibly misreading social cues during a conversation. Someone asked if I could roll my ‘r’s I misheard it as rolling my eyes and kept rolling my eyes at the poor man as exaggeratedly as possible when he repeated the question

    Annie's Archive , Felicity Tai Report

    4points
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    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😭😭😭💀

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    #22

    I waitresses at a club and a guy gave me a $50.00 to get him coke… I said sir, coke is only $2.50! 🤦🏼‍♀️

    Boring Broad Report

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    #23

    A group of people sitting on the floor and a chair, engaged in a discussion, perhaps misreading social cues. Someone told me they had recently lost their dog, I asked if they had put up missing posters… the dog had died

    c , Ron Lach Report

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    #24

    I once put change in a homeless woman's cup at a bus station. turns out she wasn't homeless and the cup had coffee in it

    Punchline_Princess Report

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    #25

    Not the same buuut, In a job interview he asked what animal I would be and why I said on the spot a giraffe because I look down on people🙃 In my head I meant to say people look upto me… I didn’t get the job

    Demi Dale Report

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    #26

    Woman in glasses at a table with two others, a scenario where social cues might be hilariously misread. No lie a girl I know at a job interviewed was asked what she would bring to the job she said.. ‘my coat, my lunch, my bag?’ HAHAHAHA.

    fern , Edmond Dantès Report

    3points
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    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, if they didn't specify what kind of flexibility, that's on them! (Me, so painfully socially awkward I keep thinking of ways to defend these poor people because of my second-hand embarrassment lol...)

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    #27

    Woman getting her hair dyed in a salon, a situation that could involve hilariously misread social cues. Sat in the hairdressers chair 9 months pregnant, she asked if I knew what I was having, I said balayage 😔

    𝘒𝘪𝘳𝘴𝘵𝘺 𝘏𝘢𝘮𝘱𝘵𝘰𝘯 , cottonbro studio Report

    3points
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    #28

    I was at a local op shop and I didn't have enough cash on me so I said to the lady serving me "I need to go to the atm I'll be back soon". Then a lady behind me in the line asked me "how short are you?" I said "5'4" and walked away. Wasn't until I left the shop and got home later that I realised she wasn't asking about my height.

    australien95 Report

    3points
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    bobremillard avatar
    That’s all I yam
    That’s all I yam
    Community Member
    Premium     21 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yep, syntactic ambiguity. Occasionally happens to all of us.

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    #29

    I was walking home listening to music and people started running past me. For some reason I thought something terrible had happened and started running with them. I accidentally joined a running club 🫠🙈

    Katlee💚 Report

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    #30

    1st day at a new job. Boss showing me around. 'and here's our gym' 'Seriously?! Oooh can I see?' Me breaking my neck looking into the break room while saying 'great idea for mental & physical health. Love that!' As Jim the employee walked out 🥸🥸🥸

    Jolene Graham🎀☁️🫧✨ Report

    3points
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    #31

    Mourners dressed in black at a funeral, highlighting social cues in a somber setting. My aunt was stressing about her kids running around, and I said “it’s okay, nobody’s dying.” We were at a funeral. Her HUSBANDS FUNERAL.

    Ray , Pavel Danilyuk Report

    3points
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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP's right, though. He was already deád. :x

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    #32

    Two women in a dressing room misread social cues, resulting in an awkward stare. a lady came in my shop and tried on 3 dresses, she came out and was almost crying. she said im just so big, id love to change it, it's getting me down, I said don't cry there's things can be done. a gastric band. she said what?? im talking about being big chested 🤯

    Mojo , Ron Lach Report

    3points
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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You can absolutely get a breást reduction, and if they're large enough, it may even be covered by medical insurance, as giant jahoobies can cause pain and back issues and other medical problems!

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    #33

    Two women misread social cues over coffee, leading to an awkward conversation on the couch. My coworker was telling me about her ex, I asked why they broke up. She said he was sick. I said ‘sick in the head?’ and laughed, she said ‘no, cancer.’ 🫡

    earthandembertattoo , RDNE Stock project Report

    3points
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    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So, she broke up with him because he had cancer?? Or is that a weird way of saying they were separated because he left this earthly realm?? If it's the first option that's fúcked up

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    #34

    When a cute woman was waving at me very aggressively through her front house window as I was walking down the sidewalk. I stopped to smile and wave back. Suddenly she stopped waving and gave me a dirty look. I quickly realized she was washing her windows. 🤦

    Scooby snack 5855 Report

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    #35

    People misread social cues while shopping, leading to an awkward encounter at the counter. I worked at a coffee shop and I heard someone say that "espresso gives me the runs." I thought that meant that it made you run all over the place because of the caffeine. I would tell customers and other employees that coffee gave me the runs and that I liked it since it made me work faster

    Princess Crybaby , Dominika Poláková Report

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    #36

    I was in a boutique shop and saw a pretty sandal so I tried it on and walked to in front of a mirror to see better. When I asked the shopkeeper if I could have the other shoe to really get a feel for the look of the shoe, a customer quietly walked up to me and told me I had actually taken off around the shop wearing her personal shoe from home while she was trying on shoes that were actually for sale 🥲

    Milly Report

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    #37

    Four people in a meeting, intently listening or speaking, having hilariously misread social cues. My mums friend had an important business meeting with about ten people. In his head he wanted to say “thanks Pat.” But he stood up and said “fat pat.” 🤣

    Barbiebeck , Edmond Dantès Report

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    #38

    A woman trying on glasses in an optical store, having hilariously misread social cues and made things super awkward. Was at the opticians and needed my new glasses tightening. So I just leaned forward towards the optician and he was like “Oh.. just take them off and pass me them” 🫠

    A L I X🎗️💛 , www.kaboompics.com Report

    3points
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    #39

    A man driving a car, looking frustrated and gesticulating, hilariously misread social cues causing an awkward situation. A car honked me today and I thought it was someone I knew so I smiled and waved, then I realised they were just telling me to get out of the way 😞

    m938395 , Vitaly Gariev Report

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    #40

    Told my nail tech at the salon I go to “your amazing and everyone always asks for you , you should make your own salon !” She said “this is my salon and my staff” 😭😭🤣🤣

    Tanea Report

    3points
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    bobremillard avatar
    That’s all I yam
    That’s all I yam
    Community Member
    Premium     29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Still a complement, maybe more so.

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    #41

    I went to pick up parcel from a newsagent containing some workout leggings - she asked what’s the name? I thought she meant the brand so I said ‘Sweaty Betty’ she was like oook. It says Jo on here though…. 🫠

    Jo W Report

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    #42

    Asked a blind lady would she like a receipt and she replied “well no, I can’t see it”

    How Report

    2points
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    #43

    I went for a run, there was a cyclist who put his arm out to signal turning right.. I thought he wanted a high five😅😳

    Danielle walker Report

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    #44

    When I was pregnant with my son I had a scare and my dad ran me to hospital and they said “is this dad?” And I said yeah because I thought they meant my dad and not the babies and then she asked how long we’d been together 💀🤣

    Tyler Marie Stevenso Report

    2points
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    #45

    I went for a job interview and we walked past the staff room and she said sorry can you smell noodles and I said yes and started to spell noodles like N O O D L E S I thought she said spell

    ShezzaSharks Report

    2points
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    #46

    A woman from work visited me in hospital after I had my first baby. She asked if she could have a cuddle. I was rather surprised but I put baby down and held out my arms. She looked at me and said ‘I meant can I hold your baby’ 🫣😂

    Fiona in the Wild Report

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    #47

    At the dentist the other day, went to move my head back to the headrest after rinsing, rested my head on the dentist and not the head rest. MORTIFIED.

    Clare ✨ Report

    2points
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    #48

    I worked in a call centre and got off the bus and instead of thank you SHOUTED ' Hi can I help'

    Robyn Shaw35 Report

    2points
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    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    😂 brain goes into autopilot...

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    #49

    bless my mum she's not great at understanding accents, the lady serving us ice-cream said cup or cone? but mum heard Capricorn? and very enthusiastically responded yes I am a Capricorn! 👀👀

    teaemperor Report

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    #50

    Not really a social cue thing but I work in healthcare and I was actively looking for a patients second shoe for a WHILE and he just watched me search for it. Meanwhile one of his legs had JUST been AMPUTATED. Worst day of my life 😭😭

    . Report

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    #51

    I was sat waiting for an interview and read the interviewers name so facebook stalked him but he called me in as I was looking. To my horror mid interview he glanced at his phone and looked at me and asked had I shared something on Facebook. I said no and continued. As soon as I got out I checked my phone and I’d shared his profile picture 😳.

    Louise 💙 Report

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    #52

    I walked into a tattoo shop once and asked 'do you do tattoos?' instead of 'do you do walk-ins?' This was almost 10 years ago and I'll never forget it

    Harley Russell ❤️‍🔥 Report

    2points
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    #53

    Not my story my husband. At the end of a conversation, his boss held his fist out for a fist bump. My husband grabbed his fist and opened it up, thinking he had a sweet in his hand or something 😂😂

    user585563787889 Report

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    #54

    Didn’t realise this guy had a stutter and he introduced himself to me and stuttered his name (I thought he was just nervous) so I thought to kill the awkwardness of him stuttering I shook his hand and stuttered my own name the same way and let’s just say the gasps were loud

    Sophmate Report

    2points
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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     31 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I feel like even the most socially awkward critter out there would know that that would come out as mocking and not ice-breaking XD

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    #55

    driving instructor asked me if I went out much "round here" I proceeded to tell her about the pubs and night life. then realised she meant the roads

    Esther Owens Report

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    #56

    Flight attendant here, operated an overnight duty with two pilots I’d never met, the captain called me up to the flight deck, turned around, smiled and said ‘would I be pushing the friendship if I asked for a coffee?’ I completely misread his vibe and replied ‘oh that’s sweet but I have a boyfriend’. Dude literally just wanted a coffee. I’ve never wished to be ejected from an aircraft more in my life.

    La Report

    2points
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    #57

    In a job interview they asked me "what cartoon character would you describe yourself as" and every thought I've ever had left my head and I said "Pippi Longstocking, because I get things done."

    LizaLou Report

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    #58

    At the airport with my partner, waiting for our suitcases. And I said ‘you know which one’s mine because it looks like it’s about to explode’ 🙃

    Shannon Morgan Report

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