As painful as these moments are, they’re also inevitable. And something that might make them a little easier to swallow is bonding with others who are just as socially awkward . TikTok users have recently been recalling their most uncomfortable moments when they completely misread social cues . From making inappropriate comments in doctors' offices to turning job interviews into nightmares for everyone involved, these stories might give you serious second-hand embarrassment , pandas. But we hope you’ll find them amusing too, so be sure to upvote the ones that make you smile!

We’ve all been there. You can feel it as the words are coming out of your mouth that you’ve made a terrible mistake. You misread the situation. You made a Freudian slip . And now, you’re desperately wishing that you could go back in time or become invisible.

#1 I was in a meeting with my head of department in my corporate job, discussing a project with a tight deadline. I said “we are really touching cloth with this project” … I didn’t realise what this actually meant, I had thought it meant we are running out of time. We had to end the meeting as everyone couldn’t keep it together from laughing so much

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#2 I was getting blood drawn and i heard him say “make a face” so I laughed and like scrunched up my face…turns out he said “make a fist” .. so he could find a vein

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#3 My boss called me over and said “are you available right now” and I apologised profusely and explained that no, I had a boyfriend. He looked BAFFLED and said “I wanted to know if you could run to the shops and get a bag of ice…”

#4 I threw my bra on stage at a punk show and the singer went on a rant of how disrespectful that was 😭 till this day I have nightmares about it

#5 When the conversation died I asked my new barber what he does for work.

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#6 Someone I liked at work asked me if I was free on Saturday evening.. I thought he was going to ask me out so I said yes! He then asked me to cover his shift

#7 when i worked giving people covid vaccines a man came in with one arm and i asked if he was left or right handed... he replied "well for a lack of options i guess im a lefty" mortified

#8 Coworker opened a bag of crisps and offered them, she pulled one out I just casually ate it off her hand?! Why 😩

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#9 Meeting the neighbours for the first time and the neighbour was explaining he has a teenage daughter with cerebral palsy. My dad misheard him and trying to relate said “yeah I have a daughter, she’s pretty ballsy too”

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#10 went for a job interview, they asked how flexible I was. told them I used to do gymnastics and trampolining

#11 I was getting injections in my very lower back and the doctor was cleaning the area, and actually wiped like in my cheeks and I blurted out ‘wow thought you’d buy me dinner first’ and he just looked

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#12 Was waiting to use the bathroom on a flight and the captain was stood next to me and asked ‘’are you off on your holidays” and I responded “yes we’re heading to Antigua” like he wasn’t flying the god damn plane

#13 Sat in the hairdresser’s chair, thought she asked me “when’s your party”…thought, odd, not having one, started banging on about being someone that isn’t fussed and prefers having low-key bday celebrations. 10 mins in she says “so down the middle yeah?” OH PARTING RIGHT GOTCHA, it’s been 8 years it still keeps me up at night

#14 First day on the job my new manager went to shake my hand and I handed him my jacket 😭😭

#15 Someone I know got hit by a train, and later died. I went to the funeral and said “omg I look like I’ve been hit by a bus” and it still lives rent free in my head every day 😩

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#16 When I worked as a waitress a old lady came out of the toilet and asked me to help her with her zip and I got on my knees and tried to pull her flies up and she looked me dead in the eye and went “no love, my coat” 🥲

#17 Told a lady in a wheelchair to take a seat 😭😭😭😭

#18 Said “hope to see you again soon” to a cancer patient when they were discharged for good from oncology because their cancer had been treated efficiently. I was on placement and got a write up for it 🙃

#19 I went to the cinema it was a late showing so it was just me and my partner there in the whole cinema and we used to randomly chase each other so I saw someone walking up the stairs it was dark and they started running faster I ran faster I then look to my right to see my partner laughing their head off I was chasing a random cinema worker

#20 My fricking mouth will automatically copy people’s accents without my permission. It’s mortifying.

#21 Someone asked if I could roll my ‘r’s I misheard it as rolling my eyes and kept rolling my eyes at the poor man as exaggeratedly as possible when he repeated the question

#22 I waitresses at a club and a guy gave me a $50.00 to get him coke… I said sir, coke is only $2.50! 🤦🏼‍♀️

#23 Someone told me they had recently lost their dog, I asked if they had put up missing posters… the dog had died

#24 I once put change in a homeless woman's cup at a bus station. turns out she wasn't homeless and the cup had coffee in it

#25 Not the same buuut, In a job interview he asked what animal I would be and why I said on the spot a giraffe because I look down on people🙃 In my head I meant to say people look upto me… I didn’t get the job

#26 No lie a girl I know at a job interviewed was asked what she would bring to the job she said.. ‘my coat, my lunch, my bag?’ HAHAHAHA.

#27 Sat in the hairdressers chair 9 months pregnant, she asked if I knew what I was having, I said balayage 😔

#28 I was at a local op shop and I didn't have enough cash on me so I said to the lady serving me "I need to go to the atm I'll be back soon". Then a lady behind me in the line asked me "how short are you?" I said "5'4" and walked away. Wasn't until I left the shop and got home later that I realised she wasn't asking about my height.

#29 I was walking home listening to music and people started running past me. For some reason I thought something terrible had happened and started running with them. I accidentally joined a running club 🫠🙈

#30 1st day at a new job. Boss showing me around. 'and here's our gym' 'Seriously?! Oooh can I see?' Me breaking my neck looking into the break room while saying 'great idea for mental & physical health. Love that!' As Jim the employee walked out 🥸🥸🥸

#31 My aunt was stressing about her kids running around, and I said “it’s okay, nobody’s dying.” We were at a funeral. Her HUSBANDS FUNERAL.

#32 a lady came in my shop and tried on 3 dresses, she came out and was almost crying. she said im just so big, id love to change it, it's getting me down, I said don't cry there's things can be done. a gastric band. she said what?? im talking about being big chested 🤯

#33 My coworker was telling me about her ex, I asked why they broke up. She said he was sick. I said ‘sick in the head?’ and laughed, she said ‘no, cancer.’ 🫡

#34 When a cute woman was waving at me very aggressively through her front house window as I was walking down the sidewalk. I stopped to smile and wave back. Suddenly she stopped waving and gave me a dirty look. I quickly realized she was washing her windows. 🤦

#35 I worked at a coffee shop and I heard someone say that "espresso gives me the runs." I thought that meant that it made you run all over the place because of the caffeine. I would tell customers and other employees that coffee gave me the runs and that I liked it since it made me work faster

#36 I was in a boutique shop and saw a pretty sandal so I tried it on and walked to in front of a mirror to see better. When I asked the shopkeeper if I could have the other shoe to really get a feel for the look of the shoe, a customer quietly walked up to me and told me I had actually taken off around the shop wearing her personal shoe from home while she was trying on shoes that were actually for sale 🥲

#37 My mums friend had an important business meeting with about ten people. In his head he wanted to say “thanks Pat.” But he stood up and said “fat pat.” 🤣

#38 Was at the opticians and needed my new glasses tightening. So I just leaned forward towards the optician and he was like “Oh.. just take them off and pass me them” 🫠

#39 A car honked me today and I thought it was someone I knew so I smiled and waved, then I realised they were just telling me to get out of the way 😞

#40 Told my nail tech at the salon I go to “your amazing and everyone always asks for you , you should make your own salon !” She said “this is my salon and my staff” 😭😭🤣🤣

#41 I went to pick up parcel from a newsagent containing some workout leggings - she asked what’s the name? I thought she meant the brand so I said ‘Sweaty Betty’ she was like oook. It says Jo on here though…. 🫠

#42 Asked a blind lady would she like a receipt and she replied “well no, I can’t see it”

#43 I went for a run, there was a cyclist who put his arm out to signal turning right.. I thought he wanted a high five😅😳

#44 When I was pregnant with my son I had a scare and my dad ran me to hospital and they said “is this dad?” And I said yeah because I thought they meant my dad and not the babies and then she asked how long we’d been together 💀🤣

#45 I went for a job interview and we walked past the staff room and she said sorry can you smell noodles and I said yes and started to spell noodles like N O O D L E S I thought she said spell

#46 A woman from work visited me in hospital after I had my first baby. She asked if she could have a cuddle. I was rather surprised but I put baby down and held out my arms. She looked at me and said ‘I meant can I hold your baby’ 🫣😂

#47 At the dentist the other day, went to move my head back to the headrest after rinsing, rested my head on the dentist and not the head rest. MORTIFIED.

#48 I worked in a call centre and got off the bus and instead of thank you SHOUTED ' Hi can I help'

#49 bless my mum she's not great at understanding accents, the lady serving us ice-cream said cup or cone? but mum heard Capricorn? and very enthusiastically responded yes I am a Capricorn! 👀👀

#50 Not really a social cue thing but I work in healthcare and I was actively looking for a patients second shoe for a WHILE and he just watched me search for it. Meanwhile one of his legs had JUST been AMPUTATED. Worst day of my life 😭😭

#51 I was sat waiting for an interview and read the interviewers name so facebook stalked him but he called me in as I was looking. To my horror mid interview he glanced at his phone and looked at me and asked had I shared something on Facebook. I said no and continued. As soon as I got out I checked my phone and I’d shared his profile picture 😳.

#52 I walked into a tattoo shop once and asked 'do you do tattoos?' instead of 'do you do walk-ins?' This was almost 10 years ago and I'll never forget it

#53 Not my story my husband. At the end of a conversation, his boss held his fist out for a fist bump. My husband grabbed his fist and opened it up, thinking he had a sweet in his hand or something 😂😂

#54 Didn’t realise this guy had a stutter and he introduced himself to me and stuttered his name (I thought he was just nervous) so I thought to kill the awkwardness of him stuttering I shook his hand and stuttered my own name the same way and let’s just say the gasps were loud

#55 driving instructor asked me if I went out much "round here" I proceeded to tell her about the pubs and night life. then realised she meant the roads

#56 Flight attendant here, operated an overnight duty with two pilots I’d never met, the captain called me up to the flight deck, turned around, smiled and said ‘would I be pushing the friendship if I asked for a coffee?’ I completely misread his vibe and replied ‘oh that’s sweet but I have a boyfriend’. Dude literally just wanted a coffee. I’ve never wished to be ejected from an aircraft more in my life.

#57 In a job interview they asked me "what cartoon character would you describe yourself as" and every thought I've ever had left my head and I said "Pippi Longstocking, because I get things done."