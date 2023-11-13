Millennial Mom Begs Boomers To Stop Talking To Kids They Don’t Know
Despite living at the same time, no two generations are the same; and it’s especially clear when it comes to the way they interact with each other.
TikToker kay.n.zee—a representative of the millennial generation herself—went viral after discussing the way baby boomers tend to talk to children. She asked them not to engage in conversations with kids they don’t know, as their way of communication or remarks might not be something younger parents want their children to hear.
Generational differences can be especially evident in the way people communicate
“This is my formal request as a millennial mom for boomers to stop talking to children that you don’t know”
“Other than simple things like ‘hi,’ or ‘I like your shoes.’ My daughter and I were just at Target and this boomer came up to us. She looked at my daughter, and she says, ‘Oh, you are so pretty.’ And my daughter just looks at her and doesn’t say anything, because she doesn’t talk to people that she doesn’t know. And I said, ‘Oh, thank you.’ She just stands there for a few moments, like, waiting for my daughter to respond. And then she says, ‘Oh, look at those eyes. So pretty.’ And I say, ‘Oh, thank you. She’s shy. She doesn’t talk to people that she doesn’t know.'”
“She just stands there and says, ‘You don’t think you’re pretty?'”
“Just like that. I was like, Oh my God. And I said ‘No, she knows she’s beautiful. She just doesn’t talk to people she doesn’t know.’ Why would you even plant that idea into her head? My daughter is two and a half. She doesn’t know what not pretty is. She knows that everyone and everything is pretty, beautiful, interesting.”
“Millennial and Gen Z parents are working so hard to break the toxic cycles of self-loathing and self-hatred that boomers instilled in them”
“But it’s like, every chance that they get to puke it out onto an innocent child, they take it. So annoying.”
“And then another weird thing that happened, and this was a while ago. My husband’s family is from Bangladesh. His skin is brown and I’m obviously very white and our daughter is lighter than him and darker than me. And again we were out at a store and this boomer man comes up to us and looks at my daughter and he goes ‘Man, she is beautiful. Look at that perfect olive complexion. Where is her father from?'”
“Leave us alone. Please stop talking to us”
The woman’s video reached over 1.8 million views on TikTok
@kay.n.zee #millenialmom #momsoftiktok #momrant #toxicboomers ♬ original sound – Kay & Zee | Toddler Activities
I don't always feel like talking to people but you put on a smile and say thank you. It's a part of life. Mum could turn this into a teachable moment for daughter because Lord knows the kid shouldn't be ignoring people when she's older. I understand that sometimes they can be pushy but all it takes for them to back off is a nice smile and a thank you - costs nothing, good social skills, tick. Idk maybe im overthinking this but i was never allowed to ignore someone trying to have a conversation with me as a child (i tended to bury my face in a book when we had company over).
of all ages on various occasions she does not feel like talking to - dealing with that is called social skills and learning these can come in useful....
I fail to see what is so horriblr about these pesple saying nice things to/about the kid - i'd be more than happy to 'leave the mother alone' though.... In her life the kid will encounter many people
