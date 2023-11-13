ADVERTISEMENT

Despite living at the same time, no two generations are the same; and it’s especially clear when it comes to the way they interact with each other.

TikToker kay.n.zee—a representative of the millennial generation herself—went viral after discussing the way baby boomers tend to talk to children. She asked them not to engage in conversations with kids they don’t know, as their way of communication or remarks might not be something younger parents want their children to hear.

Generational differences can be especially evident in the way people communicate

Image credits: Media_photos

“This is my formal request as a millennial mom for boomers to stop talking to children that you don’t know”

Image credits: kay.n.zee

“Other than simple things like ‘hi,’ or ‘I like your shoes.’ My daughter and I were just at Target and this boomer came up to us. She looked at my daughter, and she says, ‘Oh, you are so pretty.’ And my daughter just looks at her and doesn’t say anything, because she doesn’t talk to people that she doesn’t know. And I said, ‘Oh, thank you.’ She just stands there for a few moments, like, waiting for my daughter to respond. And then she says, ‘Oh, look at those eyes. So pretty.’ And I say, ‘Oh, thank you. She’s shy. She doesn’t talk to people that she doesn’t know.'”

“She just stands there and says, ‘You don’t think you’re pretty?'”

Image credits: kay.n.zee

“Just like that. I was like, Oh my God. And I said ‘No, she knows she’s beautiful. She just doesn’t talk to people she doesn’t know.’ Why would you even plant that idea into her head? My daughter is two and a half. She doesn’t know what not pretty is. She knows that everyone and everything is pretty, beautiful, interesting.”

“Millennial and Gen Z parents are working so hard to break the toxic cycles of self-loathing and self-hatred that boomers instilled in them”

Image credits: kay.n.zee

“But it’s like, every chance that they get to puke it out onto an innocent child, they take it. So annoying.”

Image credits: kay.n.zee

“And then another weird thing that happened, and this was a while ago. My husband’s family is from Bangladesh. His skin is brown and I’m obviously very white and our daughter is lighter than him and darker than me. And again we were out at a store and this boomer man comes up to us and looks at my daughter and he goes ‘Man, she is beautiful. Look at that perfect olive complexion. Where is her father from?'”

“Leave us alone. Please stop talking to us”

Image credits: kay.n.zee

The woman’s video reached over 1.8 million views on TikTok

People in the comments shared varying opinions on the matter

