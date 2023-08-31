Steven M. Sultanoff, a clinical psychologist and professor at Pepperdine University has been studying the impact of humor on our lives for years. He thinks that it’s not only laughter that’s the best medicine. “My belief is that we are going to eventually discover that the most dramatic health benefits of humor are not in laughter, but in the cognitive and emotional management that humorous experiences provide. The experience of humor relieves emotional distress and assists in changing negative thinking patterns.”

If you’d like to find more humor in your everyday life, there are ways to invite it in. Determine what kind of humor you like and then try seeking it out. The easiest way to do that by following social media comedy accounts that you like or bookmarking your favorite jokes in a special folder on your phone. When unwinding in front of the TV, opt for a sitcom or a lighthearted movie instead of a tear-jerker. Choose a book that can make you laugh and try a comedy podcast once in a while. In general, make sure that the information you take in throughout the day has enough positivity in it to help you enjoy living.