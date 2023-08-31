“When You Almost LOL”: 91 Mildly Amusing Things As Shared By This Community
Sometimes what you need is watching an hour long stand-up special that makes you laugh so hard your belly hurts. Other times, a few images of mildly entertaining situations can be enough to lift your mood before you carry on with your day.
Below, you’ll find a list of moderately funny things as shared on the r/mildlyamusing community. There, over 40,000 members share things they spot in their everyday lives that are pleasantly comical. That’s why in our collection, you won’t find anything hilarious or laugh-out-loud funny—we’re not trying to put you on an emotional roller-coaster. Instead, we’re offering a more subdued, humorous experience that, in the best-case scenario, might make you lightly chuckle or sharply exhale through your nose. Scroll down to get somewhat entertained.
Oh, Uncle Jack
This is brilliant! Especially for people who write their names in small letters. Have a bit of self respect!
Dedicating time to experience humorous things is undoubtedly good for you. It gives your mood a boost and, in turn, works wonders in many other areas. For example, one study found that watching a funny video can make you feel more energized and ready to tackle challenging tasks. Another study looked into how humor and laughter affect our short-term memory by studying elderly people’s responses to funny videos. The positive outcomes were undeniable.
Laughter in general is great for you, even without the humor in it. A study that looked into findings regarding genuine and simulated laughter found that the physical act of laughing on its own is good for you. It potentially makes chemical changes in the body that reduces stress and increases pain tolerance. “With no downsides, side-effects, or risks, perhaps it is time to consider laughter seriously.”
Shared Disappointed. Glad I Never Saw This For Two Decades...can Never Un-See This Now
Okay, Okay, I'll Stop!
Steven M. Sultanoff, a clinical psychologist and professor at Pepperdine University has been studying the impact of humor on our lives for years. He thinks that it’s not only laughter that’s the best medicine. “My belief is that we are going to eventually discover that the most dramatic health benefits of humor are not in laughter, but in the cognitive and emotional management that humorous experiences provide. The experience of humor relieves emotional distress and assists in changing negative thinking patterns.”
If you’d like to find more humor in your everyday life, there are ways to invite it in. Determine what kind of humor you like and then try seeking it out. The easiest way to do that by following social media comedy accounts that you like or bookmarking your favorite jokes in a special folder on your phone. When unwinding in front of the TV, opt for a sitcom or a lighthearted movie instead of a tear-jerker. Choose a book that can make you laugh and try a comedy podcast once in a while. In general, make sure that the information you take in throughout the day has enough positivity in it to help you enjoy living.
Easier Than I Thought!
My Leasing Office Sent Out A Note Saying Anything Left In The Common Area Would Get Thrown Out Due To Overcrowding Of Bikes And Shoes. This Was My Neighbor's Response
However, don’t only rely on external fun to feed your brain positive emotions. According to Catherine Price, the author of “Power of Fun: How to Feel Alive Again,” phones, TV, and social media are all a form of “fake fun.” Instead, she suggests her own perfect recipe for true fun that she discovered after five years of researching what makes people most engaged in their lives. That is experiencing playfulness, connection, and flow.
Supposedly A Girl In A Kindergarten In Poland Drew This As Her "Draw My Family" Picture. The Teachers Contacted A Psychologist, But It Turned Out That On Weekends, The Girl's Entire Family Like To Scuba Dive Together
Now I Can Roller Skate In A Buffalo Herd
To Look Dangerous
Playfulness is the lighthearted outlook at the world around you. Connection is the special feeling you get from shared experiences. Flow is feeling “in the zone” and not noticing the time go by. Separately, all of these “have been shown to improve people’s moods and mental health.” However, together, they are almost magical. “When people are having actual fun, they report feeling focused and present, free from anxiety and self-criticism. They laugh and feel connected, both to other people and to their authentic selves.”
I’ll Never Look Cool In Sunglasses Because One Of My Ears Is Higher Than The Other
When Viewing Buckingham Palace On Google Maps, The Street View Figure Turns Into A Tiny Queen Elizabeth!
My Buddy’s Bar Tab Receipt After A Company Event
To have more fun, Price suggests sitting down and analyzing what truly makes us feel good. “Think of times when you laughed with other people and felt completely engrossed in the experience. What were you doing? Who were you with? What made the experience feel so good?” This can be as small as playing with your dog or reading in the sun.
This Morning I Saw This Actual Squirrel Listening To A Stone Frog Read Them A Book
An Ai-Generated Image Of "Salmon Swimming Down A River"
The Common Google Search Results For How To Disable The Fn Key Switch Are Entered By People With The Fn Key Switch Enabled
Once you know what truly makes you feel good (not numb or mindless, like your phone can do sometimes), you can dedicate more time to that activity or those people. “Prioritizing fun may feel difficult, but it’s worth it. Our lives, after all, are defined by what we choose to pay attention to. The more you pay attention to fun and the energy it produces, the better you’ll feel.”
This Woman's Review Of A Litter Box On Amazon
So Tired This Morning, I Almost Put Steak Tips In My Smoothie Instead Of Strawberries
Of course, allocating time for pure fun is not always feasible. In those situations, try incorporating one of these three elements into your day. Get playful by wearing bright colors or fun patterns. Sultanoff even takes it to a new level by carrying a clown nose with him and popping it on whenever he feels like it. “My drivers license has me with my nose. At airports, ticket agents always smile at my ID. My watch runs backwards. You should see the smiles when I show it to others asking for the time. My car is equipped with bubbles which pass the time as I wait in a fast food drive-through.”
Cat Hat The Tigress Expression Down Pat
I like this guy and his cats! He is so creative and funny 😊♥️
Judging By My Heart Rate, My Apple Watch Thinks I Was Very Active On Wednesday. In Reality I Just Had A Long Panic Attack. Bet I Can Do It Again!
Get A Dog They Said. It'll Be Fun!
Try to see playfulness in the world around you, as well. Maybe you notice a funny sign, a quirky coincidence, or the beauty of nature. Also, see if you can add more flow into your day by experimenting with new hobbies. See if any of them make you feel like time’s flying by and stick with them. Allow yourself to connect with people around. Do this by calling your friends or relatives you might not spend too much time with or simply having small talk in the grocery store. Notice how all these little things make you feel.
Saw On Facebook Today. Felt It Belonged Here
When Reddit Answers Itself
The people on this list were also keeping their eyes open for the playfulness around them. Maybe what they found wasn’t enough to make them cry from laughter, but it did make them amused enough to brighten their day. We hope this list brightens yours, too.
Baby's Crib
You know, in a few months, you're gonna need a bigger boat.
No Kidding?
Flight N1180m In Florida Actually Did This
I Find Few Vanity Plates Clever
ima steal this when im old enough to afford a car
Not A Good Sign For The Ladies
This restroom specifically reserved for one Damien Thorn...
Yep
The Perfect Fit On My Instagram Explore Page
A Note From My Wife
mouse is cute like adorableeeeeee but they r dirty:(
Got This USB Drive In The Mail Inside This Special Protective Envelope
Well, It Fooled Me Too
Not Sure If This Is The Right Sub Reddit For This But, The Way These Two Different Post Lined Up In My Feed
Maybe Grandpa Comes With The House If You Buy It
At My Vet's Office
No One Likes Snow
Watching Netflix When I Noticed I Had The Exact Same Digital Clock As A TV Show I Was Watching... And It Happened To Be The Same Time!
New From Apple
This Nice Set Of Mushrooms I Found In My Garden
Went To A 30th At A Village Hall And This Was In The Mens Toilet
Not How I Expected Him To Come Back, But Ok
Car Salesman Closer
The Other Day, I Saw A Chicken Trying To Cross The Road
Quite Enjoyed This Sign On The Cemetery Where Karl Marx Is Buried
Learning How To Use My New Drywall Sander
Hi drywall I need to prepare you I know this is going to be upsetting but I need to sand you just a bit ok?