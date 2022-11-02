Mother-In-Law Demands A Refund For Her Son’s Wedding After She Finds Out They Had A Vasectomy And Tubal Ligation
Recently, a frustrated woman shared an incident she had with her mother-in-law who keeps pushing her and her husband to have kids. “My husband and I don’t want kids,” Childfreeusername starts the story, which amassed 27.3k upvotes, with a loud and clear statement.
Meanwhile, the author’s MIL does everything to negate their choice. On multiple occasions, she kept pushing the idea to her son and his wife, pressuring them to change their mind and telling them how without kids, they’re not “an official family.”
“So this weekend we were all at their home enjoying some BBQ and drinks and everything. When I get up to grab a beer, my MIL asks me if maybe I should drink water instead, because wink wink nudge nudge, you never know,” the author recounted.
The tension grew as MIL kept commenting on having kids until the point Childfreeusername just snapped. What happened after is a full-on family conflict where MIL was so upset she demanded a refund for her contribution to their wedding she gave them earlier.
A woman shared how her mother-in-law demanded a refund for her contribution to her and her husband’s wedding because they decided not to have children
Image credits: RODNAE Productions (not the actual photo)
Image credits: childfreeusername
When my husband and I were trying, my MIL would always ask “so, any news!?”. Finally I told her that if I ever did have any news, she would have spoiled any announcement I might have planned by asking all the time the minute she arrives. I’d be forced to either lie to her or share news I wasn’t ready to share. She finally stopped asking.
Childless people can be unhappy about not having kids, as they maybe would want children and maybe they can't for whatever reason. Childfree people on the other hand made a conscious choice of not having kids, so if they did it, it means probably that this is what they want and what makes them happy. Could you please stop bothering people for their life choices? The life it's theirs, not yours FFS
Motherhood has been a great gift for me and gave me a purpose I never had before BUT I don’t feel that was my purpose in life nor do I feel other women exist solely for motherhood. That is an outdated belief and women put just as much as men, if not more, towards society. Fûck the patriarchy.
