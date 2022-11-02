Mother-In-Law Demands A Refund For Her Son’s Wedding After She Finds Out They Had A Vasectomy And Tubal Ligation

Recently, a frustrated woman shared an incident she had with her mother-in-law who keeps pushing her and her husband to have kids. “My husband and I don’t want kids,” Childfreeusername starts the story, which amassed 27.3k upvotes, with a loud and clear statement.

Meanwhile, the author’s MIL does everything to negate their choice. On multiple occasions, she kept pushing the idea to her son and his wife, pressuring them to change their mind and telling them how without kids, they’re not “an official family.”

“So this weekend we were all at their home enjoying some BBQ and drinks and everything. When I get up to grab a beer, my MIL asks me if maybe I should drink water instead, because wink wink nudge nudge, you never know,” the author recounted.

The tension grew as MIL kept commenting on having kids until the point Childfreeusername just snapped. What happened after is a full-on family conflict where MIL was so upset she demanded a refund for her contribution to their wedding she gave them earlier.

