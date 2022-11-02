Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Mother-In-Law Demands A Refund For Her Son’s Wedding After She Finds Out They Had A Vasectomy And Tubal Ligation
29points
People, Relationships4 hours ago

Mother-In-Law Demands A Refund For Her Son’s Wedding After She Finds Out They Had A Vasectomy And Tubal Ligation

Liucija Adomaite and
Viktorija Ošikaitė

Recently, a frustrated woman shared an incident she had with her mother-in-law who keeps pushing her and her husband to have kids. “My husband and I don’t want kids,” Childfreeusername starts the story, which amassed 27.3k upvotes, with a loud and clear statement.

Meanwhile, the author’s MIL does everything to negate their choice. On multiple occasions, she kept pushing the idea to her son and his wife, pressuring them to change their mind and telling them how without kids, they’re not “an official family.”

“So this weekend we were all at their home enjoying some BBQ and drinks and everything. When I get up to grab a beer, my MIL asks me if maybe I should drink water instead, because wink wink nudge nudge, you never know,” the author recounted.

The tension grew as MIL kept commenting on having kids until the point Childfreeusername just snapped. What happened after is a full-on family conflict where MIL was so upset she demanded a refund for her contribution to their wedding she gave them earlier.

A woman shared how her mother-in-law demanded a refund for her contribution to her and her husband’s wedding because they decided not to have children

Image credits: RODNAE Productions (not the actual photo)

Image credits: RODNAE Productions (not the actual photo)

Image credits: RODNAE Productions (not the actual photo)

Image credits: childfreeusername

Many people expressed their support for the author in the comments

Liucija Adomaite
Liucija Adomaite
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Liucija Adomaite is a creative mind with years of experience in copywriting. She has a dynamic set of experiences from advertising, academia, and journalism. This time, she has set out on a journey to investigate the ways in which we communicate ideas on a large scale. Her current mission is to find a magic formula for how to make ideas, news, and other such things spread like a virus.

Viktorija Ošikaitė
Viktorija Ošikaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Viktorija is a photo editor at Bored Panda with BA in Fine Arts and Printmaking. Before joining Bored Panda she worked as a freelance illustrator and kids summer camp counselor. In her spare time, she enjoys film photography and playing hide and seek with her cat.

Justme
Justme
Community Member
38 minutes ago

When my husband and I were trying, my MIL would always ask “so, any news!?”. Finally I told her that if I ever did have any news, she would have spoiled any announcement I might have planned by asking all the time the minute she arrives. I’d be forced to either lie to her or share news I wasn’t ready to share. She finally stopped asking.

LilliVB
LilliVB
Community Member
45 minutes ago

Childless people can be unhappy about not having kids, as they maybe would want children and maybe they can't for whatever reason. Childfree people on the other hand made a conscious choice of not having kids, so if they did it, it means probably that this is what they want and what makes them happy. Could you please stop bothering people for their life choices? The life it's theirs, not yours FFS

CatWoman312
CatWoman312
Community Member
10 minutes ago

Motherhood has been a great gift for me and gave me a purpose I never had before BUT I don’t feel that was my purpose in life nor do I feel other women exist solely for motherhood. That is an outdated belief and women put just as much as men, if not more, towards society. Fûck the patriarchy.

