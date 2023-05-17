“We Had My Mom, You, Your Mom, Your Brother, And Your Aunt”: Woman Shares How Her Birth Experience Was Ruined By Her Husband’s Family

Giving birth is an exciting and scary experience all at once, which is why a soon-to-be-mom might want to have someone there with her for moral support.

Content creator Bramty Juliette revealed that she wanted her husband and her mom around when she was welcoming her firstborn into this world. However, things didn’t go quite according to plan. The woman opened up about her experience on a podcast she co-hosts with her husband, the snippet of which was later uploaded on her TikTok account. Scroll down to find the video below.

Content creator Bramty Juliette opened up about who she wanted by her side while giving birth in a video that went viral

Image credits: nd3000

“The reason why I really didn’t like your mom back then”

Image credits: bramty

“I was giving birth to Penelope and I let his mom be in the room to watch me give birth, which was also a huge issue. ‘I don’t want your mom in the room. I only want you. I only want you and my mom in the room, you’re my husband, and my mom for emotional support.’ And he’s said, ‘I want my mom in the room.'”

“No, it’s not about you. It’s my mom, like, I want her in the room”

Image credits: bramty

“‘No, it’s not about you.’ And he didn’t really understand. She’s the one giving birth. And that wasn’t the case”

“When you give birth, it’s about the wife. She’s the one going through things physically, mentally”

Image credits: bramty

“At the moment, like my water breaks, I go to the hospital and it’s my first time giving birth. I’m 19 years old. I’m having contractions. I remember having contractions. And I was like, I’m gonna do birth without an epidural. So I try to push it through as long as I could. And at the time, I was just so focused on, my contractions.”

“We had my mom, you, your mom, your brother, and your aunt who I never spoke to in my whole life in the room, watching my birth”

Image credits: bramty

“Interviewer: ‘Cause it’s Cuban people. They just want to be, involved and think everything’s fine. Nothing’s taboo, everything’s fine.’

He should have had my back then. You should have had my back then. ‘All right, Bramty, you’re about to give birth. Everybody out. Only what my wife wants.’ But you didn’t have that mentality and you just had your mom’s back most of the time. So I remember I just wasn’t even involved with, who was in the room. I remember pushing.”

“I remember your mom and your aunt taking pictures of my vagina while I am pushing, then later finding out that your aunt had sent those pictures to family members”

Bramty’s TikTok video attracted over five million views

The online community had plenty to say about the situation

Some people shared stories about similar personal experiences