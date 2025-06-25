Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Calls CPS On Daughter’s Ex-Husband And Accuses Him Of Forcing His Child To Get A Tattoo
Man with beard and brown hair looks worried holding his forehead, illustrating concerns about forcing child to get tattoo
Family, Relationships

Woman Calls CPS On Daughter’s Ex-Husband And Accuses Him Of Forcing His Child To Get A Tattoo

Many people know what it’s like to have a bitter ex. If the relationship didn’t end on the best of terms, there might be someone running around your city talking about what a terrible partner you were for decades after the breakup. But eventually, we all have to move on, no matter how challenging that may be.

Unfortunately for one father, he not only has an ex-wife but also a bitter former mother-in-law to worry about. Below, you’ll find a story he posted on Reddit detailing how his daughter’s grandmother called CPS on him, as well as some of the replies invested readers shared.

    This father thought he would never have to hear from his ex-wife and former mother-in-law again

    Image credits: voronaman111/Envato (not the actual photo)

    But when a social worker showed up asking about his daughter, he knew exactly who was behind it

    Image credits: Image-Source/Envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: NepOR_945

    Later, the father shared a few more details about the situation

    Child Protective Services are focused on the safety and well-being of minors

    Image credits: valeriygoncharukphoto/Envato (not the actual photo)

    Making a phone call to Child Protective Services is something that should be taken extremely seriously. It should never be done as a joke, for revenge or out of spite. Now, it’s not always possible to have solid evidence of mistreatment or neglect before reporting someone, but without valid suspicion, false reporting is simply a waste of time and government resources.

    As far as what CPS is responsible for exactly, Stop It Now explains that they handle the assessment, investigation and intervention in cases regarding child ab*se and neglect. Because of this, they are focused almost exclusively on protecting minors. 

    Once a teenager has turned 18, they are free to move out of their parents’ house and seek other government assistance if necessary. But CPS has so much on their plate with children already that they aren’t meant to entertain phone calls about 23 year olds. If there was truly ab*se taking place in the home, the mother could have simply called the police.    

    While no parent ever expects CPS to be called on them, it’s still a good idea for them to be familiar with their rights if it does ever happen. Repro Legal Helpline notes that CPS will document all interactions they have with parents, so it’s important for moms and dads to know that everything they say and do may be used against them. 

    Parents are allowed to tell social workers that they would like to speak with their lawyer before signing any documents or before having a conversation with case workers, and they can tell CPS that they don’t want their kids speaking with them. But Repro Legal Helpline notes that, if the children are old enough to speak for themselves, the social workers will likely try to have conversations with them.

    It is illegal to make a false report to CPS with the intention to deceive

    Image credits: LightFieldStudios/Envato (not the actual photo)

    If the parent is innocent, and the claims made against them were false or unsubstantiated, it might be best to simply cooperate with the CPS workers and try to resolve the situation as quickly as possible. Resistance can sometimes be perceived as guilt. But if you’re in a precarious situation with the law, you might be hesitant to answer questions.

    Unfortunately, the woman in this story is not the first person to ever decide to call CPS as an act of revenge. And if you know that your ex called CPS on you, Varghese Summersett law firm says the first thing you should do is contact an attorney. 

    They recommend keeping quiet until you’ve consulted with your lawyer, and politely asking the social workers not to enter your home until they return with a warrant. Now, if you can prove that your ex (or someone in your life) made a false report, they might be the one facing criminal charges.

    In the state of Texas, for example, Varghese Summersett notes that intentionally falsely reporting mistreatment of children is a state jail felony which is punishable by anywhere from 6 months to two years in a state jail facility. The guilty party could also face a $10,000 fine.

    No matter how much resentment you hold for someone in your life, falsely accusing them of committing a crime is certainly not an efficient way to seek justice. We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Then, you can find another Bored Panda article discussing similar issues right here.   

    Readers found the mother-in-law’s behavior laughable and shared support for the dad

    Later, the father returned with an update confirming that his former mother-in-law knew exactly what she was doing

    Image credits: wirestock/Envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: NepOR_945

    Once again, readers offered support for the dad

    Adelaide Ross

    Adelaide Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Adelaide Ross

    Adelaide Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    fru_sunna avatar
    Tussilago
    Tussilago
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why does a cps worker go out to visit someone without even checking there is indeed minor in the house? Is it a place without public records? Also, the routine is usually to call or send and letter, unless the child us thought to be in direct danger, nd a 17 yo with a tattoo isnt really that. I wonder if we have a creative writing redditor again or just a weird cps routine.

    hjsayen avatar
    Bowtechie
    Bowtechie
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The two urns was definitely a record scratch moment for me (tbf the original post was also a record scratch moment). Sounds like legit narcissism and boy howdy I hope they're able to keep her out of their lives for good.

