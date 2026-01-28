ADVERTISEMENT

You probably already know how many stories of insufferable mothers-in-law are out there. Maybe you even have one (or a few) of your own.

Well, today’s is an addition to this collection. But what’s interesting about it is that this MIL might take the cake when it comes to being passive-aggressive. And straight-up aggressive. And then even violent. The list of her offenses grew with every decision she made, and it put her son’s boyfriend in a very uncomfortable position.

More info: Reddit

We all heard stories about mother-in-laws being total menaces to their family or other people

Today’s mother-in-law is no exception – in fact, she might be one of the worst cases we’ve heard of in a while

One day, this woman noticed her son’s boyfriend working as a police officer and decided to provoke him

When her verbal provocations didn’t work, she decided to use violence and threw rocks at the police car

So, her son’s boyfriend had to arrest her, which she didn’t make an easy job with screams, bites, and kicks

When she was brought to the police precinct, she didn’t stop causing trouble, but ended up making a fool out of herself

One day, the OP was working on an ordinary day as a police officer. The second he got into his patrol car, he saw his mother-in-law, or more specifically, his boyfriend’s mom. She saw him, too. So, she took the opportunity to get close enough so he could hear her, and she started talking about the money she needed and the man’s boyfriend. Basically, she was trying to provoke him.

Yet, instead, she kind of provoked herself, as he ignored her actions. When he got into the car, she grabbed a rock from a nearby flower bed and threw it at the windshield of the police car, clearly aiming for her son’s boyfriend.

Realizing what she had just done, she tried running, but it isn’t as easy to run away from the police as it may seem – so she was caught pretty quickly. But getting caught didn’t extinguish her temper. She dropped to the ground and started yelling about being kidnapped by fake cops, scratching and biting the officers, and just being a total menace to arrest. And yet, they still manage to handcuff her.

But even in the car, she caused a scene. When brought to the station, she immediately demanded to see the captain, as she wanted to complain about a specific officer – the OP. She claimed he had used too much strength on her, but that was disproven by the body cam footage. In fact, it only proved that she resisted the arrest. This led to her starting to throw slurs around.

Basically, all signs point to the fact that this mom is not very accepting of her son’s orientation or his boyfriend. Well, that wouldn’t be the first case of this in history – after all, upward of 70% ofLGB youth experience some degree of parental rejection due to their identity. Unfortunately, this parental rejection increases the risk for individuals to develop various mental health disturbances.

Granted, a family’s background, like ethnicity, class, and religion, in a way influences the way parents respond to their kids coming out as LGBTQ+. Some of them might not be straight-up homophobic, but they still take a longer time to come around to the idea of it. Sadly, this blunt lack of acceptance can negatively affect queer people.

Yet, in the case of this story, it doesn’t seem that the mom is even trying to come around to the idea. She just goes around causing a ruckus. She was not shy about throwing around slurs at anyone she could think of, which is problematic on a whole other level.

You see, slurs are essentially used to offend, just as the woman from this story did. And while they do offend, they do even more harm than that. They also dehumanize, disempower, and shame certain communities, depending on the slur itself. This time, it was the LGBTQ+ community, which is extremely hurtful, knowing the word came from the parent of the individual belonging to it.

Maybe that’s why when this woman called her son to beg him to bail her out, he refused to do it, and it wasn’t even the first time he had done that. As the OP said, he even seemed kind of delighted by her arrest. Netizens were, too.

Are you? Or do you think she should’ve been handled differently? We’re ready to hear all your opinions in the comments, but just make sure not to throw around any slurs yourself!

When her son refused to bail her out, netizens cheered, as the streets were cleared from at least one madwoman

