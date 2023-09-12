Driver Cuts Woman Off, She Snaps A Pic Of His Trade Number And Uses It To Advertise Free Goats

Reckless driving, excessive honking, rude gestures, tailgating, verbal altercations – many, if not all, of us have witnessed or even experienced road rage at least once or twice!

Succumbing to your strong emotions while driving is a really dicey move, so perhaps the next time you encounter a jerk driver, instead of playing their game – try to find a more creative approach, just like the author of today’s tale!

Driver cuts woman off and gives her the finger

Image credits: Life Of Pix (not the actual photo)

She snaps a pic of his trade number that was printed on the van

Image credits: Jud Mackrill (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Ruel Madelo (not the actual photo)

Image source: u/FigureskatingLawyer

“Cut me off then stick your middle finger to me in traffic? Enjoy the spam of calls” – this internet user took to one of Reddit’s most vengeful communities to tell its members a tale of how she got back at a tactless driver. The post managed to garner 8.2K upvotes as well as 486 comments discussing the situation.

Now, did you know that according to a 2023 piece from the Dolman Law Group, a personal injury law firm, “road rage fatalities increased 500% in 10 years and are still on the rise” and “8 in 10 Americans express significant anger, road rage, or aggression at least once a month”?

Numerous factors could contribute to such conduct: heavy traffic and delays that evoke frustration, perhaps a sense of anonymity that makes some car jockeys feel invincible, good old stress, or alcohol/substance use – whatever the reasoning is, observing such a thing is anything but enjoyable; therefore, staying safe on the road should be the number one priority for every car owner!

So, if you happen to encounter an aggressive driver, here’s a short list of helpful steps that Be Wiser Insurance suggests following:

Stay calm,

Do not engage,

Take details such as the person’s appearance, number plate, etc. (if possible, of course)

Let the other driver by,

Lock your doors,

Make a report.

Moreover, as a sort of preventive measure, you could also sign up for a defensive driving course that will teach you to utilize an array of techniques and tactics to help keep you and others safe while on the road.

That said, while I’m sure that the majority of us know how vital it is to keep all this information in mind – we also can’t ignore the fact that we’re all just silly little humans who sometimes find it hard to judge the situation right; so, if you do decide to fall for the bait, at least choose the lesser of two evils and follow the OP’s steps!

And posts his digits online for free goat giveaways

Image credits: PNW Production (not the actual photo)

So, to recap, u/FigureskatingLawyer was out and about driving to her destination, when suddenly, a guy in a van decided to cut her off in traffic and give her the finger.

At first, the woman wanted to honk and flip the dude off too – however, she then noticed his trade phone number that was printed on the vehicle, so she quickly snapped a pic and came up with a harmless and very creative way of getting some justice on this tool of a driver.

The OP went home and posted an ad on a popular UK-based advertisement website called Gumtree, offering free goats with his number as the contact info.

Sadly, we can only imagine the man’s reaction, but I hope he “goats” (I’m sorry) to enjoy the calls!